France, Spurs star Hugo Lloris arrested, charged for DUI

Hugo Lloris was arrested for drink driving in the early hours of Friday morning in London.
Lloris, 31, failed a roadside breathalyser test and was taken to Charing Cross Police Station, where he was released on bail after spending seven hours there.
The captain of Tottenham and France — Lloris led his nation to 2018 World Cup glory over the summer — will now be a doubt to play for Spurs at Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in their huge clash at Old Trafford.
Here is what the Metropolitan Police in London said in a statement, as Lloris was arrested at around 2:20am local time.
“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1. Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley, was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 September.”
Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga are Tottenham’s other goalkeepers, with Vorm likely to step in for Lloris if he isn’t in the right place to face United on Monday.