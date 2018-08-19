WATCH: USMNT’s Novakovich bags first Eredivisie goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Firstly, you know it’s an Eredivisie highlight when there are backheeled passes in the defending third.

But we should be grateful for that sort of tomfoolery from PSV Eindhoven, as it allowed a young American center forward to bag his first Eredivisie goal.

Andriya Novakovich lit up the Dutch second tier during a loan spell a Telstar last season, and earned a new deal with Reading and loan to the first tier this season.

The Fortuna Sittard striker turns 22 next month, and has gone 90 minutes in his first two matches for the club. His second took advantage of hesitant defending with physical play and a scorer’s touch.

Novakovich scored 22 times with five assists last season, and made his USMNT debut in 2018 with caps against Paraguay and Bolivia.

Andrija Novakovich's first Eredivisie goal against PSV. Such a nice goal. Courtesy of u/Meladroit1 on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/ayV2H0X566 — USMNT (@USMNTvideos) August 18, 2018

