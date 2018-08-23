More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Hansen pounces, Columbus snatches late draw with Chicago

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
MLS Rivalry Week continued with yet another 1-1 draw as Columbus picked up a point on the road in Chicago thanks to Niko Hansen’s 87th minute equalizer.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic struck in the 67th minute to put Chicago in front, but Hansen was there to pounce on a loose ball in the box with just three minutes remaining to even the score.

Both teams had similar amounts of shots, but Columbus put twice as many on net and held a slight possessional advantage throughout the match. Still, Chicago went in front as Nikolic latched onto a horrible mistake at the back by Columbus defender Milton Valenzuela who played Nikolic in on goal.

Columbus fought to bring it back level, forcing five saves out of Chicago goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland. Eventually, they earned the draw as Hansen pounced on a loose ball in the box.

The shared spoils pushes Columbus seven points above Philadelphia in fourth place in the East, while Chicago is unable to leap Toronto, remaining in 10th on goal differential.

Report: Liverpool rejects $2.5 billion ownership bid

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
According to reports in England, Liverpool has rebuffed a $2.5 billion takeover, one that would have potentially been a world record for a soccer club.

The Mirror reporter Andrew Gilpin writes that Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, part of the Abu Dhabi ruling family and a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, met with current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group about the massive takeover, but the deal ultimately broke down.

After the report was released, Liverpool released a statement denying the claims that the potential deal progressed that far. “FSG has been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale,” read the statement. “But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”

There are slightly conflicting reports across the English media with regards to how far the failed deal progressed, but most reports state that at some point FSG chairman Tom Werner met with Sheik Khaled. According to BBC’s Dan Roan, the deal was considered not credible by FSG’s investment bank.

This is not the first time an outside consortium has attempted to purchase Liverpool in recent years. Reports say a group led by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley failed with a $1.9 million bid last summer, before launching her recent attempts at securing ownership of Swansea City.

As the statement above confirms, Liverpool has been searching for a minority investor for quite some time, hoping to emulate Manchester City, who took on Chinese investors China Media Capital back in late 2015 in a deal worth approximately $339.5 million.

Top Premier League Storylines for Week 3

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
We’re two weeks into the season, the games have begun, and we’re off and running. The season has not truly taken shape, and players are still working their ways into new systems. Teams are hoping to keep good starts going or dispel bad early demons.

With all that in mind, here are the top storylines headed into this weekend’s slate of Premier League matches.

Can Manchester United bounce back against tough opponent?
Manchester United vs. Tottenham — 3:00 p.m. ET Monday on NBC

Manchester United showed signs of turmoil in preseason, and that has manifest itself in full force to start Premier League play. The Red Devils fell shockingly to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and it has cast a massive storm cloud above manager Jose Mourinho, whose methods have been questioned openly on all fronts. Many of the preseason flaws are proving to be true hindrances to how the team plays.

Now, they host Tottenham at Old Trafford, a much stiffer test. Manchester United could be in dire straits just three matches into the season should they fail to secure a result against one of the best drilled teams in the English top flight.

Arsenal hoping to show tangible improvement under Unai Emery
Arsenal vs. West Ham — 10:00 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Arsenal has failed to secure a point in its first two matches under Unai Emery, albeit against two of the top teams in the league. Given the difficult start to the season with opening fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea, the alarm bells have yet to wail at the Emirates. Now, Emery’s schedule excuse runs out as Arsenal hosts West Ham, and the blame could shift should the Gunners not pull out a positive result.

The Gunners have shown moments of growth, yet still have nothing to hang their hats on. Can Emery prove his way is working now that they face a lesser opponent?

West Ham is in a similar position with no points yet this season, demolished by Liverpool and wasting a lead against Bournemouth. Who will rise above the goose egg, and who will remain stuck at the bottom?

Who among the unbeatens will fall back?
Wolves vs. Manchester City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

There are six teams remaining with a perfect record through two matches, four of them considered title contenders. Manchester City and Liverpool have both proven to be juggernauts; Mohamed Salah already has a goal and two assists this season, and Liverpool has yet to concede a goal – the only Premier League team left in such a state. Chelsea has come out swinging under new manager Maurizio Sarri, while Tottenham has shown moments of weakness but still remains as dangerous as ever.

Still, teams like Watford and Bournemouth are hoping to begin on a high note. The Cherries host Everton in a match of teams already with 10 points gained between them. The Hornets, meanwhile, welcome Crystal Palace hoping to continue to defy odds after seeing Watford picked by many to battle the drop. Another three points could give Watford some serious room for error later in the season, which has often proven invaluable in the dog days of the campaign.

Stoke City imploding after 3-0 loss to Wigan

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Manager Gary Rowett laid out to the media details of a club that is eating itself alive from the inside out.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, Stoke City is winless in its first four matches of Championship play. Their most recent loss came in devastating fashion, conceding a pair of penalties and losing 3-0 to newly promoted Wigan.

“It was weak and pathetic and if you do that you’re going to lose games of football,” Rowett said after the match. “When you’re not winning games everybody gets a bit edgy and frustrated. We’ve got to take collective responsibility, it’s no good fighting between ourselves.”

Rowett’s final phrase referred to an incident at halftime that took place in the Stoke City locker room, with goalkeeper Jack Butland, captain Ryan Shawcross and winger James McClean all shouted at each other during the break. “Reputations now mean nothing,” Rowett said after the match. “I’ve got to start picking the team on which players deserve to be in, not which players have played in the Premier League for 10 years.”

New Stoke signing Tom Ince blasted two shots both over the bar in the opening 15 minutes, before Wigan took the lead on the first of two Will Grigg penalties. Ince had some brutal words for the team after the match. “We must man up, grow some balls, put ourselves on the line and actually show some hunger to put things right. We have to make this a horrible place to come.”

For Wigan, American international Antonee Robinson would have picked up an assist had Nick Massey not been fouled, leading to Grigg’s his second penalty.

Europa League: Sevilla and Zenit win, Celtic and Bordeaux held, Burnley falls

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
The Europa League has reached its final qualifying round, and teams are vying for spots in the Group Stage. It’s still a massive group of teams that are vying for 21 spots among the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, and others who are already confirmed among the groups.

A number of lopsided scorelines have given teams a hefty advantage after leg number one, while other results are still very much in doubt.

Premier League side Burnley suffered a 3-1 defeat to Greek giants Olympiakos. 25-year-old midfielder Konstantinos Fortounis scored a pair, including the backbreaker from the penalty spot after Ben Gibson was sent off for a handball in the box that resulted in his second yellow card. At the time, the score was 2-1 with Chris Wood having scored for Burnley from the spot and former Nottingham Forest midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis but Olympiakos back in front.

La Liga side Sevilla pulled out a late 1-0 win over Czech club Sigma Olomouc thanks to an 84th minute goal from Pablo Sarabia on a brilliant through-ball from Andre Silva.

Zenit St. Petersburg put three past Norwegian club FK Molde – all in the final 19 minutes – to take a 3-1 first leg lead. Molde had gone in front just before halftime and held it past the 70-minute mark, but Russian international Artem Dyzuba leveled the score. New signing Anton Zabolotny put Zenit with 10 minutes to go, before defender Miha Mevlja put the game away in the 90th minute.

Swedish club Malmo wasted a 2-0 lead at home, slumping to a 2-2 draw against Danish side FC Midtjylland. 35-year-old Malmo captain Markus Rosenberg struck first in the 12th minute, before former Blackburn and Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Scottish side Celtic scored three minutes into its match against Lithuanian club FK Suduva, but couldn’t manage another as they drew 1-1. 22-year-old French youth international Olivier Ntcham opened the scoring on the road, with a bullet header off a brilliant curling cross from 19-year-old Michael Johnston. However, Suduva leveled things in the 13th minute via Ovidijus Verbickas who got his head on the end of a long-range free-kick.

Turkish club Besiktas drew 1-1 with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade in a weird match that featured both goals scored within a minute of each other early on that almost perfectly mirrored each other. Cape Verde international Ricardo Gomes gave Partizan the lead at home in the 14th minute on a back-post header, before 28-year-old Tolgay Arslan scored a minute later on a nearly identical header from the opposite flank.

French side Bordeaux, with manager Gus Poyet suspended, drew 0-0 with Belgian club KAA Genk and saw Jules Koundé sent off in added time. RB Leipzig was also held to a 0-0 draw on the road, despite a man advantage for nearly the entire match after Ukranian club Zorya Lugansk’s winger Bogdan Lednev was sent off in just the 16th minute. Italian club Atalanta also finished 0-0 with Danish club FC Copenhagen.