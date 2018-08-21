VIDEO: USMNT back Lichaj sets up pretty Hull City goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American defender Eric Lichaj has his first Hull City assist after setting up Fraizer Campbell for a goal before halftime of Tuesday’s Championship match at Rotherham United.

Lichaj took advantage of hesitant defending and zipped in front of a Rotherham defender to send a low ball into the heart of the 18, where Campbell’s cute touch gave the Tigers a first lead of the game at 2-1.

The 29-year-old fullback joined Hull following 190 appearances for Nottingham Forest, and has also suited up for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Leyton Orient, and Lincoln City.

Lichaj has 15 caps and a goal for the USMNT, including four apps since July 2017. He is one of a handful of veteran players who may benefit from new eyes at the helm of the U.S. men’s national team.

