LIVE, Europa League: Burnley head to Olympiacos; Celtic, Rangers in action

The playoff round of the UEFA Europa League is here as teams are now two games away from booking their spots in the 2018-19 group stage of the competition.
Burnley are the Premier League’s only representative at this stage of the tournament, with Sean Dyche‘s side already battling past Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir (needing extra time in both second legs) to get to this stage. The Clarets play their first leg away at Greek giants Olympiacos on Thursday, with the second leg at Turf Moor next week.
Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers host Russia’s FC Ufa in their first leg tie, with the Scottish giants eager to go one step closer to booking their spot back in a European group stage for the first time since 2010-11.
Glasgow Celtic are also in action with Brendan Rodgers‘ side traveling to Lithuania to play FK Suduva after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League as they lost to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round two weeks ago.
Some other ties which really stand out include Partizan Belgrade hosting Besiktas, Atalanta against Kobenhavn and Gent versus Bordeaux.
Below is the schedule for Thursday’s Europa League playoff first round games in full, while you can click on the link above to follow all of the scores live.
Europa League playoff round, first legs
Olympiacos v. Burnley – 2 p.m. ET
Zenit v. Molde – 12 p.m. ET
Torpedo Kutaisi v. Ludogorets – 12 p.m. ET
Trencin v. AEK Larnaca – 12:30 p.m. ET
Apoel Nicosia v. Astana – 1 p.m. ET
Sigma v. Sevilla – 1 p.m. ET
Sheriff v. Qarabag FK – 1 p.m. ET
FK Suduva v. Celtic – 1 p.m. ET
Sarpsborg v. Macabi Tel-Aviv – 1:05 p.m. ET
Malmo v. Midtjylland – 1:15 p.m. ET
Dudelange v. CFR Cluj – 2 p.m. ET
FC Basel v. Apollon Limassol – 2 p.m. ET
Atalanta v. Kobenhavn – 2 p.m. ET
Zorya Luhansk v. RB Leipzig – 2:30 p.m. ET
Rapid Wien v. Steau Bucharest – 2:30 p.m. ET
Genk v. Brondby – 2:30 p.m. ET
Partizan Belgrade v. Besiktas – 2:30 p.m. ET
Olimpia NK v. Spartak Trnava – 2:30 p.m. ET
Rangers v. FC Ufa – 2:45 p.m. ET
Gent v. Bordeaux – 2:45 p.m. ET
Rosenborg v. Shkendija – 2:45 p.m. ET