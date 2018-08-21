Beckham to get UEFA award for on-field, humanitarian work

NYON, Switzerland (AP) David Beckham will get the UEFA President’s Award for 2018 next week in Monaco to recognize his soccer achievements and humanitarian work.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder is “a true football icon.”
The annual award rewards “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.”
Beckham was the first English player to make 100 appearances in the Champions League. He helped Man United win the title in 1999.
Beckham also launched the 7 Fund in partnership with UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, which runs projects in El Salvador, Indonesia, Nepal and Uganda.
Ceferin praised Beckham for “promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet. His tireless humanitarian efforts … should also be celebrated.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
AMSTERDAM (AP) The condition of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is improving, more than a year after he collapsed during a friendly match and suffered severe brain damage.
[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]
In an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS that aired over the weekend, Nouri’s brother said the family has not given up hope of a full recovery.
Abderrahim Nouri said that after initially being in a coma, his brother has been gradually improving since the start of this year and he can now communicate with his family by moving his mouth or eyebrows.
“If I compare it with the past, at the moment it’s going well. Much better,” Abderrahim Nouri said.
[ MORE: Klopp: “Nobody thinks about” $100-million Van Dijk fee anymore ]
However, he added that his brother’s physical condition has deteriorated since his collapse because of his lack of movement.
Nouri, a promising midfielder who rose through the Ajax youth system, was 20 when he collapsed last July during a pre-season match against Werder Bremen.
In June, Ajax said he did not receive adequate treatment on the field and accepted liability for the consequences.
Tim Weah appears to have locked down a first-team role under new Paris Saint-German boss Thomas Tuchel, as the defending Ligue 1 champions will reportedly reject any loan offers that come in between now and the end of the summer transfer window.
[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]
The 18-year-old U.S. national team attacker broke into PSG’s first team last season under then-manager Unai Emery. He went on to become the club’s breakout star during a preseason tour of Europe and Asia. Tuchel has called upon Weah as a second-half substitute in each of PSG’s two league games thus far, bagging his first senior-team goal in the process. He also started, played all 90 minutes and scored a goal in 4-0 thrashing of Monaco in the French Super Cup.
According to the ESPN report, fellow Ligue 1 side Strasbourg approached PSG about their desire to take Weah on loan for the 2018-19 season, but they were told that any such deal is unlikely to be agreed.
[ MORE: Martin Odegaard leaves Real Madrid for another Eredivisie loan ]
With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler also on the books at the Parc des Princes, starter’s minutes will be very hard to come by for Weah, but the same was said of fellow USMNT Christian Pulisic when he forced his way into the Borussia Dortmund first team in 2016.
Four years ago, Martin Odegaard was perhaps the most coveted wonderkid in the world of soccer.
[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]
Today, nearly 48 months after joining Real Madrid as a 16-year-old, Odegaard has made more loan moves away from the club (2) than first-team starts (1 – 2016, in the Copa del Rey round of 32). The Norwegian has not yet made his La Liga debut.
Madrid announced on Tuesday that the 19-year-old has joined Eredivisie side Vitesse on a season-long loan. Odegaard most recently spent a season and a half on loan to Heerenveen, eighth-place finishers in the Dutch first division last season. He scored three goals in 38 league appearances over 18 months.
[ MORE: Klopp: “Nobody thinks about” $100-million Van Dijk fee anymore ]
“The past year and a half I have played in the Eredivisie,” Odegaard said upon joining Vitesse. “I was impressed by Vitesse. I got to know Vitesse as a good footballing team, with an offensive and dominant view of the game. I think that way of playing is good for me. Vitesse has also shown that it gives young players a chance. That is why I am happy with the opportunity that Vitesse offers me.”
Virgil Van Dijk needed fewer than 12 months to justify the $100-million transfer fee Liverpool paid to secure his services in January, at least in the mind of manager Jurgen Klopp.
[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]
Van Dijk, whose price tag remains the world record for a defender, quickly settled in at Anfield and helped the Reds reach the Champions League final inside his first five months at the club. Now, after beginning what will be his first full season at Liverpool, the 27-year-old is drawing praise of the highest order from Klopp.
Following Monday’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Klopp not only opined that Van Dijk has proven a worthy investment already, but went so far as to joke that perhaps “he was too cheap.” While the gaudy fee grabbed all the headlines back in January, Klopp says, “Nobody thinks about it now” — quotes from ESPN.com:
“Quality costs a specific price. With cars, it’s the case, and with players, too. Nobody thinks about it now.
“He’s a player in this market who is worth it, and maybe now people think he was too cheap. He loves playing with these boys, and that’s the most important thing.”
The Reds are scoring goals for fun once again this season, leaving the defense as the only relative unknown this season. Through two games of the 2018-19 season, they are the only side in the Premier League to not have conceded a single goal.