Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 2

First and foremost, a note from last week’s power rankings: Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.

A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

20. Huddersfield Town (Last week: 18) — Two monstrous opponents: Combined 9-1 score

19. Cardiff City (Last week: 20) — No threat vs 10-man Newcastle; Lack of striker looms

18. West Ham (Last week: 17) — Pellegrini needs time; This may be wrong club for that

17. Fulham (Last week: 14) — So many good components but how long will it take to gel?

16. Newcastle United (Last week: 13) — Needed 3 points at Cardiff; Should have them

15. Burnley (Last week: 15) — Understandably Europa League-weary, but depth a concern

14. Southampton (Last week: 16) — No shame in losing to Toffees; Can Ings score 15?

13. Wolves (Last week: 10) — Did we totally overlook a lack of Premier League defenders?

12. Brighton and Hove Albion (Last week: 19) — That’s more like it. Pascal Gross = a beast

11. Bournemouth (Last week: 12) — Win at West Ham probably a bonus three points

10. Leicester City (Last week: 11) — Man Utd loss doesn’t look as easy to stomach this week

9. Arsenal (Last week: 9) — It’ll happen under Emery, just not in time for Top 4 this season

8. Manchester United (Last week: 4) — Is it rotting from Woodward down, or just Mourinho?

7. Crystal Palace (Last week: 6) — Have a legit chance to be darlings of this PL season

6. Watford (Last week: 7) — Will have to resist huge January bids for Abdoulaye Doucoure

5. Everton (Last week: 8) — Are a Phil Jagielka red from sitting in second.

4. Tottenham Hotspur (Last week: 4) — If Lucas Moura is comfortable now, look out

3. Chelsea (Last week: 3) — Sarri will be daydreaming of his XI when Hazard is fit to start

2. Liverpool (Last week: 2) — Lacked its cutting edge but still won at a difficult Selhurst Park

1. Manchester City (Last week: 1) — Could’ve scored 10 and it would’ve been justified

