USMNT, Spurs defender Carter-Vickers close to Swansea move

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Multiple reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur and U.S. national team defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading to Swansea City on loan.

Carter-Vickers, 20, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town in the second-tier and he then spent the summer as one of Tottenham’s starting center backs on their preseason tour of the U.S.

The USMNT youngster look to have benefitted from that experience greatly and he signed a new contract in May, with his impressive display for the U.S. in a 1-1 draw against France in Lyon in June underlining his potential.

Per the BBC, Carter-Vickers will head to Swansea to fill the gap left by Federico Fernandez who signed for Newcastle United in the summer, as well as Alfie Mawson leaving for Fulham and fellow center backs Kyle Bartley and Jordi Amat moving on.

Is this a good loan move for CCV? It certainly seems like an upgrade on his past two loan moves as both Sheffield United and Ipswich were steady midtable Championship teams, while Swansea are one of the favorites for promotion straight back to the Premier League and new manager Graham Potter has restored their free-flowing style of play as they’re unbeaten and sit sixth in the Championship table.

The next 12-18 months are crucial for CCV’s development, with Mauricio Pochettino a huge fan of his as he was made the captain of Spurs’ reserve squad as a teenager. The powerful defender has an impressive turn of pace and aerial ability, while more time on loan in the Championship should sharpen up his reading of the game and positional sense. With Toby Alderweireld‘s future at Spurs uncertain given his contract dispute, it appears that CCV and Juan Foyth could soon be battling for a more prominent role alongside Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.

Alongside Matt Miazga‘s loan move from Chelsea to Nantes in France’s top-flight, this is good news for the USMNT as both of their young center backs could be playing regularly this season at a higher level than they were in previous months.

CCV and Miazga have been center back partners since their team at the U-20 World Cup in 2015 and they’ve looked very comfortable when playing together for the full national team under interim coach Dave Sarachan in recent months.

Klopp defends Ozil as criticism continues after Germany retirement

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil retired from the German national team earlier this month after saying he was subjected to “racism and disrespect” by the German Football Federation (DFB).

The issue at the heart of his decision to retire from Die Mannschaft was a meeting he and Ilkay Gundogan had with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a photo was shared by Turkey’s leader and many were outraged due to the actions of Erdogan’s government in Turkey.

Ozil, a three-time winner of the German player of the year award and a World Cup winner for his homeland, is a third generation Turkish-German and was born in Gelsenkirchen. Since his retirement and his in-depth statement which claimed there were deep-rooted issues within the DFB, Ozil has been criticized by many leading figures in German soccer, most notably Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness who again launched an attack against him on Wednesday.

Hoeness said that Ozil “had been playing s— for years” and “last won a tackle before the 2014 World Cup” as well as slamming his public image and saying it hid his ability as a player. Ozil’s international teammate Toni Kroos has also dismissed his claims about the DFB.

Klopp explained his thoughts to Sport 1.

“This is a classic example of absolute misinformation and, of course, complete nonsense. This photo was used – first by Erdogan, then by many other people,” Klopp said. “In politics, little things have always been blown up and big things pushed away in order to continue. Normally intelligent people tend to hold back because it is not easy to say the right thing. I would count myself too. All those who have no idea are very loud in the consideration. I know Ilkay Gundogan  very well, I know Emre Can and Nuri Sahin very well. I do not know Mesut so well, but I would like to take him home. I do not doubt these guys at least about their loyalty to our homeland.

“The difference is that they just have diversity. Where is the problem? That’s beautiful. Cultural diversity, we all thought it was really cool around the 2006 World Cup. I saw these fantastic commercials where the parents of Gerald Asamoah and Mario Gomez had a barbecue party together. We all sighed for how great that works. And now two guys are seduced by a politically quite intelligent people to a photo, and then have relatively few opportunities to say the one hundred percent right. That’s why I find this discussion hypocritical. Bad things happened because people were not informed properly.”

After his initial statement on the matter Ozil hasn’t said anything else about his decision to retire from the German national team.

The 29-year-old has suffered a difficult start to the season with the Gunners as he was hooked off during their 3-2 defeat at Chelsea last weekend and was pushed to work harder defensively by Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery.

Ozil’s mercurial talents are undoubted after his spells at Schalke, Real Madrid and Arsenal but there is no doubt he is going through a tough time on and off the pitch and this issue could go a long way to explaining why something didn’t seem right behind-the-scenes with the German national team this summer. The reigning World Cup champs crashed out at the group stage and all did not seem well with Joachim Low’s squad.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
Are player Power Rankings for Week 2 of the Premier League season have landed.

Bournemouth, Wolves, Leicester, Liverpool, Watford, Everton and Manchester City all have multiple players in the rankings following their impressive starts to the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Richarlison (Everton) – Even
  2. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry
  3. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
  5. David Silva (Man City) – New entry
  6. Naby Keita (Liverpool) – Up 4
  7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
  8. Benjamin Mendy (Man City) – Up 7
  9. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  10. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 9
  12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 8
  14. James Maddison (Leicester City) – New entry
  15. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  16. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)- New entry
  17. Theo Walcott (Everton) – New entry
  18. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
  19. David Brooks (Bournemouth) – New entry
  20. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 8

Report: Salah, Kane turned down Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
A report from Spain claims that both Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid this summer.

According to El Pais, Real targeted both Salah and Kane to replace outgoing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

However, the Premier League duo decided to stay at Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively after their stunning individual campaigns for club and country in 2017-18.

Per the report, Real made an advance to Salah who shut them down after signing a new deal at Liverpool and Kane’s response was a little “indifferent” but he wanted to remain at Spurs.

“Madrid consulted throughout the last month Kane and Salah through intermediaries, the answers of the scorers of the Premier were lukewarm or, in the case of Mo Salah, conclusive. The Egyptian replied renewing contract with Liverpool. The Englishman responded with a certain indifference. Tottenham indicated that Madrid made a “protocol” approach, to which the London club reported that Kane is not for sale. Only in the event that the player presses to leave could you put a price that will never be lower than 300 million euros.”

Kane for $350 million? Even Real Madrid wouldn’t pay that much. Right?

But this does show that their president Florentino Perez is focused on trying to bring in a star name as Real continue to be linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar.

As for Salah and Kane, this kind of move doesn’t make that much sense for at least another two to three years for them. They are both revered at their current clubs and with Salah just 26 years old and Kane only turning 25 recently, the duo have plenty of time to take their talents to Madrid, if that was their desire.

Salah was voted the PFA and Premier League Player of the Year in 2017-18 as he scored 32 goals in his debut campaign at Anfield, while Kane scored 30 times in the Premier League and was the top goalscorer among Europe’s top five league for the 2017 calendar year. Kane also led England’s World Cup charge this summer as the Three Lions reached the semifinals and he won the Golden Boot with six goals in the tournament. As for Salah, he was instrumental in Liverpool reaching the UEFA Champions League final in May, scoring 44 goals 52 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Replacing Ronaldo is near on impossible for Real after the Portuguese great decided he wanted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following three-straight UEFA Champions League titles. Zinedine Zidane leaving as manager likely played a big part too in not only Ronaldo leaving but also failing to attract the likes of Salah and Kane, at least for know, as it feels like a period of transition is coming up for the Spanish giants.

With the likes of Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema in the latter stages of their careers, big changes will come in the next 12-18 months as new head coach Julen Lopetegui has already seen his side lose the UEFA Super Cup final to Atletico Madrid 4-2.

Kane and Salah will be linked with moves to Real Madrid in the near and distant future, but are they more attainable than Neymar, Mbappe and Hazard? If Liverpool or Spurs had any inclination to sell their star men then they would ask for a world-record fee off over $300 million. Simple.

Sarachan gives update on situation for USMNT veterans

Associated PressAug 23, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Coach Dave Sarachan is not committing to when or how veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore will be brought in again for the U.S. roster.

[ MORE: Predicting USMNT roster ]

The coach said Wednesday that he spoke recently with Bradley, one of two Americans to play every minute of the last two World Cups for the U.S. Sarachan said he’s made it clear in the months he’s been in charge that the focus is to look at younger players for a team that missed this year’s World Cup.

“We’re not discounting the value of veteran leadership, and Michael falls into that category,” said Sarachan, whose contract was extended in June through the rest of this year. “There will be a time, I’m sure, when we’re going to count on those players like Michael to be a part of this. We had a good conversation, and I think he understands where we are.”

Bradley plays with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer but will be 35 when the U.S. hopes to be back in the 2022 World Cup. Altidore was among the veterans not invited to a January training camp despite his 41 goals in 110 appearances with the national team. Fabian Johnson is another veteran not likely to be brought in. John Brooks, 25, probably will be brought in at some point.

“If he’s healthy, that’s been an issue, (Brooks) would have a little bit more of an opportunity in the near future to be a part of some rosters,” Sarachan said.

The U.S. will play its next competitive match in June in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans have six exhibitions starting Sept. 7 against Brazil at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Brazilians are bringing veterans like Neymar and Robert Firmino . The Americans also play Colombia on Oct. 11 at Tampa, Florida; England on Nov. 15 at London; and Italy on Nov. 20 at a site to be determined.

For now, the focus is on youth with 18 players having made their debuts in six matches, including 10 age-eligible for the 2020 Olympics. Sarachan said Christian Pulisic, 19, will be on the U.S. roster Sept. 11 when the Americans play Mexico in a friendly in Nashville, Tennessee. Pulisic last played for the U.S. in May.

The roster for the first two games also should feature Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Matt Miazga. Sarachan said defender DeAndre Yedlin also should be available if he gets through this week after sustaining a right knee injury earlier this month playing for Newcastle in the English Premier League.

Sarachan, who took over as interim coach when Bruce Arena quit last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup, has led the U.S. to two wins (Paraguay and Bolivia), one loss (Ireland) and three ties (Portugal, Bosnia-Herzogovina and France ). A search for a fulltime coach will be lead by former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart, who started as general manager officially Aug. 1.

For now, Sarachan said the roster is a work in progress.

“I would say that the roster, if you followed our team over the last six friendlies, will be composed pretty similarly to what we’ve done in the past,” Sarachan said. “But I feel very confident that the group we’re going to bring will be very competitive.”