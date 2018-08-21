VIDEO: USMNT back Lichaj sets up pretty Hull City goal

Lichaj took advantage of hesitant defending and zipped in front of a Rotherham defender to send a low ball into the heart of the 18, where Campbell’s cute touch gave the Tigers a first lead of the game at 2-1.
The 29-year-old fullback joined Hull following 190 appearances for Nottingham Forest, and has also suited up for Aston Villa, Leeds United, Leyton Orient, and Lincoln City.
Lichaj has 15 caps and a goal for the USMNT, including four apps since July 2017. He is one of a handful of veteran players who may benefit from new eyes at the helm of the U.S. men’s national team.
In an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS that aired over the weekend, Nouri’s brother said the family has not given up hope of a full recovery.
Abderrahim Nouri said that after initially being in a coma, his brother has been gradually improving since the start of this year and he can now communicate with his family by moving his mouth or eyebrows.
“If I compare it with the past, at the moment it’s going well. Much better,” Abderrahim Nouri said.
Tim Weah appears to have locked down a first-team role under new Paris Saint-German boss Thomas Tuchel, as the defending Ligue 1 champions will reportedly reject any loan offers that come in between now and the end of the summer transfer window.
The 18-year-old U.S. national team attacker broke into PSG’s first team last season under then-manager Unai Emery. He went on to become the club’s breakout star during a preseason tour of Europe and Asia. Tuchel has called upon Weah as a second-half substitute in each of PSG’s two league games thus far, bagging his first senior-team goal in the process. He also started, played all 90 minutes and scored a goal in 4-0 thrashing of Monaco in the French Super Cup.
According to the ESPN report, fellow Ligue 1 side Strasbourg approached PSG about their desire to take Weah on loan for the 2018-19 season, but they were told that any such deal is unlikely to be agreed.
With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler also on the books at the Parc des Princes, starter’s minutes will be very hard to come by for Weah, but the same was said of fellow USMNT Christian Pulisic when he forced his way into the Borussia Dortmund first team in 2016.
Today, nearly 48 months after joining Real Madrid as a 16-year-old, Odegaard has made more loan moves away from the club (2) than first-team starts (1 – 2016, in the Copa del Rey round of 32). The Norwegian has not yet made his La Liga debut.
Madrid announced on Tuesday that the 19-year-old has joined Eredivisie side Vitesse on a season-long loan. Odegaard most recently spent a season and a half on loan to Heerenveen, eighth-place finishers in the Dutch first division last season. He scored three goals in 38 league appearances over 18 months.
“The past year and a half I have played in the Eredivisie,” Odegaard said upon joining Vitesse. “I was impressed by Vitesse. I got to know Vitesse as a good footballing team, with an offensive and dominant view of the game. I think that way of playing is good for me. Vitesse has also shown that it gives young players a chance. That is why I am happy with the opportunity that Vitesse offers me.”