More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Sarachan gives update on situation for USMNT veterans

Associated PressAug 23, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Coach Dave Sarachan is not committing to when or how veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore will be brought in again for the U.S. roster.

[ MORE: Predicting USMNT roster ]

The coach said Wednesday that he spoke recently with Bradley, one of two Americans to play every minute of the last two World Cups for the U.S. Sarachan said he’s made it clear in the months he’s been in charge that the focus is to look at younger players for a team that missed this year’s World Cup.

“We’re not discounting the value of veteran leadership, and Michael falls into that category,” said Sarachan, whose contract was extended in June through the rest of this year. “There will be a time, I’m sure, when we’re going to count on those players like Michael to be a part of this. We had a good conversation, and I think he understands where we are.”

Bradley plays with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer but will be 35 when the U.S. hopes to be back in the 2022 World Cup. Altidore was among the veterans not invited to a January training camp despite his 41 goals in 110 appearances with the national team. Fabian Johnson is another veteran not likely to be brought in. John Brooks, 25, probably will be brought in at some point.

“If he’s healthy, that’s been an issue, (Brooks) would have a little bit more of an opportunity in the near future to be a part of some rosters,” Sarachan said.

The U.S. will play its next competitive match in June in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans have six exhibitions starting Sept. 7 against Brazil at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Brazilians are bringing veterans like Neymar and Robert Firmino . The Americans also play Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida; England on Nov. 15 at London; and Italy on Nov. 20 at a site to be determined.

For now, the focus is on youth with 18 players having made their debuts in six matches, including 10 age-eligible for the 2020 Olympics. Sarachan said Christian Pulisic, 19, will be on the U.S. roster Sept. 11 when the Americans play Mexico in a friendly in Nashville, Tennessee. Pulisic last played for the U.S. in May.

The roster for the first two games also should feature Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Matt Miazga. Sarachan said defender DeAndre Yedlin also should be available if he gets through this week after sustaining a right knee injury earlier this month playing for Newcastle in the English Premier League.

Sarachan, who took over as interim coach when Bruce Arena quit last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup, has led the U.S. to two wins (Paraguay and Bolivia), one loss (Ireland) and three ties (Portugal, Bosnia-Herzogovina and France ). A search for a fulltime coach will be lead by former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart, who started as general manager officially Aug. 1.

For now, Sarachan said the roster is a work in progress.

“I would say that the roster, if you followed our team over the last six friendlies, will be composed pretty similarly to what we’ve done in the past,” Sarachan said. “But I feel very confident that the group we’re going to bring will be very competitive.”

La Liga players may strike over games in USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week La Liga announced a 15-year partnership with Relevent Sports which planned to bring regular-season games to the U.S. and Canada over the coming years.

Since then, the backlash against those plans has been fierce, particularly among the players.

Captains and leaders from La Liga teams assembled on Wednesday in a meeting to discuss the matter, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and Koke all present.

The Spanish players’ union, AFE, were with the players at the meeting and their president, David Aganzo, sent out a clear message.

“The problem is the lack of common sense, a schedule where only the export of soccer benefits – nobody counts on the fans. We need to fix it with the bosses. The captains are outraged, they’re against it, they are unanimous,” Aganzo said. “It does not make sense. We are talking about an agreement that has a validity of 15 years without consulting the players.”

When asked about the possibility of a strike by the players, Aganzo added: “We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to go to the end if necessary.”

The union will meet again in September, while La Liga said it will meet with them “in the appropriate forum to discuss the plans to play a match outside of Spain.”

La Liga is clearly trying to grow its global brand and to do that you have to try different things. But the uproar from players and the union suggests they were never consulted on the matter and that is their biggest gripe.

The fact of the matter is, if La Liga clubs not named Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid were to travel to the U.S. for a regular-season game then it is unlikely they’d sell plenty of tickets for the game. So, one of the big boys would have to be involved in the games played in the U.S. or Canada and that would mean denying their fans the chance to see them at home.

We’ve seen the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB hosting regular-season games overseas for many years with varying degrees of success. It can work but it has to be done properly and it seems like talks between La Liga and AFE will continue to try and iron out any issues the players have.

The Soccer Hall of Fame’s “Essential XI” is infuriating

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s get this out of the way: The National Soccer Hall of Fame’s “Essential XI” ballot — vote today! –will make you want to massage a mannequin made of broken glass.

That’s not because the XI isn’t fun, or the NSHOF won’t be amazing, but because choosing the members of this particular 3-4-3 is improbably difficult.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

I’ve filled out the XI a bunch of times, and not once have I felt good with my picks. Even the positions which seem clear cut… just… aren’t.

There’s one tip I’d give anyone considering their ballot: DO NOT choose a foreign player who played in the old NASL or an import who spent the waning days of his career in a nascent MLS.

Franz Beckenbauer and David Beckham definitely deserve credit for their contributions to American soccer, but having one of them pop up in an all-time XI would be an embarrassment in my — and I’m assuming many others’ — eyes.

Also, don’t do the write-in… the candidate won’t win (I made an XI of Josh Wolffs, anyway).

So here are the main options I wrestle with when I look at the nominees. Having men and women in the same XI is also a headache given the USWNT’s success.

Goalkeepers

Brad Friedel
Frank Borghi
Hope Solo
Nick Rimando
Tony Meola
Kasey Keller
Brianna Scurry
Mary Harvey
Tim Howard

Respect to all of these players, but it’s hard not to immediately strip this to Keller versus Howard (with Friedel in third, which is insane given our soccer culture). There’s recency bias here, I’m sure, but Howard’s success with Manchester United and then at Everton, holding the No. 1 chair for 10 seasons? That’s nuts. Keller’s career is nearly as amazing, and his performance against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup is close to Howard vs. Belgium in 2014. Brutal choice.

Ultimately I went with… Howard.

Defenders

Franz Beckenbauer
Harry Keough
Alexi Lalas
Marcelo Balboa
Christie Pearce Rampone
Steve Cherundolo
Carla Overbeck
Paul Caligiuri
Carlos Bocanegra
Brandi Chastain
Joy Fawcett
Kate Markgraf

Let me say this first, as a (horrible) forward, for some reason my favorite players were always backs. Bocanegra and Cherundolo are in my Top Three USMNT players of all-time. That said, it’s impossible to avoid Chastain’s status of holding the most iconic moment in U.S. Soccer history (It is called a Hall of Fame, after all), and Rampone held her position through one of the most competitive times in USWNT history. Keough gets the nod for his status on a legendary USMNT team and a storied career in coaching, too. He’s an architect.

Ultimately I went with… Keough, Chastain, Pierce-Rampone.

Midfielders

Walter Bahr
Michael Bradley
DaMarcus Beasley
Heather O’Reilly
Megan Rapinoe
Cobi Jones
Kristine Lilly
Carli Lloyd
Earnie Stewart
Julie Foudy
Tab Ramos
Claudio Reyna
David Beckham
John Harkes

First off, you have to include Lilly. She owns 354 caps and scored 130 goals, the latter of which is insane for a midfielder.

Now if you include Foudy, Rapinoe, Bahr, or Harkes — the latter’s omission perhaps the most egregious — you’ll have to exclude three absolute icons of the American men’s game.

Cobi Jones is the USMNT’s all-time caps leader, and his record is safe for some time. His iconic dreadlocks also just trump Alexi Lalas as the top look in U.S. Soccer (apologies to all the bald GKs and Bradley).

To me, Reyna and Bradley are similar players, generals, and trendsetters. Given the World Cup qualifying failure of the 2018 cycle, there’s a temptation to look past Bradley but that’s asinine. He’s got 140 caps, 17 goals, memorable goals at Azteca and in a qualifier’s qualifier against Costa Rica. And Donovan against Algeria doesn’t happen if Bradley doesn’t equalize against Slovenia. This doesn’t include his exploits at Roma, Gladbach, and Toronto FC. He’s really good.

Reyna won three NCAA championships under Bruce Arena at Virginia, earned 112 caps for the USMNT, and opened doors for Americans in Germany and Scotland (winning a double at the latter) in addition to becoming a fixture for Man City, making a World Cup Best XI, and winning the freaking Hermann Trophy.

All this leaves out Earnie Stewart and a two-time women’s World Player of the Year in Lloyd. Wow.

Ultimately I went with… Jones, Lilly, Reyna, Bradley.

Forwards

Landon Donovan
Carin Jennings-Gabarra
Tiffeny Milbrett
Abby Wambach
Cindy Parlow-Cone
Eric Wynalda
Alex Morgan
Michelle Akers
Jozy Altidore
Brian McBride
Clint Dempsey
Giorgio Chinaglia
Mia Hamm
Pele

This one feels reason enough to demand separate XIs for the USMNT and USWNT. In order to include a male, you need to ditch either Abby Wambach, Michelle Akers, or Mia Hamm. You have to exclude two of those to get both Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey on the XI!!

Hamm scored 158 goals (second all-time) and 145 assists (first) in 276 caps. Even given the investment in American women’s soccer compared the rest of the world, that’s absurd. Akers scored 107 times in just 155 caps. That’s insane. Wambach, as dominant as she was, doesn’t touch that.

Which pretty much brings us to Donovan or Dempsey (Sorry, Eric Wynalda and Brian McBride). For me, the level of success Dempsey found as a flame-holder for American soccer in England tips the scales for me. He’s scored the same amount of goals in 16 less caps, though Donovan torches him in assists. If you forced me to take Donovan over Dempsey, I wouldn’t put up much of a fight.

Ultimately I went with… Hamm, Dempsey, Akers

MLS, Precourt unveil Austin FC name, crest

@MLS
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer is likely coming to Austin, and the Columbus Crew’s owners have released a name and logo for the team.

It’s not an awful logo by any means, with a decent color selection and the use of the”Texas Live Oak” tree, but it sure is hard to look past the tomfoolery used to (probably) tear a team from its fan base. It’s difficult to imagine a relocation being handled any worse.

[ RECAP: NYCFC 1-1 RBNY ]

Anyway, last week the Austin City Council approved Crew owner Anthony Precourt’s plans to build a stadium in Texas, and now Precourt Sports Ventures is bringing the goods on what goods it’ll be bringing south.

@MLS2ATX also released an explainer for the badge, including that the color is “Bright Verde,” which is English and Spanish for bright green. It’s a little like Seattle’s “Rave Green” except rave is English for rave.

Here’s how the Major League Soccer web site phrased the current situation between the Crew, Precourt, and Austin. It’s… awkward (and how could it not be. There’s reason to feel empathy for the writer).

PSV, which currently operates Columbus Crew SC, is exploring options to bring an MLS club to Austin.

“Given the historical and ongoing market challenges, Precourt Sports Ventures must prepare for every potential scenario for the Club in 2019 and beyond,” PSV said in a statement. “Should Austin be granted the requisite approvals ahead of the 2019 season, it will be imperative to launch with momentum and a presence to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the Club. Normal business operations shall continue in Columbus for the balance of the 2018 season where winning an MLS Cup remains the objective.”

The Austin Statesman also pointed out that the names Austin FC and Austin Athletic are owned by Major League Soccer, and that it was registered in August 2017.

Another group of people to feel empathy for might be Austin soccer fans, who are probably really excited about their new team and fancy new digs, but not at the expense of another club.

Nine-man NYCFC gets derby draw vs. RBNY

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2018, 9:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New York City FC’s Third Rail is going to come up with some terrific chants after their nine-men side held the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw in the Hudson River Derby on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Bradley Wright-Phillips put the Red Bulls in front, and NYCFC went down to 10 men within minutes of the opener. They’d be down to nine by the end of the game when Ebenezer Okori joined debutant Eloi Amagat in being sent off the pitch by referee Ted Unkel.

[ MORE: Bundesliga season preview ]

“I don’t want to talk any rubbish,” Wright-Phillips said on FS1 after the game. “Credit to New York City. It’s embarrassing. They’re down to nine men and we created nothing.”

Making his NYCFC debut, longtime Girona midfielder Amagat was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Marc Rzatkowski.

David Villa leveled the score line at 1, but looked in big trouble when Ebenezer Okori was show a 74th minute red card for a clumsy challenge on Wright-Phillips.