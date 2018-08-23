More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Stoke City imploding after 3-0 loss to Wigan

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Manager Gary Rowett laid out to the media details of a club that is eating itself alive from the inside out.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, Stoke City is winless in its first four matches of Championship play. Their most recent loss came in devastating fashion, conceding a pair of penalties and losing 3-0 to newly promoted Wigan.

“It was weak and pathetic and if you do that you’re going to lose games of football,” Rowett said after the match. “When you’re not winning games everybody gets a bit edgy and frustrated. We’ve got to take collective responsibility, it’s no good fighting between ourselves.”

Rowett’s final phrase referred to an incident at halftime that took place in the Stoke City locker room, with goalkeeper Jack Butland, captain Ryan Shawcross and winger James McClean all shouted at each other during the break. “Reputations now mean nothing,” Rowett said after the match. “I’ve got to start picking the team on which players deserve to be in, not which players have played in the Premier League for 10 years.”

New Stoke signing Tom Ince blasted two shots both over the bar in the opening 15 minutes, before Wigan took the lead on the first of two Will Grigg penalties. Ince had some brutal words for the team after the match. “We must man up, grow some b—s, put ourselves on the line and actually show some hunger to put things right. We have to make this a horrible place to come.”

For Wigan, American international Antonee Robinson would have picked up an assist had Nick Massey not been fouled, leading to Grigg’s his second penalty.

Europa League: Sevilla and Zenit win, Celtic and Bordeaux held, Burnley falls

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
The Europa League has reached its final qualifying round, and teams are vying for spots in the Group Stage. It’s still a massive group of teams that are vying for 21 spots among the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, and others who are already confirmed among the groups.

A number of lopsided scorelines have given teams a hefty advantage after leg number one, while other results are still very much in doubt.

Premier League side Burnley suffered a 3-1 defeat to Greek giants Olympiakos. 25-year-old midfielder Konstantinos Fortounis scored a pair, including the backbreaker from the penalty spot after Ben Gibson was sent off for a handball in the box that resulted in his second yellow card. At the time, the score was 2-1 with Chris Wood having scored for Burnley from the spot and former Nottingham Forest midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis but Olympiakos back in front.

La Liga side Sevilla pulled out a late 1-0 win over Czech club Sigma Olomouc thanks to an 84th minute goal from Pablo Sarabia on a brilliant through-ball from Andre Silva.

Zenit St. Petersburg put three past Norwegian club FK Molde – all in the final 19 minutes – to take a 3-1 first leg lead. Molde had gone in front just before halftime and held it past the 70-minute mark, but Russian international Artem Dyzuba leveled the score. New signing Anton Zabolotny put Zenit with 10 minutes to go, before defender Miha Mevlja put the game away in the 90th minute.

Swedish club Malmo wasted a 2-0 lead at home, slumping to a 2-2 draw against Danish side FC Midtjylland. 35-year-old Malmo captain Markus Rosenberg struck first in the 12th minute, before former Blackburn and Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Scottish side Celtic scored three minutes into its match against Lithuanian club FK Suduva, but couldn’t manage another as they drew 1-1. 22-year-old French youth international Olivier Ntcham opened the scoring on the road, with a bullet header off a brilliant curling cross from 19-year-old Michael Johnston. However, Suduva leveled things in the 13th minute via Ovidijus Verbickas who got his head on the end of a long-range free-kick.

Turkish club Besiktas drew 1-1 with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade in a weird match that featured both goals scored within a minute of each other early on that almost perfectly mirrored each other. Cape Verde international Ricardo Gomes gave Partizan the lead at home in the 14th minute on a back-post header, before 28-year-old Tolgay Arslan scored a minute later on a nearly identical header from the opposite flank.

French side Bordeaux, with manager Gus Poyet suspended, drew 0-0 with Belgian club KAA Genk and saw Jules Koundé sent off in added time. RB Leipzig was also held to a 0-0 draw on the road, despite a man advantage for nearly the entire match after Ukranian club Zorya Lugansk’s winger Bogdan Lednev was sent off in just the 16th minute. Italian club Atalanta also finished 0-0 with Danish club FC Copenhagen.

Report: Thierry Henry offered Bordeaux job

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
According to a report by Sky Sports, Thierry Henry has been offered the Bordeaux managerial position.

Henry left his Sky Sports punditry job this summer to concentrate on his coaching career, and has been a top assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium over the last two years, including this summer at the World Cup where Belgium finished in third place.

The Bordeaux position is theoretically open after the club suspended manager Gus Poyet who publicly criticized the front office for selling striker Gaetan Laborde to fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier without his knowledge.

Henry, a French international with 51 goals in 123 caps for his home nation.

“It would be very good for Bordeaux,” current Nice manager Patrick Viera told Sky Sports. Viera was a former teammate of Henry’s on the French national team. “It would be very good for him. It would be very good for Ligue 1 because of his notoriety. I know he’s someone who really wants to be a coach and he has the means to succeed. He has had a lot of experiences. I think it would be a great thing for football because he has a lot to contribute and a lot to give.”

Henry reportedly was offered a U-18 coaching position at Arsenal last summer, but Arsene Wenger is said to have overruled that decision due to Henry’s part-time duties as a television pundit, wanting the former international to focus on the position full-time. The 41-year-old was also linked heavily to the Aston Villa job this summer, but the club decided to stick with Steve Bruce.

Lewandowski confirms he asked Bayern for a transfer this summer

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski confirms he requested a transfer this summer after receiving heavy criticism from poor late-season performances in big games.

Lewandowski bagged 29 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season, but he was goalless in both legs of Bayern’s Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid, and had missed opportunities in a surprising DFB-Pokal Final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Having turned 30 just two days ago, Lewandowski told German publication Sport that he handed in a transfer request just before the World Cup, but ultimately was convinced to stay by new head coach Niko Kovac.

“When everything is going well it’s taken for granted what I do. If it goes badly, Lewandowski is to blame,” Lewandowski said. “That was how I felt at the end of the season. In April and May, almost everyone was having a go at me, I felt alone in this situation and didn’t enjoy any protection from the club. That disappointed me. I was an easy target because I failed to score in two or three important games. Suddenly it was a case of everybody laying into Lewandowski. I had the feeling that no one was behind me — none of the bosses defended me.”

Much of the criticism focuses on Lewandowski’s performances in big games over the last few years, especially in Champions League play. Bayern has bowed out of the Champions League in either the quarterfinals or the semifinals each of the last four years, with five individual 90-minute defeats in that span. In those five defeats combined, Lewandowski has scored just one lone goal.

“It wasn’t working out and everything came at once,” Lewandowski said, referring to this spring and early summer. “I felt as if I had been at Bayern for just one season and enjoyed zero credit at the club. That’s why I thought about leaving. That was the point when I thought: if everyone here has a problem with me and thinks I am not good enough, why should I stay here any longer? Everything came to a head before the World Cup. It was a difficult time for me. I thought about offers from other clubs.”

However, he is back on board, thanks to his new boss Kovac. “I had very good talks with Kovac,” he said. “The club will not consider selling me and is trying to keep me at all costs. That was the point when I said to myself: ‘I want to give everything to this club again.’ I’m now 30. I know how important I am and still have three years on my contract. I will never go on strike nor fight with the club. I will not waste any time thinking about [moving] abroad. Yes, I had problems but not with Munich nor the people here. My heart beats again for Bayern. I’m looking forward to my future at the club and the city.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer and has scored 155 goals for the club across all competitions in 197 appearances.

Back in good spirits and ready to play this season, Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the season-opening DFB-SuperCup against Eintracht Frankfurt and then bagged the lone goal in a 1-0 DFB-Pokal win over fourth-tier club SV Drochtersen. Bayern begins its Bundesliga title defense against Hoffenheim on Friday.

Peru captain Guerrero banned again, awaiting final verdict

Associated PressAug 23, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who was cleared to play at the World Cup by Switzerland’s supreme court, has again been blocked from playing because a federal judge ended the freeze on his 14-month doping ban.

FIFA says the Swiss Federal Tribunal has lifted “the provisional suspensive effect” that allowed Guerrero to play in Russia. The decision means the 34-year-old Guerrero will not be allowed to resume playing with Brazilian club Internacional.

The Swiss court is expected to soon give a final verdict in Guerrero’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that increased his six-month ban by FIFA to 14 months.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in October. He scored one goal at the World Cup, where Peru was eliminated in the group stage.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports