Watch Live: Man City-Huddersfield Town; Burnley-Watford

Man City meets the Etihad Stadium faithful for the first time this season, hoping to do something a bit different from its title season (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Huddersfield Town stymied City 0-0 at the Etihad last season, albeit after the title was well in hand, and led the champs at halftime of what would be a 2-1 City win at the John Smith’s Stadium.
LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ederson, Mendy, Kompany (C), Stones, Laporte, Gündogan, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Sané, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden
Huddersfield Town: Hamer, Kongolo, Schindler, Stankovic, Smith, Lowe, Hadergjonaj, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Mounie. Subs: Lossl, Diakhaby, Ramadan, Van La Parra, Mbenza, Williams, Depoitre.
Watford goes to the road, hoping to make it 2-for-2 in wins to start the Premier League season when it visits Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET, online at NBC Sports Gold via NBCSports.com).
Burnley beat Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League play on Thursday at Turf Moor. Can the Hornets take advantage of tired legs?
LINEUPS
Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Vokes, Barnes, Gibson, Bardsley, Long.
Watford: Foster, Holebas, Cathcart, Kabasele, Janmaat, Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Gray, Deeney. Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Mariappa, Femenia, Masina, Sema, Success.