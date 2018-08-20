More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Champions League preview: Liverpool’s fate rests on Benfica-PAOK

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Four Premier League clubs will know who they could face in the group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League following the playoff round, which begins Tuesday with a trio of matches.

The most interesting tie of he bunch is Benfica against PAOK Salonika, starting Tuesday in Portugal.

PAOK is the biggest underdog in the playoff round, but Liverpool fans will be rooting hard for Razvan Lucescu’s Greek side. That’s because the Reds will joining Pot 2 of the UEFA Champions League draw if Benfica exits the tournament.

Frankly, many of the European hot shots would prefer Liverpool exit Pot 3. As it stands, the much-improved Reds would be a part of a horror group.

As it stands, these are the pots:

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Man City, Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Spurs, Roma

Pot 2 or 3: Liverpool

Pot 3: Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow

Pot 3 or 4: Valencia, Viktoria Plzen

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Galatasaray

Of course, Liverpool could be a Pot 3 team and be the best club in its group should Lokomotiv Moscow, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Club Brugge join them.

But it’s also possible that you could get the Reds in a group with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan. Yikes.

So look for most non-English Pot 1 and 2 teams to want Benfica to fall victim to Pontus Wernbloom, Chuba Akpom, and Vieirinha’s PAOK.

Playoff round schedule
All times ET

BATE Borisov vs. PSV Eindhoven
3 p.m. Tuesday in Belarus
3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Netherlands

Benfica vs. PAOK Salonika
3 p.m. Tuesday in Portugal
3 p.m. Aug. 29 in Greece

Red Star Belgrade vs. Red Bull Salzburg
3 p.m. Tuesday in Serbia
3 p.m. Aug. 29 in Austria

Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb
3 p.m. Wednesday in Switzerland
3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Croatia

MOL Vidi (Videoton) vs. AEK Athens
3 p.m. Wednesday in Hungary
3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Greece

Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv
3 p.m. Wednesday in Holland
3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Ukraine

Bravo suffers Achilles tendon tear; Could miss season

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
It’s not quite like losing Kevin De Bruyne, but Manchester City has lost another component to a significant injury.

This one could be season-ending, as second-string shot stopper Claudio Bravo ruptured his achilles tendon in training on Monday.

Bravo tweeted that “life will go on” regardless of the injury, but City has a headache in terms of what it may ask of first choice keeper Ederson.

City sold goalkeepers Angus Gunn to Southampton and Joe Hart to Burnley this summer, and sent Arijanet Muric on loan to NAC Breda. Twenty-year-old Daniel Grimshaw signed a new deal with Man City this summer.

Who’s on the free agent wire? It’s a thin herd, with former Liverpool and Fluminese backstop Diego Cavalieri and twice-capped Argentina goalkeeper Oscar Ustari on the list (Ustari has not played since a serious leg injury for Atlas in November).

Salah sets table as Liverpool bests 10-man Palace

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Salah wins penalty
  • Milner converts it
  • Wan-Bissaka sent off
  • Salah sets up Mane late

James Milner converted a Mohamed Salah-won penalty kick, and Liverpool held off pesky 10-man Crystal Palace in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Sadio Mane scored the second on a counter attack breakaway following a stoppage time corner kick for Palace. Salah assisted the goal.

Liverpool next hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while Palace will host Watford on Sunday.

Liverpool had much of the early possession, but key interventions including two from 20-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped keep the Reds at bay.

Naby Keita cooked Andros Townsend with a quick turn deep in the Liverpool half, then dropped a long ball over the top of the Palace defense for Salah.

The Premier League’s reigning scorer, however, couldn’t keep his chipped effort from sailing over the bar and it remained scoreless in the 23rd minute.

Townsend provided Palace’s first danger with a curling effort off the bar, and Trent Alexander-Arnold blocked Wilfried Zaha‘s rebound shot out for a corner kick.

Wayne Hennesey handled a Sadio Mane near post rip in the 28th minute, and Palace dealt with the corner.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick to Salah after contact in the box with Mamadou Sakho. Milner scored his attempt, as he usually does.

Palace looked far more comfortable in possession to start the second half, but it was a Zaha counter attack which won a free kick that led to a two-handed flying save by Alisson Becker. That Luka Milivojevic effort did lead to a corner kick, and an eventual dangerous but inaccurate rip from Patrick Van Aanholt.

Moments after Palace looked good money to produce an equalizer, Wan-Bissaka had to take down Salah on a 1v1 run toward Hennessey. A red card was produced, and the free kick came from just outside the 18.

Kenedy will not be suspended due to letter of law

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Kenedy is a lucky young man.

The Newcastle United man’s vicious kick of Victor Camarasa in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Cardiff City looked certain to land him a three-match retrospective ban for violent conduct.

On loan from Chelsea, the 22-year-old will not see additional discipline because a foul was called on him prior to the kick.

According to the BBC, “the Football Association considers the matter dealt with” because a free kick was awarded.

This is a case where the letter of the law does wrong by the spirit of the game, as referee Craig Pawson failed to see the kick while following the ball to see if he would play advantage.

It’s extremely fortunate for Newcastle, as the three matches Kenedy could’ve missed are against Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal.

Maybe the FA just had mercy on Kenedy, whose performance in the match was pitiful. He missed a late penalty kick horribly and did not complete a single pass in the first half.

Watch Live: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 20, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Liverpool looks to continue it’s strong start to the season Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) when the Reds visit former manager Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace.

Both teams won their season openers, with Liverpool thrashing West Ham 4-0 and Crystal Palace overcoming Fulham, 2-0. Monday will be a battle of two of the best wingers in the Premier League, with Mo Salah lining up against Wilfried Zaha.

In addition, both teams have made no changes to their opening-day lineups, though Crystal Palace has new signing Max Meyer available off the bench.

Enjoy what could be an exciting match featuring plenty of goals!

LINEUPS