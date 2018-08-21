More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 2

By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
First and foremost, a note from last week’s power rankings: Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.

A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.

Read on…

20. Huddersfield Town (Last week: 18) — Two monstrous opponents: Combined 9-1 score
19. Cardiff City (Last week: 20) — No threat vs 10-man Newcastle; Lack of striker looms
18. West Ham (Last week: 17) — Pellegrini needs time; This may be wrong club for that
17. Fulham (Last week: 14) — So many good components but how long will it take to gel?
16. Newcastle United (Last week: 13) — Needed 3 points at Cardiff; Should have them
15. Burnley (Last week: 15) — Understandably Europa League-weary, but depth a concern
14. Southampton (Last week: 16) — No shame in losing to Toffees; Can Ings score 15?
13. Wolves (Last week: 10) — Did we totally overlook a lack of Premier League defenders?
12. Brighton and Hove Albion (Last week: 19) — That’s more like it. Pascal Gross = a beast
11. Bournemouth (Last week: 12) — Win at West Ham probably a bonus three points
10. Leicester City (Last week: 11) — Man Utd loss doesn’t look as easy to stomach this week
9. Arsenal (Last week: 9) — It’ll happen under Emery, just not in time for Top 4 this season
8. Manchester United (Last week: 4) — Is it rotting from Woodward down, or just Mourinho?
7. Crystal Palace (Last week: 6) — Have a legit chance to be darlings of this PL season
6. Watford (Last week: 7) — Will have to resist huge January bids for Abdoulaye Doucoure
5. Everton (Last week: 8) — Are a Phil Jagielka red from sitting in second.
4. Tottenham Hotspur (Last week: 4) — If Lucas Moura is comfortable now, look out
3. Chelsea (Last week: 3) — Sarri will be daydreaming of his XI when Hazard is fit to start
2. Liverpool (Last week: 2) — Lacked its cutting edge but still won at a difficult Selhurst Park
1. Manchester City (Last week: 1) — Could’ve scored 10 and it would’ve been justified

Juventus locks up Pjanic through 2022-23 season

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Juventus has locked down one of its best players for a long time.

Miralem Pjanic signed a new 5-year deal with The Old Lady, keeping him in Turin through 2022-23.

Pjanic has been a transfer rumor mill regular, often linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, 28, has twice led Serie A in assists and boasts two Serie A titles and matching Coppa Italia trophies for Juve.

Pjanic scored five goals with eight assists in Serie A last season, adding one and one in the UEFA Champions League.

The Metz Academy product debuted for the French side at the age of 17 before moving onto Lyon. He signed with Roma in 2011, making 185 appearances for i Lupi before moving to Juventus in 2016.

He has 79 caps and 12 goals for Juventus, who is attempting to win a record eighth-straight scudetto.

Report: Thierry Henry begins talks with Bordeaux

Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Thierry Henry versus Patrick Vieira has the connotations of an Arsenal reunion match or Hudson River Derby fight, but the pair of French superstars may be matching tactical wits in Ligue 1 soon.

Sky Sports says that former New York Red Bulls star and Arsenal legend Henry has opened talks with Bordeaux about their manager’s spot.

Vieira was hired away from New York City FC by OGC Nice earlier this summer, whileHenry was assisting Roberto Martinez in leading Belgium to a third place finish at the World Cup.

Bordeaux is 0-2 after two matches of the Ligue 1 season, while Nice is 0-1-1.

For those wondering, the two sides meet on Oct. 27 at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Which manager do you back for more success in the short- and long-term?

Champions League wrap: PAOK, PSV have big away days

AP Photo/Armando Franca
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Liverpool still has hope of joining Pot 2 in this season’s UEFA Champions League, as big time underdogs PAOK Salonika picked up a valuable away goal and 1-1 draw at Benfica in the first leg of their UCL playoff round tie.

The Reds will provide the possibility of a horror group if Benfica wins, which was widely expected, moving Liverpool from Pot 2 to 3 and leaving open the possibility of a group like Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Inter Milan.

The second legs are Aug. 29, while three more ties begin Wednesday.

Here’s what happened Tuesday in Belarus, Portugal, and Serbia.

Benfica 1-1 PAOK Salonika

PAOK is the bookies’ biggest underdog in the round, and Pizzi’s first half stoppage time penalty had things looking like business as usual in Portugal.

But Egyptian winger Amr Warda found Sebastian Varela’s shot off the cross bar and deposited the rebound to give PAOK the upper hand heading back to Greece.

BATE Borisov 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Goals for each side inside of the final three minutes at Borisov Arena in Belarus provided a thrilling ending, but may take a lot of the luster off the second leg in the Netherlands.

PSV led 2-1 on goals from Gaston Pereiro and El Tri star Hirving Lozano, when 37-year-old Alexander Hleb — yes, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man — scored an 88th minute equalizer. A minute later, Donyell Malin scored to put the Dutch side back on top.

Red Star Belgrade 0-0 Red Bull Salzburg

The Austrian visitors had a lot of the ball, but shots were even as the tie leaves Serbia without a goal.

Italian soccer body promises to punish Lazio for sexist fans

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
ROME (AP) The Italian soccer federation’s secretary general says Lazio will be punished for fans trying to ban women from a section of Stadio Olimpico.

Michele Uva says there will “certainly be disciplinary consequences” for the incident ahead of Lazio’s opening Serie A game last weekend.

A group of fans described their section as a “sacred space” women should avoid.

Female fans were invited in distributed flyers to “position themselves from the 10th row back.”

Lazio distanced itself from the latest incident of discrimination by fans, which has been a persistent problem in recent seasons.

Uva, an elected vice president of European soccer body UEFA, says in comments reported by Italian agency Ansa that “the conviction is obvious” from his point of view.

