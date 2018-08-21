Report: PSG to reject loan offers for USMNT’s Weah

Tim Weah appears to have locked down a first-team role under new Paris Saint-German boss Thomas Tuchel, as the defending Ligue 1 champions will reportedly reject any loan offers that come in between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old U.S. national team attacker broke into PSG’s first team last season under then-manager Unai Emery. He went on to become the club’s breakout star during a preseason tour of Europe and Asia. Tuchel has called upon Weah as a second-half substitute in each of PSG’s two league games thus far, bagging his first senior-team goal in the process. He also started, played all 90 minutes and scored a goal in 4-0 thrashing of Monaco in the French Super Cup.

According to the ESPN report, fellow Ligue 1 side Strasbourg approached PSG about their desire to take Weah on loan for the 2018-19 season, but they were told that any such deal is unlikely to be agreed.

With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler also on the books at the Parc des Princes, starter’s minutes will be very hard to come by for Weah, but the same was said of fellow USMNT Christian Pulisic when he forced his way into the Borussia Dortmund first team in 2016.

