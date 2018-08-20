Salah sets table as Liverpool bests 10-man Palace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Milner converted a Mohamed Salah-won penalty kick, and Liverpool held off pesky 10-man Crystal Palace in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Sadio Mane scored the second on a counter attack breakaway following a stoppage time corner kick for Palace. Salah assisted the goal.

Liverpool next hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, while Palace will host Watford on Sunday.

Liverpool had much of the early possession, but key interventions including two from 20-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped keep the Reds at bay.

Naby Keita cooked Andros Townsend with a quick turn deep in the Liverpool half, then dropped a long ball over the top of the Palace defense for Salah.

The Premier League’s reigning scorer, however, couldn’t keep his chipped effort from sailing over the bar and it remained scoreless in the 23rd minute.

Townsend provided Palace’s first danger with a curling effort off the bar, and Trent Alexander-Arnold blocked Wilfried Zaha‘s rebound shot out for a corner kick.

Wayne Hennesey handled a Sadio Mane near post rip in the 28th minute, and Palace dealt with the corner.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick to Salah after contact in the box with Mamadou Sakho. Milner scored his attempt, as he usually does.

8 – James Milner is the first player to score eight consecutive Premier League goals from penalties. Boring. pic.twitter.com/Pawr9R3n5W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 20, 2018

Palace looked far more comfortable in possession to start the second half, but it was a Zaha counter attack which won a free kick that led to a two-handed flying save by Alisson Becker. That Luka Milivojevic effort did lead to a corner kick, and an eventual dangerous but inaccurate rip from Patrick Van Aanholt.

Moments after Palace looked good money to produce an equalizer, Wan-Bissaka had to take down Salah on a 1v1 run toward Hennessey. A red card was produced, and the free kick came from just outside the 18.

