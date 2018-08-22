More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
La Liga captains to meet over concern about playing in US

By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
It was reported last Thursday that beginning with the 2019-20 season, La Liga and marketing firm Relevant Sports would stage at least one La Liga game would be played in the United States in an attempt to gain exposure in a valuable television market.

On Wednesday, the Spanish players’ union, AFE, released a statement deriding the decision after they claim they were never consulted by La Liga executives. In their mind and their words, the players “feel marginalized in decision-making.”

“Footballers once again feel marginalized in decision-making. We believe their opinions are essential for the growth of Spanish football.

“We demand balance and common sense. If the greatness of football is the passion it generates, why are decisions made against it?”

“We do not understand the unilateral decisions. La Liga is distancing the fans of the players, something that harms the show and the essence of football.”

As a follow-up to the statement, captains of La Liga’s 20 teams — including Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos — are schedule to meet as a collective on Wednesday to discuss their “concerns” about moving a real, meaningful Spanish league fixture off Spanish soil.

La Liga would still need to gain approval of a number of different governing bodies before staging a league game on U.S. soil, most notably that of FIFA, CONCACAF and the U.S. Soccer federation.

Messi not among Argentina’s Sept. call-ups; int’l future in doubt

By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Lionel Messi’s international future is very much in doubt after the 31-year-old indicated a lack of desire to appear in Argentina’s first set of post-2018 World Cup fixtures in September.

Interim head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Messi’s omission from his 29-man squad set to take on Guatemala and Colombia, and revealed that he has spoken with the Barcelona superstar and could confirm that Messi would likely take the rest of the 2018 calendar year off from international camps and competition (Argentina will play one more friendly in October and two in November) — quotes from the Guardian:

“I spoke to him and after that talk, he has not been called up for these games. Honestly, we have not spoken about what will happen in the future.

“We all know what he represents for us and we shall see what happens. I have a good relationship with him, it was a good chat that we had and we were very clear. He will not be in this call-up and in the future, we shall see.”

“No player told me he did not want to come to the Argentina national team. All the decisions we have taken are for the good of the national team and to try to see what we can bring to the future. We have very clear in our minds that we need to add people to this new adventure. I spoke to the majority of the players and they all gave me their availability. We feel that we need these players right now. I feel it’s the time for renovation. I’m convinced that the time to call up these players is now.”

The only thing still missing to cement Messi’s legacy as the undisputed greatest player of all time is a major-tournament trophy. After leading Argentina to the final of three straight major tournaments from 2014-2016, Messi and Co., massively underwhelmed at this summer’s World Cup in Russia before bombing out in the round of 16 at the hands of the eventual champions, France.

FIFA takes control of troublesome Uruguay federation

Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has taken temporary control of the Uruguayan soccer federation because of governance concerns as the country campaigns with Argentina and Paraguay to host the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA says officials decided Tuesday to appoint a “normalization committee” that will run the federation until Feb. 28, 2019.

The intervention follows the association’s president, Wilmar Valdez, quitting a day before he was to stand for re-election last month. The vote was put on hold.

FIFA says the electoral process “is not in accordance with the requirements of transparency as outlined in the FIFA and CONMEBOL statutes.”

Uruguay stepped up its campaign to host the World Cup in South America in 2030 by holding events in Moscow during this year’s tournament.

FIFA has yet to outline the formal bidding process for the 2030 tournament.

BUNDESLIGA 2018-19: Guide to the promoted teams

Associated PressAug 21, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) A look at Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nurnberg, the promoted teams preparing for their return to the Bundesliga this weekend.

Dusseldorf hosts Augsburg and Nurnberg visits Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

FORTUNA DUSSELDORF

Dusseldorf is back as second-division champion after beating Nurnberg 3-2 on the final day of last season.

Experienced coach Friedhelm Funkel stabilized the side after arriving in March 2016 and led the club to a sixth promotion in his second season.

Founded in 1895, Dusseldorf last played in the Bundesliga in 2013. The club’s fortunes have been mixed since it won the German championship in 1933. Its best days came with German Cup wins in 1979 and 1980. Of all the sides in the Bundesliga, only Hertha (1892) and Stuttgart (1893) have been around longer.

Rouwen Hennings finished as the team’s leading scorer last season with 13 goals in 33 appearances. The club has not made any big signings, but forward Dodi Lukebakio has arrived on loan from Watford, striker Marvin Ducksch was signed from Holstein Kiel and midfielder Matthias Zimmermann from Stuttgart.

NURNBERG

Eight-time German champion Nurnberg is back in the Bundesliga after a four-year absence.

Michael Koellner is enjoying his first coaching role after being promoted from Nurnberg’s reserve side in May 2017. A qualified dental assistant, the 48-year-old Koellner worked for 15 years with the German soccer federation before turning to coaching. He also co-write a book, “Your way to becoming a football professional,” for young players, parents and coaches.

Nurnberg captain Hanno Behrens is the team’s driving force, chipping in 14 goals last season from midfield. Swedish striker Mikael Ishak added another 12 for a team that finished with 12 different scorers.

Added to the mix for this season is Japanese striker Yuya Kubo, signed on loan from Belgian side Gent.

Americans Abroad in Bundesliga ahead of opening weekend

By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Last week, we updated the list of Americans participating in Germany’s second tier.

Now it’s time to look one step up, with the top flight Bundesliga set to begin this weekend.

We’ll only detail the players who more likely to play for the senior squad than the II side, so that will not include players like center forward Haji Wright who scored already for Schalke II in the Regionialliga (fourth-tier).

And for now that means leaving out 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who has two goals in four matches for Werder Bremen II, as well as Jonathan Klinsmann, who is getting playing time with Hertha II, allowing four goals in two matches.

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund — Will be expected to shoulder a heavier burden for BVB as he turns 20 midway through September.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — Will also grow in responsibility at Pulisic’s rivals, and turns 20 a week from today.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Brooks holds the standard as the highest-priced transfer fee paid for an American player. Had to wait until Oct. 28 to debut thanks to a tendon injury, then was lost from mid-December until April 20 before playing a big role in his side avoiding relegation to 2.Bundesliga.

Bobby Wood, Hannover 96 — It’s a huge season for Wood, who has a new lease on life after Hamburg was relegated last season. Wood, 25, had an assist in Cup play over the weekend, but has plenty of competition to start at forward for Andre Breitenreiter’s Reds.

Aron Johannsson, Werder Bremen — Not playing in a Cup game against a fourth-tier side is a bit alarming for the Icelandic-Alabamian, who has had hard luck with injuries.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach — The 30-year-old made just seven appearances for Gladbach last season, and will have to force his way into Dieter Hecking’s good graces.

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Europa League play will mean Chandler and Co. will have their depth tested this season.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — The 28-year-old is back in the Bundesliga, and will play his first league game for a new club since debuting for Ingolstadt some 149 matches ago.

Caleb Stanko, Freiburg — At 25, hoping to finally get past a series of gut-punching knee injuries.

Timothy Tillman, Nurnberg — Can the Bayern Munich loanee, not guaranteed to choose the USMNT, earn playing time at age 19?

Down the line: Chris Gloster, Hannover 96 II; Junior Flores, Borussia Dortmund II; Chris Richards, Bayern Munich U-19 (on loan from FC Dallas); Haji Wright (Schalke II), Nick Taitague (Schalke II), Zyen Jones (Schalke II)