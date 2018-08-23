More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Peru captain Guerrero banned again, awaiting final verdict

Associated PressAug 23, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who was cleared to play at the World Cup by Switzerland’s supreme court, has again been blocked from playing because a federal judge ended the freeze on his 14-month doping ban.

FIFA says the Swiss Federal Tribunal has lifted “the provisional suspensive effect” that allowed Guerrero to play in Russia. The decision means the 34-year-old Guerrero will not be allowed to resume playing with Brazilian club Internacional.

The Swiss court is expected to soon give a final verdict in Guerrero’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that increased his six-month ban by FIFA to 14 months.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in October. He scored one goal at the World Cup, where Peru was eliminated in the group stage.

Lewandowski confirms he asked Bayern for a transfer this summer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski confirms he requested a transfer this summer after receiving heavy criticism from poor late-season performances in big games.

Lewandowski bagged 29 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season, but he was goalless in both legs of Bayern’s Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid, and had missed opportunities in a surprising DFB-Pokal Final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Having turned 30 just two days ago, Lewandowski told German publication Sport that he handed in a transfer request just before the World Cup, but ultimately was convinced to stay by new head coach Niko Kovac.

“When everything is going well it’s taken for granted what I do. If it goes badly, Lewandowski is to blame,” Lewandowski said. “That was how I felt at the end of the season. In April and May, almost everyone was having a go at me, I felt alone in this situation and didn’t enjoy any protection from the club. That disappointed me. I was an easy target because I failed to score in two or three important games. Suddenly it was a case of everybody laying into Lewandowski. I had the feeling that no one was behind me — none of the bosses defended me.”

Much of the criticism focuses on Lewandowski’s performances in big games over the last few years, especially in Champions League play. Bayern has bowed out of the Champions League in either the quarterfinals or the semifinals each of the last four years, with five individual 90-minute defeats in that span. In those five defeats combined, Lewandowski has scored just one lone goal.

“It wasn’t working out and everything came at once,” Lewandowski said, referring to this spring and early summer. “I felt as if I had been at Bayern for just one season and enjoyed zero credit at the club. That’s why I thought about leaving. That was the point when I thought: if everyone here has a problem with me and thinks I am not good enough, why should I stay here any longer? Everything came to a head before the World Cup. It was a difficult time for me. I thought about offers from other clubs.”

However, he is back on board, thanks to his new boss Kovac. “I had very good talks with Kovac,” he said. “The club will not consider selling me and is trying to keep me at all costs. That was the point when I said to myself: ‘I want to give everything to this club again.’ I’m now 30. I know how important I am and still have three years on my contract. I will never go on strike nor fight with the club. I will not waste any time thinking about [moving] abroad. Yes, I had problems but not with Munich nor the people here. My heart beats again for Bayern. I’m looking forward to my future at the club and the city.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer and has scored 155 goals for the club across all competitions in 197 appearances.

Back in good spirits and ready to play this season, Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the season-opening DFB-SuperCup against Eintracht Frankfurt and then bagged the lone goal in a 1-0 DFB-Pokal win over fourth-tier club SV Drochtersen. Bayern begins its Bundesliga title defense against Hoffenheim on Friday.

NWSL game goes ahead with breaks; “oxygen tanks” available

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Due to the widespread forest fires in Oregon a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) game saw players take 15 minute breaks throughout due to concerns over the air quality in Portland on Wednesday.

Several days of hazy conditions in the Rose City had seen air quality deteriorate as the smoke from the nearby fires caused plenty of problems.

Despite the air quality not being deemed acceptable before the game took place in front of 17,986 fans at Providence Park, it went ahead anyway with the Portland Thorns beating Sky Blue FC 2-1.

The Thorns clinched a playoff spot with the victory, while Sky Blue have now gone 20 games without a win.

The scene inside of Providence Park was the following, as the hazy conditions were clear for all to see.

LIVE, Europa League: Burnley head to Olympiacos; Celtic, Rangers in action

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
The playoff round of the UEFA Europa League is here as teams are now two games away from booking their spots in the 2018-19 group stage of the competition.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores

Burnley are the Premier League’s only representative at this stage of the tournament, with Sean Dyche‘s side already battling past Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir (needing extra time in both second legs) to get to this stage. The Clarets play their first leg away at Greek giants Olympiacos on Thursday, with the second leg at Turf Moor next week.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers host Russia’s FC Ufa in their first leg tie, with the Scottish giants eager to go one step closer to booking their spot back in a European group stage for the first time since 2010-11.

Glasgow Celtic are also in action with Brendan Rodgers‘ side traveling to Lithuania to play FK Suduva after dropping down from the UEFA Champions League as they lost to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round two weeks ago.

Some other ties which really stand out include Partizan Belgrade hosting Besiktas, Atalanta against Kobenhavn and Gent versus Bordeaux.

Below is the schedule for Thursday’s Europa League playoff first round games in full, while you can click on the link above to follow all of the scores live.

Europa League playoff round, first legs

Olympiacos v. Burnley – 2 p.m. ET
Zenit v. Molde – 12 p.m. ET
Torpedo Kutaisi v. Ludogorets – 12 p.m. ET
Trencin v. AEK Larnaca – 12:30 p.m. ET
Apoel Nicosia v. Astana – 1 p.m. ET
Sigma v. Sevilla – 1 p.m. ET
Sheriff v. Qarabag FK – 1 p.m. ET
FK Suduva v. Celtic – 1 p.m. ET
Sarpsborg v. Macabi Tel-Aviv – 1:05 p.m. ET
Malmo v. Midtjylland – 1:15 p.m. ET
Dudelange v. CFR Cluj – 2 p.m. ET
FC Basel v. Apollon Limassol – 2 p.m. ET
Atalanta v. Kobenhavn – 2 p.m. ET
Zorya Luhansk v. RB Leipzig – 2:30 p.m. ET
Rapid Wien v. Steau Bucharest – 2:30 p.m. ET
Genk v. Brondby – 2:30 p.m. ET
Partizan Belgrade v. Besiktas – 2:30 p.m. ET
Olimpia NK v. Spartak Trnava – 2:30 p.m. ET
Rangers v. FC Ufa – 2:45 p.m. ET
Gent v. Bordeaux – 2:45 p.m. ET
Rosenborg v. Shkendija – 2:45 p.m. ET

Klopp defends Ozil as criticism continues after Germany retirement

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil retired from the German national team earlier this month after saying he was subjected to “racism and disrespect” by the German Football Federation (DFB).

The issue at the heart of his decision to retire from Die Mannschaft was a meeting he and Ilkay Gundogan had with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a photo was shared by Turkey’s leader and many were outraged due to the actions of Erdogan’s government in Turkey.

Ozil, a three-time winner of the German player of the year award and a World Cup winner for his homeland, is a third generation Turkish-German and was born in Gelsenkirchen. Since his retirement and his in-depth statement which claimed there were deep-rooted issues within the DFB, Ozil has been criticized by many leading figures in German soccer, most notably Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness who again launched an attack against him on Wednesday.

Hoeness said that Ozil “had been playing s— for years” and “last won a tackle before the 2014 World Cup” as well as slamming his public image and saying it hid his ability as a player. Ozil’s international teammate Toni Kroos has also dismissed his claims about the DFB.

Klopp explained his thoughts to Sport 1.

“This is a classic example of absolute misinformation and, of course, complete nonsense. This photo was used – first by Erdogan, then by many other people,” Klopp said. “In politics, little things have always been blown up and big things pushed away in order to continue. Normally intelligent people tend to hold back because it is not easy to say the right thing. I would count myself too. All those who have no idea are very loud in the consideration. I know Ilkay Gundogan  very well, I know Emre Can and Nuri Sahin very well. I do not know Mesut so well, but I would like to take him home. I do not doubt these guys at least about their loyalty to our homeland.

“The difference is that they just have diversity. Where is the problem? That’s beautiful. Cultural diversity, we all thought it was really cool around the 2006 World Cup. I saw these fantastic commercials where the parents of Gerald Asamoah and Mario Gomez had a barbecue party together. We all sighed for how great that works. And now two guys are seduced by a politically quite intelligent people to a photo, and then have relatively few opportunities to say the one hundred percent right. That’s why I find this discussion hypocritical. Bad things happened because people were not informed properly.”

After his initial statement on the matter Ozil hasn’t said anything else about his decision to retire from the German national team.

The 29-year-old has suffered a difficult start to the season with the Gunners as he was hooked off during their 3-2 defeat at Chelsea last weekend and was pushed to work harder defensively by Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery.

Ozil’s mercurial talents are undoubted after his spells at Schalke, Real Madrid and Arsenal but there is no doubt he is going through a tough time on and off the pitch and this issue could go a long way to explaining why something didn’t seem right behind-the-scenes with the German national team this summer. The reigning World Cup champs crashed out at the group stage and all did not seem well with Joachim Low’s squad.