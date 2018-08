FIFA takes control of troublesome Uruguay federation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has taken temporary control of the Uruguayan soccer federation because of governance concerns as the country campaigns with Argentina and Paraguay to host the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA says officials decided Tuesday to appoint a “normalization committee” that will run the federation until Feb. 28, 2019.

The intervention follows the association’s president, Wilmar Valdez, quitting a day before he was to stand for re-election last month. The vote was put on hold.

FIFA says the electoral process “is not in accordance with the requirements of transparency as outlined in the FIFA and CONMEBOL statutes.”

Uruguay stepped up its campaign to host the World Cup in South America in 2030 by holding events in Moscow during this year’s tournament.

FIFA has yet to outline the formal bidding process for the 2030 tournament.