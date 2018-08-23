USMNT, Spurs defender Carter-Vickers close to Swansea move

Multiple reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur and U.S. national team defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading to Swansea City on loan.
Carter-Vickers, 20, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town in the second-tier and he then spent the summer as one of Tottenham’s starting center backs on their preseason tour of the U.S.
The USMNT youngster look to have benefitted from that experience greatly and he signed a new contract in May, with his impressive display for the U.S. in a 1-1 draw against France in Lyon in June underlining his potential.
Per the BBC, Carter-Vickers will head to Swansea to fill the gap left by Federico Fernandez who signed for Newcastle United in the summer, as well as Alfie Mawson leaving for Fulham and fellow center backs Kyle Bartley and Jordi Amat moving on.
Is this a good loan move for CCV? It certainly seems like an upgrade on his past two loan moves as both Sheffield United and Ipswich were steady midtable Championship teams, while Swansea are one of the favorites for promotion straight back to the Premier League and new manager Graham Potter has restored their free-flowing style of play as they’re unbeaten and sit sixth in the Championship table.
The next 12-18 months are crucial for CCV’s development, with Mauricio Pochettino a huge fan of his as he was made the captain of Spurs’ reserve squad as a teenager. The powerful defender has an impressive turn of pace and aerial ability, while more time on loan in the Championship should sharpen up his reading of the game and positional sense. With Toby Alderweireld‘s future at Spurs uncertain given his contract dispute, it appears that CCV and Juan Foyth could soon be battling for a more prominent role alongside Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.
Alongside Matt Miazga‘s loan move from Chelsea to Nantes in France’s top-flight, this is good news for the USMNT as both of their young center backs could be playing regularly this season at a higher level than they were in previous months.
CCV and Miazga have been center back partners since their team at the U-20 World Cup in 2015 and they’ve looked very comfortable when playing together for the full national team under interim coach Dave Sarachan in recent months.