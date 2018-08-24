More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Chinese player scores nine goals in 29 minutes

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
This has to be some kind of record, right?

China’s national women’s team beat Tajikistan 16-0 in the Asian Games earlier this week and Wang Shanshan scored nine times after coming off the bench in the 56th minute. Shanshan scored her first goal in the 64th minute and scored three times in stoppage time to complete her triple hat-trick.

That’s right, she scored nine times in less than 29 minutes.

Tajikistan lost 16-0 to North Korea and 6-1 to Hong Kong in their other Group B games to finish bottom of the group with a goal difference of -37, while China finished top of the group and will play Thailand in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

If you are having a bad day, spare a thought for Tajikistan goalkeeper Saiyora Saidova who conceded 32 goals in 180 minutes of action before being benched for their final group game against Hong Kong. 

Premier League TV schedule: Week 3

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Week 3 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here with games coming up across the next three days.

It is not time for teams to kick on after the opening two weeks of the season provided plenty of surprises.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days, with the games available on full event replay marked with an asterisk*.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM] *
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM] *

Mourinho miserable, plays game in press conference

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho spoke for four minutes and 19 seconds on Friday to preview Manchester United huge clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That was all.

Mourinho turned up early for his press conference, meaning plenty of journalists missed out on the chance to speak with him, and he then gave short, rather curt answers to questions about his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Paul Pogba’s comments after their shock defeat at Brighton last weekend.

The Portuguese coach said his relationship with Woodward is fine despite reports suggesting he is unhappy about the lack of incoming transfers in the summer, and when asked about reports stating there is a strained relationship here’s what Mourinho said.

“I don’t know 10% of what is written,” Mourinho said. “I’m not the right guy to answer.”

When asked about Pogba, United’s captain for their opening two games of the season, saying he didn’t have “the right attitude” in the game against Brighton, Mourinho illuminated us further…

“Paul has to answer by his words. If you want any explanation about Paul’s words you must get him and ask him,” Mourinho said.

Asked what he hopes from United against Tottenham on Monday, he was even more talkative.

“To play well and win, don’t make mistakes, play well and win. That is what we want,” Mourinho said.

So, what is all this about?

Mourinho obviously isn’t happy with media reports suggesting he and Pogba have fallen out and that there is a rift between himself and Woodward, so he isn’t playing ball. Add into that the fact he was criticized for saying Man City have a lack of class after a documentary on their title-winning 2017-18 campaign was released and Mourinho’s negative mood is carrying over from his summer of moaning Stateside about a lack of transfers, players returning late from the World Cup and more.

He’s switched on the negativity before, many times, and the last significant time was during his second spell in charge of Chelsea when things began to unravel. Mourinho’s surly demeanor has certainly been more prevalent in recent months and for a large chunk of his two years in charge of United.

It doesn’t seem likely to end anytime soon and it seems like he is hoping to create an “us versus them” mentality which has worked out so well for him in the past.

Burnley fans stabbed, injured in Greece

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
A number of Burnley fans were injured ahead of their UEFA Europa League playoff first leg defeat at Olympiakos on Thursday.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule

In a statement released by the club late Thursday, Burnley confirmed that one person had been stabbed in the leg and four others injured in an attack outside of the George Karaiskakis Stadium.

Per the statement, all of those involved did not travel with the official club package which included organized transfers to and from the stadium.

22 Burnley fans were also detained by police for drunkenness.

“Burnley Football Club is working closely with Olympiakos and the local Greek police to investigate these incidents. A group of 22 supporters were detained by Police ahead of the game for offences relating to drunkenness, in breach of Greek legislation. They were detained, rather than arrested, and released later on Thursday night without charge.”

The 10-man Clarets lost the game 3-1 at Olympiakos with the Greek giants heading to Turf Moor for the second leg next Thursday with a healthy advantage.