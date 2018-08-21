Mkhitaryan: Emery building Arsenal ‘right way’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last week, we updated the list of Americans participating in Germany’s second tier.

Now it’s time to look one step up, with the top flight Bundesliga set to begin this weekend.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

We’ll only detail the players who more likely to play for the senior squad than the II side, so that will not include players like center forward Haji Wright who scored already for Schalke II in the Regionialliga (fourth-tier).

And for now that means leaving out 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who has two goals in four matches for Werder Bremen II, as well as Jonathan Klinsmann, who is getting playing time with Hertha II, allowing four goals in two matches.

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund — Will be expected to shoulder a heavier burden for BVB as he turns 20 midway through September.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — Will also grow in responsibility at Pulisic’s rivals, and turns 20 a week from today.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Brooks holds the standard as the highest-priced transfer fee paid for an American player. Had to wait until Oct. 28 to debut thanks to a tendon injury, then was lost from mid-December until April 20 before playing a big role in his side avoiding relegation to 2.Bundesliga.

Bobby Wood, Hannover 96 — It’s a huge season for Wood, who has a new lease on life after Hamburg was relegated last season. Wood, 25, had an assist in Cup play over the weekend, but has plenty of competition to start at forward for Andre Breitenreiter’s Reds.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Not playing in a Cup game against a fourth-tier side is a bit alarming for the Icelandic-Alabamian, who has had hard luck with injuries.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach — The 30-year-old made just seven appearances for Gladbach last season, and will have to force his way into Dieter Hecking’s good graces.

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Europa League play will mean Chandler and Co. will have their depth tested this season.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — The 28-year-old is back in the Bundesliga, and will play his first league game for a new club since debuting for Ingolstadt some 149 matches ago.

Caleb Stanko, Freiburg — At 25, hoping to finally get past a series of gut-punching knee injuries.

Timothy Tillman, Nurnberg — Can the Bayern Munich loanee, not guaranteed to choose the USMNT, earn playing time at age 19?

Down the line: Chris Gloster, Hannover 96 II; Junior Flores, Borussia Dortmund II; Chris Richards, Bayern Munich U-19 (on loan from FC Dallas); Haji Wright (Schalke II), Nick Taitague (Schalke II), Zyen Jones (Schalke II)

Follow @NicholasMendola