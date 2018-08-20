Kenedy will not be suspended due to letter of law

Kenedy is a lucky young man.
The Newcastle United man’s vicious kick of Victor Camarasa in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Cardiff City looked certain to land him a three-match retrospective ban for violent conduct.
On loan from Chelsea, the 22-year-old will not see additional discipline because a foul was called on him prior to the kick.
According to the BBC, “the Football Association considers the matter dealt with” because a free kick was awarded.
This is a case where the letter of the law does wrong by the spirit of the game, as referee Craig Pawson failed to see the kick while following the ball to see if he would play advantage.
It’s extremely fortunate for Newcastle, as the three matches Kenedy could’ve missed are against Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal.
Maybe the FA just had mercy on Kenedy, whose performance in the match was pitiful. He missed a late penalty kick horribly and did not complete a single pass in the first half.
0 – Kenedy failed to complete a single pass in the first half against Cardiff City – he is the first outfield Premier League player to fail to complete a single pass in 45+ minutes of play since Nikola Kalinic against Birmingham City in March 2010. Passenger. pic.twitter.com/6EZbhRNI9B
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2018