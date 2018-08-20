More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

By Daniel KarellAug 20, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Liverpool looks to continue it’s strong start to the season Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) when the Reds visit former manager Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace.

Both teams won their season openers, with Liverpool thrashing West Ham 4-0 and Crystal Palace overcoming Fulham, 2-0. Monday will be a battle of two of the best wingers in the Premier League, with Mo Salah lining up against Wilfried Zaha.

In addition, both teams have made no changes to their opening-day lineups, though Crystal Palace has new signing Max Meyer available off the bench.

Enjoy what could be an exciting match featuring plenty of goals!

LINEUPS

By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Kenedy is a lucky young man.

The Newcastle United man’s vicious kick of Victor Camarasa in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Cardiff City looked certain to land him a three-match retrospective ban for violent conduct.

On loan from Chelsea, the 22-year-old will not see additional discipline because a foul was called on him prior to the kick.

According to the BBC, “the Football Association considers the matter dealt with” because a free kick was awarded.

This is a case where the letter of the law does wrong by the spirit of the game, as referee Craig Pawson failed to see the kick while following the ball to see if he would play advantage.

It’s extremely fortunate for Newcastle, as the three matches Kenedy could’ve missed are against Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal.

Maybe the FA just had mercy on Kenedy, whose performance in the match was pitiful. He missed a late penalty kick horribly and did not complete a single pass in the first half.

Report: Liverpool to loan Karius to Besiktas

By Daniel KarellAug 20, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Loris Karius has probably played his last game for Liverpool.

Multiple reports in England state that Liverpool is in advanced negotiations with Besiktas for a two-year loan with an option to buy for Karius. The German goalkeeper played some preseason matches with Liverpool this summer but essentially became expendable once the club broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when it signed Alisson Becker. One report states that Karius could have stayed with the club as Simon Mignolet was given the chance to leave, but a move to Fulham fell through before the transfer window shut.

While he provided some decent moments in goal, Karius will invariably be remembered by Liverpool fans for his performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, when a pair of blunders led to Liverpool’s defeat. Karius later claimed that he had suffered a concussion, supposedly when video evidence showed Sergio Ramos elbowing Karius in the face, but the German stayed in the match despite the injury.

Karius finishes his two years at Liverpool with 49 appearances, including all 13 of Liverpool’s Champions League matches last season. Despite some shaky performances, manager Jurgen Klopp stuck by Karius’ side, but it seems when the chance to upgrade at goalkeeper became available, he went out and found a new person for the position.

Wenger: I’ll decide my future in September

By Daniel KarellAug 20, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger, former manager of Arsenal for more than 20 years, is famous for many things. One is either his indicative nature, or ability to show prudence when making decisions, depending on how you see it.

Wenger has been without a job for the first time in more than two decades, and he’s been taking his time deciding on what his future will be. There no doubt have been plenty of offers for him, whether to be a club coach, national team coach or a media pundit on any number of television networks across the globe.

“I decided not to decide,” Wenger said in an interview with Corse Matin while on vacation in Corsica  “I was intoxicated (with soccer) so long that I made a promise to make no decision until September.”

In a follow-up question about whether he would go into another field, such as politics, Wenger rejected that, so it appears he still sees his future in soccer. But in the meantime, he’s been busy playing sports and relaxing by the ocean.

“Yes, (it’s been) very good,” Wenger said of his time off, “even better than I thought. When you have been as busy as I have been, you always fear a little emptiness.

“But I quickly organized myself in this new stage of my life, I do a lot of sport, here I eat with my friends, copiously, I talk a lot too, I can stay for hours watching the horizon, I read all day, at the moment a book by Philip Roth, I Married a Communist.”

In the question and answer, Wenger also backed former Arsenal star Thierry Henry to take over at Bordeaux, as has been rumored, though he warned he wasn’t sure if Henry was truly ready to sacrifice everything to be a manager.

“Yes, he wants to do it, he is intelligent and he has the qualities,” Wenger said. “The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession.”

Salah, Ronaldo and Modric on UEFA Player of Year shortlist

By Daniel KarellAug 20, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Mohamed Salah‘s magical season for Liverpool could help him usurp what had been a hegemony at the top of UEFA’s yearly awards.

Salah, along with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric were all nominated for UEFA’s Player of the Year award. Salah led Liverpool to an improbable run to the Champions League final, scoring 10 goals and dishing out five assists in 13 Champions League matches.

Ronaldo of course won his third-straight Champions League title last season and fifth overall while leading all goalscorers in the competition for the sixth-straight season. And Modric, starring for Real Madrid along with Ronaldo before the latter left for Juventus, won his third-straight title and led Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia.

Here’s the rest of the top 10. The Men’s Player of the Year, along with Women’s Player of the Year and Champions League Best XI will be announced on August 30. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have combined to win the last four awards.

4. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France) – 72 points
5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) – 55 points
6. Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 43 points
7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) – 28 points
8. Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France) – 23 points
9. Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Belgium) – 15 points
10. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain) – 12 points