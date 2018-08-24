Burnley fans stabbed, injured in Greece

A number of Burnley fans were injured ahead of their UEFA Europa League playoff first leg defeat at Olympiakos on Thursday.
In a statement released by the club late Thursday, Burnley confirmed that one person had been stabbed in the leg and four others injured in an attack outside of the George Karaiskakis Stadium.
Per the statement, all of those involved did not travel with the official club package which included organized transfers to and from the stadium.
22 Burnley fans were also detained by police for drunkenness.
“Burnley Football Club is working closely with Olympiakos and the local Greek police to investigate these incidents. A group of 22 supporters were detained by Police ahead of the game for offences relating to drunkenness, in breach of Greek legislation. They were detained, rather than arrested, and released later on Thursday night without charge.”
The 10-man Clarets lost the game 3-1 at Olympiakos with the Greek giants heading to Turf Moor for the second leg next Thursday with a healthy advantage.