MLS, Precourt unveil Austin FC name, crest

Major League Soccer is likely coming to Austin, and the Columbus Crew’s owners have released a name and logo for the team.
It’s not an awful logo by any means, with a decent color selection and the use of the”Texas Live Oak” tree, but it sure is hard to look past the tomfoolery used to (probably) tear a team from its fan base. It’s difficult to imagine a relocation being handled any worse.
@MLS2ATX also released an explainer for the badge, including that the color is “Bright Verde,” which is English and Spanish for bright green. It’s a little like Seattle’s “Rave Green” except rave is English for rave.
Here’s how the Major League Soccer web site phrased the current situation between the Crew, Precourt, and Austin. It’s… awkward (and how could it not be. There’s reason to feel empathy for the writer).
PSV, which currently operates Columbus Crew SC, is exploring options to bring an MLS club to Austin.
“Given the historical and ongoing market challenges, Precourt Sports Ventures must prepare for every potential scenario for the Club in 2019 and beyond,” PSV said in a statement. “Should Austin be granted the requisite approvals ahead of the 2019 season, it will be imperative to launch with momentum and a presence to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the Club. Normal business operations shall continue in Columbus for the balance of the 2018 season where winning an MLS Cup remains the objective.”
The Austin Statesman also pointed out that the names Austin FC and Austin Athletic are owned by Major League Soccer, and that it was registered in August 2017.
Another group of people to feel empathy for might be Austin soccer fans, who are probably really excited about their new team and fancy new digs, but not at the expense of another club.
New York City FC’s Third Rail is going to come up with some terrific chants after their nine-men side held the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw in the Hudson River Derby on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Bradley Wright-Phillips put the Red Bulls in front, and NYCFC went down to 10 men within minutes of the opener. They’d be down to nine by the end of the game when Ebenezer Okori joined debutant Eloi Amagat in being sent off the pitch by referee Ted Unkel.
On hiatus this season under new owners David and Wendy Dworkin, the Rhinos are one of the standard bearers for soccer in the U.S.
USL D-III has announced six teams for 2019: Chattanooga Pro Soccer, Toronto FC II, South Georgia Tormenta FC, FC Tucson, Greenville Triumph SC, and Madison Pro Soccer.
Rochester will leave its downtown soccer-specific stadium, leaving by the end of the year, and are committed to building a new facility in the suburbs. From RhinosSoccer.com:
The Dworkins continued, “Along with our decision to vacate the stadium, we have also determined that fielding the Rhinos in our current Division II league is not sustainable locally at this time. While we are disappointed that the Rhinos will no longer be playing in Division II; we remain committed to keeping professional soccer in our community and building upon its rich history in this region. To that end, the USL has approved our inclusion in USL Division III, subject to a suitable stadium plan, along with community and business support.
The Rhinos opened what is now called Marina Auto Stadium in 2006, six years after winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. They remain the last non-MLS team to win the tournament.
Rochester also won the USL A-League in 1998, 2000, and 2001, as well as league titles in 2010 and 2015.
The club averaged more than 10,000 fans per game between 1996 and 2007, but have not averaged more than 6,000 since 2012. Their last two seasons saw average attendances of 3,655 and 2,031.
There’s been plenty of talk that the decline in attendance was down to their pretty great stadium being built in a rough part of town. Rochester has still produced good talent from its youth ranks and plenty of league titles, so perhaps a shiny new multi-sport complex can help the Rhinos restore themselves to glory. We’ll cheers to that.
Here’s your Bundesliga cheat sheet ahead of the Friday return of Germany’s top flight, though there’s little question that not much has changed: Bayern Munich is expected to win a seventh-straight title, and it’s not likely to be close.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s predictive model gives Bayern a crazy 82 percent chance to wear another crown. For comparison’s sake, Man City gets 50 percent odds to win the Premier League, the same as Juventus in Serie A and four percentage points lower than Barcelona’s odds to win La Liga (PSG is also 82 percent likely to win France).
The competition for second, though, should again be exciting, and league depth again tempts to make the race to qualify for Europe as long and heavy as ever.
Champions League entrants: Bayern Munich (reigning Bundesliga champions), Schalke, Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund
Europa League entrants: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt
Another American story (or two?) — As Ralf Rangnick takes over at RB Leipzig, his No. 2 will be former New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. There are rumors that Leipzig will then take RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams during the January transfer window.
Notable transfers (so far): Leon Goretzka moved from Schalke to Bayern Munich, with Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal the biggest names leaving the champions.
Schalke has signed goal scorer Mark Uth from Hoffenheim, and lost Goretzka, Mx Meyer, and Benedikt Howedes amongst others.
Uth is a loss for Hoffenheim, as is Serge Gnabry going back to Bayern after the end of his loan. Kasim Nuhu is an interesting add from Young Boys, and Leonardo Bittencourt is a good takeaway from Koln.
Bayer Leverkusen selling Bernd Leno to Arsenal means a change between the sticks, while RB Leipzig lost Naby Keita to Liverpool and Bernardo to Brighton.
Stuttgart hopes more playing time is the tonic for new additions Pablo Maffeo (Man City) and Gonzalo Castro (BVB).
Eintracht Frankfurt has seen a wealth of ins and outs, headlined by Ante Rebic, Carlos Salcedo, and Lucas Torro.
Gladbach added star striker Alassane Plea, selling one of its best backs to Southampton in Jannik Vestergaard.
Hertha Berlin is hoping a loan of Liverpool’s Marko Grujic does both parties wonders, while Werder Bremen flipped the shop and brought in Davy Klaassen and young U.S. striker Josh Sargent to go with a trio of Koln players (including Claudio Pizarro).
Augsburg won big with Twente youngster Fredrik Jensen, and also added Andre Hahn from Hamburg and Felix Gotze from Bayern.
Hannover 96 added USMNT striker Bobby Wood (right), while Mainz sold Leon Balogun to Brighton, Diallo to BVB, and Yoshinori Muto to Newcastle in addition to the sale of Jonas Lossl to Huddersfield Town.
Wolfsburg hopes Wout Weghorst can be its next big striker, while new boys Fortuna Dusseldorf loaded up with a number of new faces including USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and 19-year-old Davor Lovren (younger brother of Liverpool’s Dejan). Nurnber has scooped up German-American youngster Timothy Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich.
The read: It’s difficult to say anyone will overtake Bayern Munich, though there could be some bumps and bruises as the club learns Niko Kovac’s system.
Schalke and Borussia Dortmund will both lean heavily on their youth to make up for big name departures. The good news for the USMNT is that if either side succeeds, it means Pulisic and McKennie likely took the next steps in their careers. Bayer Leverkusen is a dark horse to compete for the Top Four.
Hoffenheim has lost a lot, as has RB Leipzig, which may open the door for Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, or even Werder Bremen to return to Europe.. The race for fourth through ninth should be bonkers.
New boys Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nurnberg will face long odds to stay in the top flight, and both Mainz and Freiburg have numerous questions. Those four should be considered most likely to drop to 2.Bundesliga via automatic relegation or the playoff.
What will the roster look like? Sarachan noted a 35-player pool and said there shouldn’t be too many surprises as the Yanks step up in competition from recent rivals Ireland, Bolivia, and Paraguay. The U.S. did draw France 1-1 in its last outing.
“I would say the roster, if you’ve followed our team over the last six friendlies, will be composed pretty similarly to what we’ve done in the past,” Sarachan said.
And we probably won’t see Michael Bradley and several other veterans for a bit longer as Sarachan continues to give youth a chance.
We’ll bold our predictions.
Goalkeepers (3)
Probable (2): Bill Hamid and Zack Steffen were both called in to face France, and are likely to return to the fold.
Possible: Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez, or Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath may join them, or a new face like LAFC’s Tyler Miller.
Possible: Eric Lichaj (Hull City) seems likely to remain in the mix, and Everton’s Antonee Robinson is getting regular minutes on loan at Wigan. Nick Lima has impressed with San Jose, while Tim Parker of RBNY is probably a numbers game victim at CB. Matthew Olosunde and Erik Palmer-Brown could get more looks despite getting little playing time with their clubs.
Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls could be a surprise addition to the squad, and ghost of USMNT’s past Edgar Castillo, 31, has impressed with Colorado. Graham Zusi is up in years, yes, but continues to be a force for Sporting KC.
Midfielders (8)
Probable: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Paul Arriola (DC United).
Possible: Here’s where things get crazy. Julian Green (Greuther Furth) is second in the 2.Bundesliga in shots per game and scored the lone goal against France. Kellyn Acosta looks reborn in Colorado. Joe Corona or Alejandro Bedoya would bring needed international camp experience to the group, while Lynden Gooch is tearing it up for Sunderland… in League One. Cristian Roldan, Fabian Johnson, Danny Williams, Kenny Saief… what’s the goal? Will tactical ideas be the tiebreaker?
Forwards (4)
Probable: Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Tim Weah (PSG), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).
Possible: Jozy Altidore could be called into the squad given the veteran needs against Brazil and Mexico, while Christian Ramirez, Andriya Novakovich, and Josh Sargent could be outside shots.