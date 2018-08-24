Bayern loses Kingsley Coman in season opening match

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich went into halftime of its season opening match with Hoffenheim up 1-0, but at a hefty price.

The defending Bundesliga title holders saw 22-year-old winger Kingsley Coman forced off in first-half stoppage time after suffering a hard challenge near the corner flag, tackled by Nico Schultz. Replay showed that Schultz’s boot came up off the ground and his studs went into Coman’s leg, forcing his ankle to roll underneath the sliding challenger.

Laying on his back with a trainer speaking into his ear, Coman covered his face with his hands and looked visibly distraught as he received treatment on the field.

This did NOT look good. 😬 Kingsley Coman is forced off after this challenge from Schulz and replaced by Arjen Robben. pic.twitter.com/MCy9Oi1NoJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 24, 2018

After consulting with the assistant referee, the lead official showed Schultz a yellow card for the foul, the fourth yellow card of the half for Hoffenheim in what was a physical and choppy first half. The fouling came back to bite Hoffenheim, as they gave Bayern numerous changes via set pieces. Muller scored the opening goal on a close-range header delivered by Joshua Kimmich on a corner.

Coman was unable to put any weight on his left ankle as he was helped off the field, supported by two members of the training staff.

The French international joined Bayern Munich from Juventus on loan in the summer of 2015 as a teenager, and his transfer was made permanent last summer for a $24 million fee. He made 21 league appearances last season while battling Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery for playing time. He faced time on the sidelines at the end of last season with an ankle ligament injury, keeping him out for the final 10 league matches of the season.

