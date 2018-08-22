More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liberian President Weah criticized for honoring Wenger

Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) Liberian President and former soccer star George Weah is being criticized for his plan to award former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger the West African country’s highest honor.

Weah, who was elected president of his country last year, plans to honor Wenger and another French soccer coach, Claude Le Roy, at a ceremony on Friday.

[ REPORT: PSG won’t loan USMNT’s Weah ]

They both played crucial roles in Weah’s career.

Le Roy discovered Weah playing for a club in Cameroon in the late 1980s and recommended him to Wenger, then the coach of Monaco in France. Wenger took the advice, signed the Liberian and Weah went on to play for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and became the first and still only African to win the FIFA world player of the year award in 1995.

Liberian sports minister D. Zeogar Wilson said Wenger is to be given the Humane Order of African Redemption with the rank of Knight Grand Commander. Wenger is expected to attend Friday’s ceremony.

But Darius Dillon, an opposition politician, criticized Weah on Wednesday for using the nation’s highest honor and the office of the president to recognize people who only played a role in his “personal life.”

Champions League wrap: Tadic keeps Ajax rolling

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three more playoff round first legs took focus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and it was another good day for two of three road teams.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s UCL wrap ]

Ajax 3-1 Dynamo Kiev

The Dutch hosts built a 3-1 halftime lead on goals by Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech, and red-hot ex-Southampton attacker Dusan Tadic.

Tadic now has four goals and three assists in seven appearances this season.

Dynamo will find some comfort in the 16th minute away goal from Tomasz Kedziora.

MOL Vidi 1-2 AEK Athens

A 23rd minute red card had the Hungarian hosts down to 10-men, and both Viktor Klonaridis and Tasos Bakasetos scored before the latter took a red of his own in the 53rd.

The artists formerly known as Videoton pulled one back through Danko Lazovic in the 68th minute.

Young Boys 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Ex-Newcastle and Watford man Kevin Mbabu scored a second minute goal for the Swiss side, though Mislav Orsic answered for the visitors just before halftime.

San Jose’s Kashia honored with inaugural UEFA award

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first winner of FIFA’s #EqualGame award is currently plying his trade in Major League Soccer.

Georgian captain Guram Kashia is now with San Jose Earthquakes, but was the focus of anti-LGBT ire last season while leading Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

[ MORE: Pogba’s agent dares Man Utd to sell Pogba ]

Kashia wore a rainbow-colored captain’s arm band for Vitesse in support of the LGBT community, and was met with a violent response.

According to the BBC:

Anti-LGBT protestors in his homeland reacted with riots, smoke bombs and flares. A rainbow flag was burned outside the headquarters of the Georgian Football Federation, while the defender faced threats and abuse, with calls made for him to be dropped from the national team.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin celebrated Kashia for preaching “tolerance and acceptance, and help(ing to) change perceptions of this minority group in his native country of Georgia.”

Kashia will be honored by the Quakes before their Aug. 29 game against FC Dallas.

Justin Kluivert smart to choose Roma over Man Utd, father says

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a last name like Kluivert, there will always be plenty of open doors for 19-year-old Justin to explore during his professional career.

[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]

While that’s certainly an asset and an advantage that might not be afforded to every young player in the game, it also complicates things to a greater degree. Some clubs — typically the bigger ones — might fancy a player like Kluivert, the son of prolific Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, because he comes with a certain level of name recognition.

Rather than ascending so quickly and reaching the top of the game at such a young age, players without a famous name often make two or three — and sometimes more — moves up the ladder, each time rising to a new level with each new club, placing a priority on playing time and development, before landing with a Barcelona, a Real Madrid, a Bayern Munich, or a Manchester United. The more levels a player is tested and proven at before signing for one of these giants, the more certainty that exists on all sides of the transfer equation.

[ MORE: Messi not among Argentina’s Sept. call-ups; int’l future in doubt ]

Back to Kluivert, who just this summer faced this very dilemma. Man United were reportedly interested in bringing him to Old Trafford from Ajax, but thanks to his prior exposure to the inner-workings of the game — and a bit of sound advice from his father, one would assume — Kluivert choose to make a more gradual step up in competition when he signed for perennial Champions League qualifiers Roma instead.

His father, now 42 and assistant coach for the Cameroon national team, could not be more pleased with and proud of his teenage son’s maturity and decision making — quotes from Goal.com:

“I’m very satisfied with what he is doing. He doesn’t speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

“A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult… I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.

“Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now. Then, who doesn’t dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it.”

Those mega-clubs will still be there after Kluivert has spent a couple — or a few — years at Roma and shown he’s not only good enough to compete in the Champions League, but ready to move to club that’s competing for the Champions League.

Kluivert marked his Serie A debut with an assist in Roma’s dramatic win over Torino on Sunday. After breaking down the right wing, it was Kluivert who lofted the ball into the box and found Edin Dzeko to set up the Bosnian’s technically perfect strike in the 89th minute.

Kante adjusting to more attacking role under Sarri

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri inherited possibly the best defensive midfielder in the world when he took over the team in the offseason.

[ MORE: Pogba’s agent hits back at critics, dares Man United to sell Pogba ]

N'Golo Kante has been one of the most influential players in English soccer’s recent history, capturing back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester (2016) and Chelsea (2017), and was the rock in the midfield of France’s World Cup-winning team in Russia.

So what has Sarri done with Kante upon arriving at Stamford Bridge? Change his position, of course.

Among the most notable aspects of the opening two weeks of the Premier League season has been the attacking role that Kante has taken up for Chelsea in its wins over Huddersfield and Arsenal.

With Italy international Jorginho having followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli and become the anchorman in the team’s three-man midfield, many wondered how this would impact on Kante – a diminutive and dynamic player who has mastered the role of shielding a defense with his timely tackling and positional play.

Well, Kante has instead switched to being one of the two more attack-minded center midfielders in front of Jorginho. He scored against Huddersfield on the opening weekend – only his third league goal for Chelsea in a little over two years at the London club – and frequently found himself in the opposition penalty area in an open game against Arsenal that Chelsea won 3-2 on Saturday.

[ MORE: Klopp: “Nobody thinks about” $100-million Van Dijk fee anymore ]

“I play a little bit more forward,” the 27-year-old Kante said. “I try to find the striker, to be more offensive, to cause problems for the opponents. I need to adapt in this role.”

So does Chelsea.

From playing a 3-4-3 formation under previous manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea is now deploying in a 4-3-3 formation under Sarri. Crucially, the defense is now protected by an artist in Jorginho instead of a workhorse in Kante. It showed against Arsenal, which poured forward in the first half and created a string of chances.

With Marcos Alonso still charging forward from left back and the occasionally error-prone David Luiz back in favor under Sarri and one of the two center backs, there are likely to be goals at both ends of the field when Chelsea plays this season.

This is a gamble from Sarri, removing a player who is the best in his position in the Premier League – teammates have repeatedly said Kante does the work of two men as a defensive midfielder – and fielding him in an unusual role. Especially since Kante lacks the composure, accuracy and long-range shot of a typical attacking midfielder in front of goal.

But it is clear Sarri wants more of an on-the-ball player to begin the team’s attacks at the base of the midfield. Jorginho has settled quickly and he has looked good in possession, but he was overrun at times against Arsenal and in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield.

It remains to be seen if Sarri’s tactical switch will help propel Chelsea into a genuine title contender again.