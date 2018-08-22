More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kante adjusting to more attacking role under Sarri

Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri inherited possibly the best defensive midfielder in the world when he took over the team in the offseason.

N'Golo Kante has been one of the most influential players in English soccer’s recent history, capturing back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester (2016) and Chelsea (2017), and was the rock in the midfield of France’s World Cup-winning team in Russia.

So what has Sarri done with Kante upon arriving at Stamford Bridge? Change his position, of course.

Among the most notable aspects of the opening two weeks of the Premier League season has been the attacking role that Kante has taken up for Chelsea in its wins over Huddersfield and Arsenal.

With Italy international Jorginho having followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli and become the anchorman in the team’s three-man midfield, many wondered how this would impact on Kante – a diminutive and dynamic player who has mastered the role of shielding a defense with his timely tackling and positional play.

Well, Kante has instead switched to being one of the two more attack-minded center midfielders in front of Jorginho. He scored against Huddersfield on the opening weekend – only his third league goal for Chelsea in a little over two years at the London club – and frequently found himself in the opposition penalty area in an open game against Arsenal that Chelsea won 3-2 on Saturday.

“I play a little bit more forward,” the 27-year-old Kante said. “I try to find the striker, to be more offensive, to cause problems for the opponents. I need to adapt in this role.”

So does Chelsea.

From playing a 3-4-3 formation under previous manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea is now deploying in a 4-3-3 formation under Sarri. Crucially, the defense is now protected by an artist in Jorginho instead of a workhorse in Kante. It showed against Arsenal, which poured forward in the first half and created a string of chances.

With Marcos Alonso still charging forward from left back and the occasionally error-prone David Luiz back in favor under Sarri and one of the two center backs, there are likely to be goals at both ends of the field when Chelsea plays this season.

This is a gamble from Sarri, removing a player who is the best in his position in the Premier League – teammates have repeatedly said Kante does the work of two men as a defensive midfielder – and fielding him in an unusual role. Especially since Kante lacks the composure, accuracy and long-range shot of a typical attacking midfielder in front of goal.

But it is clear Sarri wants more of an on-the-ball player to begin the team’s attacks at the base of the midfield. Jorginho has settled quickly and he has looked good in possession, but he was overrun at times against Arsenal and in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield.

It remains to be seen if Sarri’s tactical switch will help propel Chelsea into a genuine title contender again.

San Jose’s Kashia honored with inaugural UEFA award

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
The first winner of FIFA’s #EqualGame award is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer.

Georgian captain Guram Kashia is now with San Jose Earthquakes, but was the focus of anti-LGBT ire last season while leading Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Kashia wore a rainbow-colored captain’s arm band for Vitesse in support of the LGBT community, and was met with a violent response.

According to the BBC:

Anti-LGBT protestors in his homeland reacted with riots, smoke bombs and flares. A rainbow flag was burned outside the headquarters of the Georgian Football Federation, while the defender faced threats and abuse, with calls made for him to be dropped from the national team.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin celebrated Kashia for preaching “tolerance and acceptance, and help(ing to) change perceptions of this minority group in his native country of Georgia.”

Kashia will be honored by the Quakes before their Aug. 29 game against FC Dallas.

Justin Kluivert smart to choose Roma over Man Utd, father says

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
With a last name like Kluivert, there will always be plenty of open doors for 19-year-old Justin to explore during his professional career.

While that’s certainly an asset and an advantage that might not be afforded to every young player in the game, it also complicates things to a greater degree. Some clubs — typically the bigger ones — might fancy a player like Kluivert, the son of prolific Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, because he comes with a certain level of name recognition.

Rather than ascending so quickly and reaching the top of the game at such a young age, players without a famous name often make two or three — and sometimes more — moves up the ladder, each time rising to a new level with each new club, placing a priority on playing time and development, before landing with a Barcelona, a Real Madrid, a Bayern Munich, or a Manchester United. The more levels a player is tested and proven at before signing for one of these giants, the more certainty that exists on all sides of the transfer equation.

Back to Kluivert, who just this summer faced this very dilemma. Man United were reportedly interested in bringing him to Old Trafford from Ajax, but thanks to his prior exposure to the inner-workings of the game — and a bit of sound advice from his father, one would assume — Kluivert choose to make a more gradual step up in competition when he signed for perennial Champions League qualifiers Roma instead.

His father, now 42 and assistant coach for the Cameroon national team, could not be more pleased with and proud of his teenage son’s maturity and decision making — quotes from Goal.com:

“I’m very satisfied with what he is doing. He doesn’t speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

“A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult… I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.

“Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now. Then, who doesn’t dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it.”

Those mega-clubs will still be there after Kluivert has spent a couple — or a few — years at Roma and shown he’s not only good enough to compete in the Champions League, but ready to move to club that’s competing for the Champions League.

Kluivert marked his Serie A debut with an assist in Roma’s dramatic win over Torino on Sunday. After breaking down the right wing, it was Kluivert who lofted the ball into the box and found Edin Dzeko to set up the Bosnian’s technically perfect strike in the 89th minute.

16-year-old American MF Ritaccio has “settled in great” at Liverpool

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Matteo Ritaccio is an American midfielder — born and raised on the outskirts of New York City — quickly making a name for himself just weeks after joining the Liverpool youth academy.

Ritaccio joined the Premier League giants this summer after reportedly making numerous trips across the Atlantic over a number of years to train with and play for the Reds’ academy teams. The 16-year-old has appeared in each of the U-18 side’s league fixtures since the start of the season, and has drawn positive reviews from U-18 coach Barry Lewtas — quotes from ESPN FC:

“The only difference is that he’s got a different accent to everybody else. Boys move around and stuff like that, but I don’t think it’s anything to sweep under the carpet. At the age of 16 to move countries, live with house parents and leave your friends and family behind — it’s tough. It’s not easy, is it? He’s settled in great.

“We’ve got a really good support network here, so it’s not something we’ve never done before.”

“He’s settled in fine. Obviously it’s a big change for him culturally. But he’s done ever so well and he’s settled in fine. He mixes in really well and he’s a good boy.

“He was one of the younger ones [against Man United]. He’s brave, [that’s] his personality. Hopefully he can develop further.”

Ritaccio and 18-year-old U.S. men’s national team starlet Tim Weah are each products of the same New York City youth academy, BW Gottschee.

Messi not among Argentina’s Sept. call-ups; int’l future in doubt

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Lionel Messi’s international future is very much in doubt after the 31-year-old indicated a lack of desire to appear in Argentina’s first set of post-2018 World Cup fixtures in September.

Interim head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Messi’s omission from his 29-man squad set to take on Guatemala and Colombia, and revealed that he has spoken with the Barcelona superstar and could confirm that Messi would likely take the rest of the 2018 calendar year off from international camps and competition (Argentina will play one more friendly in October and two in November) — quotes from the Guardian:

“I spoke to him and after that talk, he has not been called up for these games. Honestly, we have not spoken about what will happen in the future.

“We all know what he represents for us and we shall see what happens. I have a good relationship with him, it was a good chat that we had and we were very clear. He will not be in this call-up and in the future, we shall see.”

“No player told me he did not want to come to the Argentina national team. All the decisions we have taken are for the good of the national team and to try to see what we can bring to the future. We have very clear in our minds that we need to add people to this new adventure. I spoke to the majority of the players and they all gave me their availability. We feel that we need these players right now. I feel it’s the time for renovation. I’m convinced that the time to call up these players is now.”

The only thing still missing to cement Messi’s legacy as the undisputed greatest player of all time is a major-tournament trophy. After leading Argentina to the final of three straight major tournaments from 2014-2016, Messi and Co., massively underwhelmed at this summer’s World Cup in Russia before bombing out in the round of 16 at the hands of the eventual champions, France.