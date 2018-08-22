Sarachan “very confident” in USMNT; Who will be in next squad?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

United States men’s national team interim coach Dave Sarachan is “very confident” his group can compete with high-flying competition next month.

Sarachan is set to lead the USMNT against Brazil and Mexico in September, then turning his attention to Colombia in October. All three matches are on U.S. soil.

[ REPORT: PSG won’t loan USMNT’s Weah ]

What will the roster look like? Sarachan noted a 35-player pool and said there shouldn’t be too many surprises as the Yanks step up in competition from recent rivals Ireland, Bolivia, and Paraguay. The U.S. did draw France 1-1 in its last outing.

“I would say the roster, if you’ve followed our team over the last six friendlies, will be composed pretty similarly to what we’ve done in the past,” Sarachan said.

And we probably won’t see Michael Bradley and several other veterans for a bit longer as Sarachan continues to give youth a chance.

We’ll bold our predictions.

Goalkeepers (3)

Probable (2): Bill Hamid and Zack Steffen were both called in to face France, and are likely to return to the fold.

Possible: Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez, or Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath may join them, or a new face like LAFC’s Tyler Miller.

Defenders (9)

Probable: Matt Miazga (Nantes), Tim Ream (Fulham), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs) are all in, and DeAndre Yedlin will be in the fold provided he’s returned for Newcastle by the Sept. 2 announcement.

Possible: Eric Lichaj (Hull City) seems likely to remain in the mix, and Everton’s Antonee Robinson is getting regular minutes on loan at Wigan. Nick Lima has impressed with San Jose, while Tim Parker of RBNY is probably a numbers game victim at CB. Matthew Olosunde and Erik Palmer-Brown could get more looks despite getting little playing time with their clubs.

Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls could be a surprise addition to the squad, and ghost of USMNT’s past Edgar Castillo, 31, has impressed with Colorado. Graham Zusi is up in years, yes, but continues to be a force for Sporting KC.

Midfielders (8)

Probable: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Paul Arriola (DC United).

Possible: Here’s where things get crazy. Julian Green (Greuther Furth) is second in the 2.Bundesliga in shots per game and scored the lone goal against France. Kellyn Acosta looks reborn in Colorado. Joe Corona or Alejandro Bedoya would bring needed international camp experience to the group, while Lynden Gooch is tearing it up for Sunderland… in League One. Cristian Roldan, Fabian Johnson, Danny Williams, Kenny Saief… what’s the goal? Will tactical ideas be the tiebreaker?

Forwards (4)

Probable: Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Tim Weah (PSG), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

Possible: Jozy Altidore could be called into the squad given the veteran needs against Brazil and Mexico, while Christian Ramirez, Andriya Novakovich, and Josh Sargent could be outside shots.

