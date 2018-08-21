More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Mkhitaryan: Emery building Arsenal ‘right way’

By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Unai Emery may still be far from winning over the majority of Arsenal supporters, but count midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a convert.

Arsenal has lost both of its matches to start life under Emery, albeit to Manchester City and Chelsea.

But it manufactured a lot more chances in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea, and could be argued as the better team on the day.

“Emery kept the philosophy of Wenger but is building something new on it,” Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports.

“He knows he can give something different to this club, like the balance between attack and defence. It’s not easy but I think he’s doing it in the right way.”

Mkhitaryan says the Gunners can also take heart in buying into a bigger picture. They could go Sam Allardyce and just lump it, and maybe get better results.

“If we are just going to kick the ball up front and wait for God to give us a chance to score, it’s not necessary (to build a philosophy).”

God, the Gunners are waiting on you.

Americans Abroad in Bundesliga ahead of opening weekend

Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Last week, we updated the list of Americans participating in Germany’s second tier.

Now it’s time to look one step up, with the top flight Bundesliga set to begin this weekend.

We’ll only detail the players who more likely to play for the senior squad than the II side, so that will not include players like center forward Haji Wright who scored already for Schalke II in the Regionialliga (fourth-tier).

And for now that means leaving out 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who has two goals in four matches for Werder Bremen II, as well as Jonathan Klinsmann, who is getting playing time with Hertha II, allowing four goals in two matches.

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund — Will be expected to shoulder a heavier burden for BVB as he turns 20 midway through September.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — Will also grow in responsibility at Pulisic’s rivals, and turns 20 a week from today.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Brooks holds the standard as the highest-priced transfer fee paid for an American player. Had to wait until Oct. 28 to debut thanks to a tendon injury, then was lost from mid-December until April 20 before playing a big role in his side avoiding relegation to 2.Bundesliga.

Bobby Wood, Hannover 96 — It’s a huge season for Wood, who has a new lease on life after Hamburg was relegated last season. Wood, 25, had an assist in Cup play over the weekend, but has plenty of competition to start at forward for Andre Breitenreiter’s Reds.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Not playing in a Cup game against a fourth-tier side is a bit alarming for the Icelandic-Alabamian, who has had hard luck with injuries.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach — The 30-year-old made just seven appearances for Gladbach last season, and will have to force his way into Dieter Hecking’s good graces.

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Europa League play will mean Chandler and Co. will have their depth tested this season.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — The 28-year-old is back in the Bundesliga, and will play his first league game for a new club since debuting for Ingolstadt some 149 matches ago.

Caleb Stanko, Freiburg — At 25, hoping to finally get past a series of gut-punching knee injuries.

Timothy Tillman, Nurnberg — Can the Bayern Munich loanee, not guaranteed to choose the USMNT, earn playing time at age 19?

Down the line: Chris Gloster, Hannover 96 II; Junior Flores, Borussia Dortmund II; Chris Richards, Bayern Munich U-19 (on loan from FC Dallas); Haji Wright (Schalke II), Nick Taitague (Schalke II), Zyen Jones (Schalke II)

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 2

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
First and foremost, a note from last week’s power rankings: Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.

A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

Read on…

20. Huddersfield Town (Last week: 18) — Two monstrous opponents: Combined 9-1 score
19. Cardiff City (Last week: 20) — No threat vs 10-man Newcastle; Lack of striker looms
18. West Ham (Last week: 17) — Pellegrini needs time; This may be wrong club for that
17. Fulham (Last week: 14) — So many good components but how long will it take to gel?
16. Newcastle United (Last week: 13) — Needed 3 points at Cardiff; Should have them
15. Burnley (Last week: 15) — Understandably Europa League-weary, but depth a concern
14. Southampton (Last week: 16) — No shame in losing to Toffees; Can Ings score 15?
13. Wolves (Last week: 10) — Did we totally overlook a lack of Premier League defenders?
12. Brighton and Hove Albion (Last week: 19) — That’s more like it. Pascal Gross = a beast
11. Bournemouth (Last week: 12) — Win at West Ham probably a bonus three points
10. Leicester City (Last week: 11) — Man Utd loss doesn’t look as easy to stomach this week
9. Arsenal (Last week: 9) — It’ll happen under Emery, just not in time for Top 4 this season
8. Manchester United (Last week: 4) — Is it rotting from Woodward down, or just Mourinho?
7. Crystal Palace (Last week: 6) — Have a legit chance to be darlings of this PL season
6. Watford (Last week: 7) — Will have to resist huge January bids for Abdoulaye Doucoure
5. Everton (Last week: 8) — Are a Phil Jagielka red from sitting in second.
4. Tottenham Hotspur (Last week: 4) — If Lucas Moura is comfortable now, look out
3. Chelsea (Last week: 3) — Sarri will be daydreaming of his XI when Hazard is fit to start
2. Liverpool (Last week: 2) — Lacked its cutting edge but still won at a difficult Selhurst Park
1. Manchester City (Last week: 1) — Could’ve scored 10 and it would’ve been justified

Juventus locks up Pjanic through 2022-23 season

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Juventus has locked down one of its best players for a long time.

Miralem Pjanic signed a new 5-year deal with The Old Lady, keeping him in Turin through 2022-23.

Pjanic has been a transfer rumor mill regular, often linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, 28, has twice led Serie A in assists and boasts two Serie A titles and matching Coppa Italia trophies for Juve.

Pjanic scored five goals with eight assists in Serie A last season, adding one and one in the UEFA Champions League.

The Metz Academy product debuted for the French side at the age of 17 before moving onto Lyon. He signed with Roma in 2011, making 185 appearances for i Lupi before moving to Juventus in 2016.

He has 79 caps and 12 goals for Juventus, who is attempting to win a record eighth-straight scudetto.

Report: Thierry Henry begins talks with Bordeaux

Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Thierry Henry versus Patrick Vieira has the connotations of an Arsenal reunion match or Hudson River Derby fight, but the pair of French superstars may be matching tactical wits in Ligue 1 soon.

Sky Sports says that former New York Red Bulls star and Arsenal legend Henry has opened talks with Bordeaux about their manager’s spot.

Vieira was hired away from New York City FC by OGC Nice earlier this summer, whileHenry was assisting Roberto Martinez in leading Belgium to a third place finish at the World Cup.

Bordeaux is 0-2 after two matches of the Ligue 1 season, while Nice is 0-1-1.

For those wondering, the two sides meet on Oct. 27 at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Which manager do you back for more success in the short- and long-term?