Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba

By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Mino Railoa, the agent of Paul Pogba, has emptied a can of gas onto the already-raging inferno that is Manchester United, daring the club to sell his superstar client if anyone around the club is unhappy with his performances.

Raiola’s comments came Tuesday morning, in the wake of harsh — but fair — criticism over Pogba’s performance in Man United’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. United legend Paul Scholes merely echoed much of what the 25-year-old Red Devils captain said of himself and his teammates during post-game interviews.

“There’s a lack of leaders in the team. We thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader, but he wasn’t there today. He had another really poor game. He’s so inconsistent.

“Pogba’s playing the ball out of play, he’s overhitting passes, he’s hitting passes short, he’s getting caught in possession.

Still, it didn’t sit well with Raiola, thus he launched a Twitter attack early Tuesday morning, facetiously advising Scholes to “become United’s sports director and advise [chief executive Ed] Woodward to sell Pogba.”

The reality is, of course, that every time Pogba completes a transfer, Raiola pockets a massive windfall of cash. It was reported that he received a $29-million agent’s fee following the Frenchman’s move from Juventus to United in the summer of 2016.

Gary Neville and Mike Phelan, Scholes’ former teammate and assistant manager, respectively, wasted little time in hitting back at Raiola. Jose Mourinho, who spent the latter part of the summer criticizing Pogba — and plenty of his teammates — has not yet weighed in on Raiola’s comments, but his response will undoubtedly arrive in short order.

The five-alarm fire burns brighter and hotter than ever before.

Reports: Spurs’ USMNT back Carter-Vickers moving toward loan

Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 10:49 PM EDT
American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers may be set for another loan from Tottenham Hotspur to the English second tier.

CCV, 20, played 17 times each during loans to Sheffield United and Ipswich Town last season, scoring a goal with two assists for the Blades.

He’s made four Cup appearances for Spurs, all in 2016-17 and all 90-minute performances at center back.

Carter-Vickers also has four USMNT caps, and is likely to get a call-up for next month’s friendlies.

Reports have linked the center back with defense-starved Swansea City, a return to Ipswich Town, or a move to Sheffield Wednesday. All have hopes of promotion to the Premier League, though the latter two have started poorly.

CCV is behind Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, and probably Juan Foyth on the Spurs depth chart.

Atletico Madrid and Valencia draw in Spanish league debut

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 20, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid and Valencia couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the season for potential contenders for the Spanish league title on Monday.

Both teams debuted new signings and came boosted by great seasons a year ago, but it was an even match from the start at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium, with neither finding an edge to earn the victory.

The hosts came closer to winning and squandered a few great chances in the final minutes.

Angel Correa gave Atletico the lead in the 25th minute with a shot from close range after a great set up by Antoine Griezmann, who cleared a few defenders before sending a perfect ball to the forward behind the defense. Correa had only goalkeeper Neto to beat and easily found the corner.

Atletico held on for the rest of the first half but Valencia equalized shortly after halftime with a great goal by striker Rodrigo, who controlled the ball with his chest after a cross into the area and fired a left-footed shot into the top of the net.

“We can’t say it was unfair, but if we had won the match it wouldn’t be a crazy result,” Rodrigo said. “We faced a great rival and showed that we are playing on a high level. That’s what we want to keep doing the whole season.”

Gabriel Paulista nearly scored again for Valencia less than 10 minutes after Rodrigo’s goal, but his header off a corner struck the post. Daniel Wass had a chance on a breakaway with a few minutes left, but his shot was saved by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Kevin Gameiro also missed a clear opportunity just before the final whistle.

“We lacked organization in the end and I didn’t like that,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “But I’ll stick to what we did well. These teams are very similar and we had our chances to win the match.”

Atletico finished runner-up to Barcelona in the league last season, while Valencia was fourth and secured a Champions League berth. Atletico was coming off a victory over city rival Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Simeone started Monday’s match with one of the team’s top signings in the offseason, France forward Thomas Lemar, playing up front with Griezmann and Diego Costa. Other recently arrived players began on the bench, including Gelson Martins, Nikola Kalinic and Rodri. Martins came in as a substitute in the second half, replacing Griezmann.

Wass, one of Valencia’s new signings, was in the starting lineup, while Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev and Michy Batshuayi began on the bench. Gameiro and Batshuayi entered in the second half.

Defending champion Barcelona made its league debut on Saturday with a 3-0 win against Alaves with a pair of goals by Lionel Messi at Camp Nou Stadium.

Real Madrid opened with a 2-0 win over Getafe with Gareth Bale scoring and setting up Dani Carvajal’s goal at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao hosts Leganes later Monday to close out the first round.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

WATCH: Son sends South Korea to Asian Games knockout rounds

Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
It’s safe to say the marking at the Asian Games is a step down from both the Premier League and World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son scored the only goal of the game as South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan on Monday to keep its gold medal hopes alive at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Son did not start the first two group stage matches as South Korea battered Bahrain and lost to Malaysia, and getting a win over Monday’s opponents means a tricky Round of 16 match against Iran.

A loss would likely have Son back in England for Spurs’ next match, a big early test against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 2 Robbies: Talking Liverpool, Manchester, Spurs at Man Utd

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaAug 20, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle wrap up a great weekend of Premier League action. Liverpool took all three points against Crystal Palace. The guys chat about the mood in the United dressing room (12:40) and the opposite feelings across Manchester as Man City thrashed Huddersfield (25:30). We wrap up looking ahead to the big one: Manchester United vs Tottenham next week (33:30).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5 p.m. ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

