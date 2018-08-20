Champions League preview: Liverpool’s fate rests on Benfica-PAOK

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four Premier League clubs will know who they could face in the group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League following the playoff round, which begins Tuesday with a trio of matches.

The most interesting tie of he bunch is Benfica against PAOK Salonika, starting Tuesday in Portugal.

PAOK is the biggest underdog in the playoff round, but Liverpool fans will be rooting hard for Razvan Lucescu’s Greek side. That’s because the Reds will joining Pot 2 of the UEFA Champions League draw if Benfica exits the tournament.

Frankly, many of the European hot shots would prefer Liverpool exit Pot 3. As it stands, the much-improved Reds would be a part of a horror group.

As it stands, these are the pots:

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Man City, Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Spurs, Roma

Pot 2 or 3: Liverpool

Pot 3: Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, CSKA Moscow

Pot 3 or 4: Valencia, Viktoria Plzen

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Galatasaray

Of course, Liverpool could be a Pot 3 team and be the best club in its group should Lokomotiv Moscow, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Club Brugge join them.

But it’s also possible that you could get the Reds in a group with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan. Yikes.

So look for most non-English Pot 1 and 2 teams to want Benfica to fall victim to Pontus Wernbloom, Chuba Akpom, and Vieirinha’s PAOK.

Playoff round schedule

All times ET

BATE Borisov vs. PSV Eindhoven

3 p.m. Tuesday in Belarus

3 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Netherlands

Benfica vs. PAOK Salonika

3 p.m. Tuesday in Portugal

3 p.m. Aug. 29 in Greece

Red Star Belgrade vs. Red Bull Salzburg

3 p.m. Tuesday in Serbia

3 p.m. Aug. 29 in Austria

Young Boys vs. Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. Wednesday in Switzerland

3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Croatia

MOL Vidi (Videoton) vs. AEK Athens

3 p.m. Wednesday in Hungary

3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Greece

Ajax vs. Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. Wednesday in Holland

3 p.m. Aug. 28 in Ukraine

