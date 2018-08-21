Juventus locks up Pjanic through 2022-23 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Juventus has locked down one of its best players for a long time.

Miralem Pjanic signed a new 5-year deal with The Old Lady, keeping him in Turin through 2022-23.

Pjanic has been a transfer rumor mill regular, often linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, 28, has twice led Serie A in assists and boasts two Serie A titles and matching Coppa Italia trophies for Juve.

Pjanic scored five goals with eight assists in Serie A last season, adding one and one in the UEFA Champions League.

The Metz Academy product debuted for the French side at the age of 17 before moving onto Lyon. He signed with Roma in 2011, making 185 appearances for i Lupi before moving to Juventus in 2016.

He has 79 caps and 12 goals for Juventus, who is attempting to win a record eighth-straight scudetto.

Follow @NicholasMendola