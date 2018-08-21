More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Champions League wrap: PAOK, PSV have big away days

By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Liverpool still has hope of joining Pot 2 in this season’s UEFA Champions League, as big time underdogs PAOK Salonika picked up a valuable away goal and 1-1 draw at Benfica in the first leg of their UCL playoff round tie.

The Reds will provide the possibility of a horror group if Benfica wins, which was widely expected, moving Liverpool from Pot 2 to 3 and leaving open the possibility of a group like Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Inter Milan.

The second legs are Aug. 29, while three more ties begin Wednesday.

Here’s what happened Tuesday in Belarus, Portugal, and Serbia.

Benfica 1-1 PAOK Salonika

PAOK is the bookies’ biggest underdog in the round, and Pizzi’s first half stoppage time penalty had things looking like business as usual in Portugal.

But Egyptian winger Amr Warda found Sebastian Varela’s shot off the cross bar and deposited the rebound to give PAOK the upper hand heading back to Greece.

BATE Borisov 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Goals for each side inside of the final three minutes at Borisov Arena in Belarus provided a thrilling ending, but may take a lot of the luster off the second leg in the Netherlands.

PSV led 2-1 on goals from Gaston Pereiro and El Tri star Hirving Lozano, when 37-year-old Alexander Hleb — yes, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man — scored an 88th minute equalizer. A minute later, Donyell Malin scored to put the Dutch side back on top.

Red Star Belgrade 0-0 Red Bull Salzburg

The Austrian visitors had a lot of the ball, but shots were even as the tie leaves Serbia without a goal.

Italian soccer body promises to punish Lazio for sexist fans

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian soccer federation’s secretary general says Lazio will be punished for fans trying to ban women from a section of Stadio Olimpico.

Michele Uva says there will “certainly be disciplinary consequences” for the incident ahead of Lazio’s opening Serie A game last weekend.

A group of fans described their section as a “sacred space” women should avoid.

Female fans were invited in distributed flyers to “position themselves from the 10th row back.”

Lazio distanced itself from the latest incident of discrimination by fans, which has been a persistent problem in recent seasons.

Uva, an elected vice president of European soccer body UEFA, says in comments reported by Italian agency Ansa that “the conviction is obvious” from his point of view.

VIDEO: USMNT back Lichaj sets up pretty Hull City goal

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
American defender Eric Lichaj has his first Hull City assist after setting up Fraizer Campbell for a goal before halftime of Tuesday’s Championship match at Rotherham United.

Lichaj took advantage of hesitant defending and zipped in front of a Rotherham defender to send a low ball into the heart of the 18, where Campbell’s cute touch gave the Tigers a first lead of the game at 2-1.

The 29-year-old fullback joined Hull following 190 appearances for Nottingham Forest, and has also suited up for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Leyton Orient, and Lincoln City.

Lichaj has 15 caps and a goal for the USMNT, including four apps since July 2017. He is one of a handful of veteran players who may benefit from new eyes at the helm of the U.S. men’s national team.

Ajax midfielder Nouri’s condition improving, brother says

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
AMSTERDAM (AP) The condition of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is improving, more than a year after he collapsed during a friendly match and suffered severe brain damage.

In an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS that aired over the weekend, Nouri’s brother said the family has not given up hope of a full recovery.

Abderrahim Nouri said that after initially being in a coma, his brother has been gradually improving since the start of this year and he can now communicate with his family by moving his mouth or eyebrows.

“If I compare it with the past, at the moment it’s going well. Much better,” Abderrahim Nouri said.

However, he added that his brother’s physical condition has deteriorated since his collapse because of his lack of movement.

Nouri, a promising midfielder who rose through the Ajax youth system, was 20 when he collapsed last July during a pre-season match against Werder Bremen.

In June, Ajax said he did not receive adequate treatment on the field and accepted liability for the consequences.

Beckham to get UEFA award for on-field, humanitarian work

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
NYON, Switzerland (AP) David Beckham will get the UEFA President’s Award for 2018 next week in Monaco to recognize his soccer achievements and humanitarian work.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder is “a true football icon.”

The annual award rewards “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.”

Beckham was the first English player to make 100 appearances in the Champions League. He helped Man United win the title in 1999.

Beckham also launched the 7 Fund in partnership with UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, which runs projects in El Salvador, Indonesia, Nepal and Uganda.

Ceferin praised Beckham for “promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet. His tireless humanitarian efforts … should also be celebrated.”