Report: Liverpool to loan Karius to Besiktas

Loris Karius has probably played his last game for Liverpool.
Multiple reports in England state that Liverpool is in advanced negotiations with Besiktas for a two-year loan with an option to buy for Karius. The German goalkeeper played some preseason matches with Liverpool this summer but essentially became expendable once the club broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when it signed Alisson Becker. One report states that Karius could have stayed with the club as Simon Mignolet was given the chance to leave, but a move to Fulham fell through before the transfer window shut.
[READ: Arsene Wenger to make decision on his future in September]
While he provided some decent moments in goal, Karius will invariably be remembered by Liverpool fans for his performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, when a pair of blunders led to Liverpool’s defeat. Karius later claimed that he had suffered a concussion, supposedly when video evidence showed Sergio Ramos elbowing Karius in the face, but the German stayed in the match despite the injury.
Karius finishes his two years at Liverpool with 49 appearances, including all 13 of Liverpool’s Champions League matches last season. Despite some shaky performances, manager Jurgen Klopp stuck by Karius’ side, but it seems when the chance to upgrade at goalkeeper became available, he went out and found a new person for the position.