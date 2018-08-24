More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Bayern loses Kingsley Coman in season opening match

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Bayern Munich went into halftime of its season opening match with Hoffenheim up 1-0, but at a hefty price.

The defending Bundesliga title holders saw 22-year-old winger Kingsley Coman forced off in first-half stoppage time after suffering a hard challenge near the corner flag, tackled by Nico Schultz. Replay showed that Schultz’s boot came up off the ground and his studs went into Coman’s leg, forcing his ankle to roll underneath the sliding challenger.

Laying on his back with a trainer speaking into his ear, Coman covered his face with his hands and looked visibly distraught as he received treatment on the field.

After consulting with the assistant referee, the lead official showed Schultz a yellow card for the foul, the fourth yellow card of the half for Hoffenheim in what was a physical and choppy first half. The fouling came back to bite Hoffenheim, as they gave Bayern numerous changes via set pieces. Muller scored the opening goal on a close-range header delivered by Joshua Kimmich on a corner.

Coman was unable to put any weight on his left ankle as he was helped off the field, supported by two members of the training staff.

The French international joined Bayern Munich from Juventus on loan in the summer of 2015 as a teenager, and his transfer was made permanent last summer for a $24 million fee. He made 21 league appearances last season while battling Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery for playing time. He faced time on the sidelines at the end of last season with an ankle ligament injury, keeping him out for the final 10 league matches of the season.

Bayern opens Bundesliga season with 3-1 win over Hoffenheim

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
Bayern Munich survived a battering from Hoffenheim to earn a 3-1 win in the Bundesliga’s season-opening match despite seeing two goals ruled out by VAR.

Hoffenheim inflicted pain early and often with a physical style of play, earning four yellow cards in the first half and sending Kingsley Coman off injured just before the break on a hard challenge by Nico Schultz that on another day could have earned him a sending off.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a free header off an inswinging corner by Joshua Kimmich, and it looked like Bayern might roll. However, Hoffenheim gummed up the match with its persistent fouling, and they would eventually equalize just before the hour mark.

Adam Szalai fired a low shot across Manuel Neuer’s goal and into the bottom-left corner to even things up, and it started to look dicey for the hosts. Nevertheless, Bayern weathered the storm and Franck Ribery earned a penalty in the 78th minute as he looked to play past a sliding Havard Nordveldt. Ribery tried to go up and over Nordveldt but instead was sent flying to the turf, and while the call remained questionable thanks to little actual contact, VAR was not called upon to challenge the decision.

On Robert Lewandowski’s ensuing penalty, Oliver Baumann made the save, and while Coman’s replacement Arjen Robben was there to poke home the rebound, VAR disallowed the goal on encroachment, meaning Lewandowski was forced to retake the penalty. Given a second chance, the Polish international buried the chance to put Bayern 2-1 up.

Lewandowski had a goal previously disallowed for offside, and VAR again ruled out a Bayern goal late in the match, pulling back a hard deflection off the body of Thomas Muller on the grounds of handball. Still, the hosts would eventually earn a third as Robben roofed one on the break in the 90th minute, and the game was decided.

The win gives Bayern a solid start to its title defense, with the Bavarian giants hoping to earn their seventh straight domestic championship.

Hodgson labels Watford mascot “a disgrace” after mocking Zaha

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Ahead of Crystal Palace’s match on Sunday against Watford, Palace boss Roy Hodgson has dug up old dirt on Watford mascot Harry the Hornet, warning the costumed man to behave himself.

The Watford mascot famously fell to the ground in 2016 while walking past Zaha to mock the Palace man who received a yellow card for a dive earlier in the match. The incident occurred after the match and drew a sarcastic clap from Zaha who did not take kindly to the incident.

“Zaha does not dive,” said Hodgson during his pre-match press conference. “If you’re asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful, because that’s not what football matches are about. And certainly if it’s provoking the crowd into looking for something that’s not there, it should be stopped.”

At the time, Zaha was asked if there was “an agenda against him” to which the Palace winger responded, “I feel that there totally is.”

“It was definitely a penalty,” Zaha said back in 2016. “I was so shocked when the ref told me it was a dive. What was funny was after the game – even though it makes no difference – was that he [Adrian Mariappa] has actually gone: ‘I’ll be honest, Wilf, it was actually a pen.'”

Then-manager of Palace Sam Allardyce called the incident “out of order” but the club was not punished by the Football Association.

Besiktas seems to accidentally announce Karius signing

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Reports across Europe have claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is on his way to Turkish club Besiktas, and that seems to have been accidentally confirmed on Friday.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Beskitas had signed Karius on a two-year loan deal. On Friday, the club’s Twitter account was caught posting a graphic on their profile header with the announcement before it was taken down soon after.

According to the ESPN report, there is a $2.9 million loan fee with another $10 million at stake in performance bonuses. Liverpool reportedly has a 20% future sell-on fee should Besiktas make the loan deal permanent at the end of the two years.

Karius’s Liverpool downfall has been highly public. His disastrous performance in the Champions League final was the beginning of the end, followed by Liverpool’s acquisition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. Karius was reportedly caught off guard by the club’s acquisition of a big-money signing at his position, and was put off by the move.

The 25-year-old German will now compete with Besiktas captain Tolga Zengin for the starting goalkeeper spot.

PSG to start Areola over Buffon in next 2 Ligue 1 matches

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has announced that he will start Alphonse Areola over Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon in the club’s next two Ligue 1 matches in a bid to get the Frenchman some game time.

Tuchel confirmed that Buffon has not been dropped, and the move is instead to give Areola playing time, with his last competitive minutes coming at the end of last season. Areola was with the French World Cup squad this summer, but did not appear as Hugo Lloris played every minute of the tournament.

“Alphonse will play against Angers and Nimes,” Tuchel said during his pre-match press conference. “After that, we will see. We think it’s important for Alphonse to play. His last match was in May. He must play.”

As Tuchel said, Areola will suit up against Angers at home on Saturday, and then against Nimes on the road the following weekend. PSG’s next match is against St. Etienne at home on September 15th, followed by a visit to Stade Rennais on September 22nd.

40-year-old Buffon, who signed a one-year deal this summer after the expiry of his Juventus contract, played throughout much of preseason and was in goal as PSG took care of Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee de Champions on August 4th. He also has played all of PSG’s first two league matches of the season, earning wins against both Caen and Guingamp and conceding just one goal.

“Gigi had three exceptional, magnificent matches. I do not like leaving him out. I do not like making long-term decisions. It is important during this preparatory stage that Alphonse adapts to the team. I like complicated decisions. I must make a choice. I like that.”

The odd man out of the goalkeeping mix at Parc des Princes seems to be 28-year-old German Kevin Trapp, who PSG’s starter for two seasons in 2015/16 and 2016/17 but lost his job last season to Areola.