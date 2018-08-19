Watch Live: Brighton v. Man United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) hoping to replicate their upset over the Red Devils at the end of last season which kept them in the Premier League.

Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls have signed plenty of new players over the summer and after their defeat at Watford on the opening day of the season he will be looking for a response.

Jose Mourinho has been chatting about Man City and their lack of class before this game and he’s also had to deny talk of a rift with man of the moment Paul Pogba following his surprising comments after United beat Leicester last week.

In team news Brighton make two changes as Martin Montoya comes in for his debut and Gaeten Bong returns to the lineup.

Man United bring in Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Ashley Young into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

🔢 Here's how Albion line up for today's @premierleague game against @ManUtd at the Amex Stadium… 2⃣ changes – Martin Montoya comes in for his Albion debut. Gaetan Bong also returns. 🔵⚪️ #BHAFC v #MUFC 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iizZ56NO1h — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 19, 2018

3⃣ changes from the opening day win over Leicester – what do we think, #MUFC fans? #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/9JvGhIatg9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2018

