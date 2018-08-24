Lyon scores fantastic team goal against Strasbourg

Bertrand Traore ends up on the scoresheet as Lyon defeated Strasbourg 2-0, but his teammates should get much more credit than that after an incredibly fun moment in the second half.
With Lyon already up 1-0 on a lovely low curler from Martin Terrier against his former club just before halftime, they worked to double their lead on a wonderful buildup down the left-hand flank. In total there were six passes in the move, but that doesn’t do the moment justice.
First it was the earlier goalscorer Terrier with hard work up the flank to move the ball out of the defensive third, while Ferland Mendy continued the move with a successful take-on in a crowd before releasing the ball back to Terrier. He brilliantly one-touches the ball to release Memphis Depay on the break. The former Manchester United man squared to Traore on the right side of the six-yard box who beat a pair of defenders with fabulous touches before finishing calmly.
Traore’s goal is his second of the season, with one in the season opening win over Amiens. The win gives Lyon its second win in three Ligue 1 matches, with its only loss to Reims on the road.