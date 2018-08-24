Lyon scores fantastic team goal against Strasbourg

Liverpool has won 5 in a row against Brighton

Christ Hughton has never secured a PL point at Anfield

Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 22 home league games

For as good as Manchester City has looked to start the Premier League season, Liverpool has followed suit. Now a new team is in their sights as Liverpool hosts Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Anfield.

The Reds have scored six goals in two games, and Liverpool remains the only Premier League team yet to concede a single goal. Mohamed Salah has picked up where he left off last season, and new signings Naby Keita and Alisson appear to have hit the ground running.

Brighton will be a tough opponent, but it will be an uphill battle for the Seagulls after last week’s upset win over Manchester United. Both Chris Hughton and Brighton have terrible history playing at this park, and that could come into play yet again. The Reds have made their home park an absolute fortress, without a single league loss at home in nearly 17 months.

Liverpool is still without defender Dejan Lovren, who the club confirmed will not be back until after the international break due to a pelvic injury. That, however, remains Liverpool’s only injury at the moment, other than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is likely to miss most – if not all – of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, is without defender Lewis Dunk who played every single minute of last year’s Premier League campaign. Dunk picked up an ankle injury in the Manchester United match, while club captain Bruno has only managed 26 minutes this season due to a hamstring injury. Jose Izquierdo is out still as he regains fitness from a leg injury suffered on World Cup duty with Colombia.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on upset of Man United: “We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week’s performance. Hopefully it allows us to go to Liverpool with a little bit more confidence, a little bit less pressure.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the PL competition: “Here you can give a few more points away and you have to be ready for all the games. I don’t want to compare it but if you could beat Bayern [with Dortmund] it was good because usually they had won all their other games. That will not happen here. Even City couldn’t do that last year. They got 100 points but that was a rare thing to do.”

Prediction

This match will be tough on Brighton. They seem to have Manchester United’s number, but they have struggled against other top teams, and Liverpool is a juggernaut. The Reds win 3-0 and continue to rock the early portion of the season.

