AP Photo/Michael Probst

Bundesliga season preview: Bayern, sure, but who’s next?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 6:43 PM EDT
Here’s your Bundesliga cheat sheet ahead of the Friday return of Germany’s top flight, though there’s little question that not much has changed: Bayern Munich is expected to win a seventh-straight title, and it’s not likely to be close.

[ MORE: PL club power rankings, Wk 2 ]

FiveThirtyEight.com’s predictive model gives Bayern a crazy 82 percent chance to wear another crown. For comparison’s sake, Man City gets 50 percent odds to win the Premier League, the same as Juventus in Serie A and four percentage points lower than Barcelona’s odds to win La Liga (PSG is also 82 percent likely to win France).

The competition for second, though, should again be exciting, and league depth again tempts to make the race to qualify for Europe as long and heavy as ever.

Champions League entrants: Bayern Munich (reigning Bundesliga champions), Schalke, Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund

Europa League entrants: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt

Promoted teams: Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nurnberg

Relegated to 2.Bundesliga: Hamburg and Koln

Managerial changes: Niko Kovac (Bayern Munich), Eintracht Frankfurt (Adi Hutter), Borussia Dortmund (Lucien Favre), RB Leipzig (Ralf Rangnick)

Americans Abroad: In Bundesliga | And 2.Bundesliga

Another American story (or two?) — As Ralf Rangnick takes over at RB Leipzig, his No. 2 will be former New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. There are rumors that Leipzig will then take RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams during the January transfer window.

Notable transfers (so far): Leon Goretzka moved from Schalke to Bayern Munich, with Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal the biggest names leaving the champions.

Schalke has signed goal scorer Mark Uth from Hoffenheim, and lost Goretzka, Mx Meyer, and Benedikt Howedes amongst others.

Uth is a loss for Hoffenheim, as is Serge Gnabry going back to Bayern after the end of his loan. Kasim Nuhu is an interesting add from Young Boys, and Leonardo Bittencourt is a good takeaway from Koln.

BVB has added promising Mainz defender Abdou Diallo, while losing a number of name players: Andriy Yarmolenko, Andre Schurrle (loan), and Sokratis as well as star half-season loanee Michy Batshuayi.

Bayer Leverkusen selling Bernd Leno to Arsenal means a change between the sticks, while RB Leipzig lost Naby Keita to Liverpool and Bernardo to Brighton.

Stuttgart hopes more playing time is the tonic for new additions Pablo Maffeo (Man City) and Gonzalo Castro (BVB).

Eintracht Frankfurt has seen a wealth of ins and outs, headlined by Ante Rebic, Carlos Salcedo, and Lucas Torro.

Gladbach added star striker Alassane Plea, selling one of its best backs to Southampton in Jannik Vestergaard.

Hertha Berlin is hoping a loan of Liverpool’s Marko Grujic does both parties wonders, while Werder Bremen flipped the shop and brought in Davy Klaassen and young U.S. striker Josh Sargent to go with a trio of Koln players (including Claudio Pizarro).

Augsburg won big with Twente youngster Fredrik Jensen, and also added Andre Hahn from Hamburg and Felix Gotze from Bayern.

USMNT striker Bobby Wood left relegated Hamburg for Hannover 96 (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Hannover 96 added USMNT striker Bobby Wood (right), while Mainz sold Leon Balogun to Brighton, Diallo to BVB, and Yoshinori Muto to Newcastle in addition to the sale of Jonas Lossl to Huddersfield Town.

Wolfsburg hopes Wout Weghorst can be its next big striker, while new boys Fortuna Dusseldorf loaded up with a number of new faces including USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and 19-year-old Davor Lovren (younger brother of Liverpool’s Dejan). Nurnber has scooped up German-American youngster Timothy Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich.

The read: It’s difficult to say anyone will overtake Bayern Munich, though there could be some bumps and bruises as the club learns Niko Kovac’s system.

Schalke and Borussia Dortmund will both lean heavily on their youth to make up for big name departures. The good news for the USMNT is that if either side succeeds, it means Pulisic and McKennie likely took the next steps in their careers. Bayer Leverkusen is a dark horse to compete for the Top Four.

Hoffenheim has lost a lot, as has RB Leipzig, which may open the door for Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, or even Werder Bremen to return to Europe.. The race for fourth through ninth should be bonkers.

New boys Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nurnberg will face long odds to stay in the top flight, and both Mainz and Freiburg have numerous questions. Those four should be considered most likely to drop to 2.Bundesliga via automatic relegation or the playoff.

Sarachan “very confident” in USMNT; Who will be in next squad?

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
United States men’s national team interim coach Dave Sarachan is “very confident” his group can compete with high-flying competition next month.

Sarachan is set to lead the USMNT against Brazil and Mexico in September, then turning his attention to Colombia in October. All three matches are on U.S. soil.

[ REPORT: PSG won't loan USMNT's Weah ]

What will the roster look like? Sarachan noted a 35-player pool and said there shouldn’t be too many surprises as the Yanks step up in competition from recent rivals Ireland, Bolivia, and Paraguay. The U.S. did draw France 1-1 in its last outing.

“I would say the roster, if you’ve followed our team over the last six friendlies, will be composed pretty similarly to what we’ve done in the past,” Sarachan said.

And we probably won’t see Michael Bradley and several other veterans for a bit longer as Sarachan continues to give youth a chance.

We’ll bold our predictions.

Goalkeepers (3)

Probable (2): Bill Hamid and Zack Steffen were both called in to face France, and are likely to return to the fold.

Possible: Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez, or Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath may join them, or a new face like LAFC’s Tyler Miller.

Defenders (9)

Probable: Matt Miazga (Nantes), Tim Ream (Fulham), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs) are all in, and DeAndre Yedlin will be in the fold provided he’s returned for Newcastle by the Sept. 2 announcement.

Possible: Eric Lichaj (Hull City) seems likely to remain in the mix, and Everton’s Antonee Robinson is getting regular minutes on loan at Wigan. Nick Lima has impressed with San Jose, while Tim Parker of RBNY is probably a numbers game victim at CB. Matthew Olosunde and Erik Palmer-Brown could get more looks despite getting little playing time with their clubs.

Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls could be a surprise addition to the squad, and ghost of USMNT’s past Edgar Castillo, 31, has impressed with Colorado. Graham Zusi is up in years, yes, but continues to be a force for Sporting KC.

Midfielders (8)

Probable: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Paul Arriola (DC United).

Possible: Here’s where things get crazy. Julian Green (Greuther Furth) is second in the 2.Bundesliga in shots per game and scored the lone goal against France. Kellyn Acosta looks reborn in Colorado. Joe Corona or Alejandro Bedoya would bring needed international camp experience to the group, while Lynden Gooch is tearing it up for Sunderland… in League One. Cristian Roldan, Fabian Johnson, Danny Williams, Kenny Saief… what’s the goal? Will tactical ideas be the tiebreaker?

Forwards (4)

Probable: Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Tim Weah (PSG), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

Possible: Jozy Altidore could be called into the squad given the veteran needs against Brazil and Mexico, while Christian Ramirez, Andriya Novakovich, and Josh Sargent could be outside shots.

Champions League wrap: Tadic keeps Ajax rolling

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Three more playoff round first legs took focus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and it was another good day for two of three road teams.

[ MORE: Tuesday's UCL wrap ]

Ajax 3-1 Dynamo Kiev

The Dutch hosts built a 3-1 halftime lead on goals by Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech, and red-hot ex-Southampton attacker Dusan Tadic.

Tadic now has four goals and three assists in seven appearances this season.

Dynamo will find some comfort in the 16th minute away goal from Tomasz Kedziora.

MOL Vidi 1-2 AEK Athens

A 23rd minute red card had the Hungarian hosts down to 10-men, and both Viktor Klonaridis and Tasos Bakasetos scored before the latter took a red of his own in the 53rd.

The artists formerly known as Videoton pulled one back through Danko Lazovic in the 68th minute.

Young Boys 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Ex-Newcastle and Watford man Kevin Mbabu scored a second minute goal for the Swiss side, though Mislav Orsic answered for the visitors just before halftime.

Liberian President Weah criticized for honoring Wenger

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) Liberian President and former soccer star George Weah is being criticized for his plan to award former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger the West African country’s highest honor.

Weah, who was elected president of his country last year, plans to honor Wenger and another French soccer coach, Claude Le Roy, at a ceremony on Friday.

[ REPORT: PSG won't loan USMNT's Weah ]

They both played crucial roles in Weah’s career.

Le Roy discovered Weah playing for a club in Cameroon in the late 1980s and recommended him to Wenger, then the coach of Monaco in France. Wenger took the advice, signed the Liberian and Weah went on to play for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and became the first and still only African to win the FIFA world player of the year award in 1995.

Liberian sports minister D. Zeogar Wilson said Wenger is to be given the Humane Order of African Redemption with the rank of Knight Grand Commander. Wenger is expected to attend Friday’s ceremony.

But Darius Dillon, an opposition politician, criticized Weah on Wednesday for using the nation’s highest honor and the office of the president to recognize people who only played a role in his “personal life.”

San Jose’s Kashia honored with inaugural UEFA award

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
The first winner of FIFA’s #EqualGame award is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer.

Georgian captain Guram Kashia is now with San Jose Earthquakes, but was the focus of anti-LGBT ire last season while leading Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

[ MORE: Pogba's agent dares Man Utd to sell Pogba ]

Kashia wore a rainbow-colored captain’s arm band for Vitesse in support of the LGBT community, and was met with a violent response.

According to the BBC:

Anti-LGBT protestors in his homeland reacted with riots, smoke bombs and flares. A rainbow flag was burned outside the headquarters of the Georgian Football Federation, while the defender faced threats and abuse, with calls made for him to be dropped from the national team.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin celebrated Kashia for preaching “tolerance and acceptance, and help(ing to) change perceptions of this minority group in his native country of Georgia.”

Kashia will be honored by the Quakes before their Aug. 29 game against FC Dallas.