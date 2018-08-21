Report: Thierry Henry begins talks with Bordeaux

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thierry Henry versus Patrick Vieira has the connotations of an Arsenal reunion match or Hudson River Derby fight, but the pair of French superstars may be matching tactical wits in Ligue 1 soon.

Sky Sports says that former New York Red Bulls star and Arsenal legend Henry has opened talks with Bordeaux about their manager’s spot.

Vieira was hired away from New York City FC by OGC Nice earlier this summer, whileHenry was assisting Roberto Martinez in leading Belgium to a third place finish at the World Cup.

Bordeaux is 0-2 after two matches of the Ligue 1 season, while Nice is 0-1-1.

For those wondering, the two sides meet on Oct. 27 at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Which manager do you back for more success in the short- and long-term?

