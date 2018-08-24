Besiktas seems to accidentally announce Karius signing

Reports across Europe have claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is on his way to Turkish club Besiktas, and that seems to have been accidentally confirmed on Friday.
ESPN reported earlier this week that Beskitas had signed Karius on a two-year loan deal. On Friday, the club’s Twitter account was caught posting a graphic on their profile header with the announcement before it was taken down soon after.
According to the ESPN report, there is a $2.9 million loan fee with another $10 million at stake in performance bonuses. Liverpool reportedly has a 20% future sell-on fee should Besiktas make the loan deal permanent at the end of the two years.
Karius’s Liverpool downfall has been highly public. His disastrous performance in the Champions League final was the beginning of the end, followed by Liverpool’s acquisition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. Karius was reportedly caught off guard by the club’s acquisition of a big-money signing at his position, and was put off by the move.
The 25-year-old German will now compete with Besiktas captain Tolga Zengin for the starting goalkeeper spot.