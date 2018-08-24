More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Lyon scores fantastic team goal against Strasbourg

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 7:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bertrand Traore ends up on the scoresheet as Lyon defeated Strasbourg 2-0, but his teammates should get much more credit than that after an incredibly fun moment in the second half.

[ PREVIEW: Wolves vs. Man City ]

With Lyon already up 1-0 on a lovely low curler from Martin Terrier against his former club just before halftime, they worked to double their lead on a wonderful buildup down the left-hand flank. In total there were six passes in the move, but that doesn’t do the moment justice.

First it was the earlier goalscorer Terrier with hard work up the flank to move the ball out of the defensive third, while Ferland Mendy continued the move with a successful take-on in a crowd before releasing the ball back to Terrier. He brilliantly one-touches the ball to release Memphis Depay on the break. The former Manchester United man squared to Traore on the right side of the six-yard box who beat a pair of defenders with fabulous touches before finishing calmly.

Traore’s goal is his second of the season, with one in the season opening win over Amiens. The win gives Lyon its second win in three Ligue 1 matches, with its only loss to Reims on the road.

PL Preview: Liverpool vs. Brighton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Liverpool has won 5 in a row against Brighton
  • Christ Hughton has never secured a PL point at Anfield
  • Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 22 home league games

For as good as Manchester City has looked to start the Premier League season, Liverpool has followed suit. Now a new team is in their sights as Liverpool hosts Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Anfield.

The Reds have scored six goals in two games, and Liverpool remains the only Premier League team yet to concede a single goal. Mohamed Salah has picked up where he left off last season, and new signings Naby Keita and Alisson appear to have hit the ground running.

[ LIVE STREAM: Liverpool vs. Brighton ]

Brighton will be a tough opponent, but it will be an uphill battle for the Seagulls after last week’s upset win over Manchester United. Both Chris Hughton and Brighton have terrible history playing at this park, and that could come into play yet again. The Reds have made their home park an absolute fortress, without a single league loss at home in nearly 17 months.

Liverpool is still without defender Dejan Lovren, who the club confirmed will not be back until after the international break due to a pelvic injury. That, however, remains Liverpool’s only injury at the moment, other than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is likely to miss most – if not all – of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, is without defender Lewis Dunk who played every single minute of last year’s Premier League campaign. Dunk picked up an ankle injury in the Manchester United match, while club captain Bruno has only managed 26 minutes this season due to a hamstring injury. Jose Izquierdo is out still as he regains fitness from a leg injury suffered on World Cup duty with Colombia.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on upset of Man United: “We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week’s performance. Hopefully it allows us to go to Liverpool with a little bit more confidence, a little bit less pressure.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the PL competition: “Here you can give a few more points away and you have to be ready for all the games. I don’t want to compare it but if you could beat Bayern [with Dortmund] it was good because usually they had won all their other games. That will not happen here. Even City couldn’t do that last year. They got 100 points but that was a rare thing to do.”

Prediction

This match will be tough on Brighton. They seem to have Manchester United’s number, but they have struggled against other top teams, and Liverpool is a juggernaut. The Reds win 3-0 and continue to rock the early portion of the season.

PL Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Last time Arsenal lost its first 3 league games was 1954
  • West Ham has beat Arsenal once in its last 22 meetings
  • Arsenal is unbeaten in last 9 home London derbies

Arsenal has its best chance yet to gain its first points under Unai Emery as they host West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Gunners are without a point after losses to Chelsea and Manchester City, and the team has struggled to show improvement under Emery to this point. Should they falter again, pressure could build with the built-in excuse of a difficult first two fixtures now passed.

[ LIVE STREAM: Arsenal vs. West Ham ]

Emery has no new injury problems to deal with, as other than Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all out long-term, everyone is fit. West Ham, meanwhile, will be missing captain Mark Noble who picked up a back injury, while Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid all remain out.

The Hammers sit 19th in the table with zero points and a -5 goal differential after losses to Liverpool and Bournemouth. They squandered a lead last time out, wasting a 1-0 lead to the Cherries to fall 2-1. They have just four wins since January 20th. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to play his former club and lead the midfield in Noble’s absence.

What they’re saying

Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mhkitaryan on the team’s struggles: “We don’t feel any pressure. We are not thinking that something is going wrong because we are moving in the right way even if we lost two games. I don’t know why people are criticizing so much. I’m not paying attention because I know if I’ve played bad or well.”

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic on Arsenal: “They have a new coach and a new team and they are trying to achieve big things because they are a top club. But there is no reason why we can’t take points there because they are also human beings.”

Prediction

West Ham is struggling to find its way, and the Gunners need a win desperately, and Arsenal will channel that motivation to a 2-0 road victory.

PL Preview: Wolves vs. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Wolves was one of two teams to hold Manchester City goalless last season
  • Man City has not dropped PL points since early February
  • Man City is unbeaten in 12 PL games vs promoted sides under Guardiola

Wolves dominated the Championship last season, but has yet to win a Premier League match in its return to the English top flight. The task is monumental on Saturday as they host defending champions Manchester City on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET  on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

City has looked as dominant as ever to start this season, outscoring its first two opponents Arsenal and Huddersfield Town 8-1. Five players have scored for the Citizens already this season, with Sergio Aguero’s three strikes leading the way.

[ LIVE STREAM: Wolves vs. Manchester City ]

However, Guardiola lost playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for three months with a knee injury, meaning the Man City boss has a few choices to select from. He could move Gabriel Jesus from the wing to the middle, bring Leroy Sane back into the squad in a playmaking role, or move Bernardo Silva from a wing-back position he has surprisingly excelled at of late.

The only other squad difficulty for Man City is the loss of backup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who ruptured his Achilles tendon during training on Monday. That leaves either 20-year-old academy product Daniel Grimshaw or recalled 19-year-old Montenegrin Aro Muric as the backup to Ederson, with Joe Hart sold this summer.

For Wolves, they still don’t have new signing Leander Dendoncker who isn’t fit to play yet, but Adama Traore could make his debut start after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s loss to Leicester City.

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Wolves: “Wolves destroyed the Championship. They had an incredible season. They play attractive football and attack with good players. We knew how tough it would be last season in the Carabao Cup and it was.”

Wolves boss Nuno on style of play: “We don’t know how to play any other way. There are two ways to react to what happened against Leicester. You react by changing or not. We will not change because we want to build something. It is more important than we keep doing the things that we train to do.”

Prediction

Despite the one point from two matches, Wolves is still a dangerous team and will make things difficult for Manchester City. This match will come down to the wire, and will end in a 1-1 draw as City adapts to play without Kevin de Bruyne.

Bayern opens Bundesliga season with 3-1 win over Hoffenheim

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich survived a battering from Hoffenheim to earn a 3-1 win in the Bundesliga’s season-opening match despite seeing two goals ruled out by VAR.

Hoffenheim inflicted pain early and often with a physical style of play, earning four yellow cards in the first half and sending Kingsley Coman off injured just before the break on a hard challenge by Nico Schultz that on another day could have earned him a sending off.

[ MORE: Coman injured in first half ]

Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a free header off an inswinging corner by Joshua Kimmich, and it looked like Bayern might roll. However, Hoffenheim gummed up the match with its persistent fouling, and they would eventually equalize just before the hour mark.

Adam Szalai fired a low shot across Manuel Neuer’s goal and into the bottom-left corner to even things up, and it started to look dicey for the hosts. Nevertheless, Bayern weathered the storm and Franck Ribery earned a penalty in the 78th minute as he looked to play past a sliding Havard Nordveldt. Ribery tried to go up and over Nordveldt but instead was sent flying to the turf, and while the call remained questionable thanks to little actual contact, VAR was not called upon to challenge the decision.

On Robert Lewandowski’s ensuing penalty, Oliver Baumann made the save, and while Coman’s replacement Arjen Robben was there to poke home the rebound, VAR disallowed the goal on encroachment, meaning Lewandowski was forced to retake the penalty. Given a second chance, the Polish international buried the chance to put Bayern 2-1 up.

Lewandowski had a goal previously disallowed for offside, and VAR again ruled out a Bayern goal late in the match, pulling back a hard deflection off the body of Thomas Muller on the grounds of handball. Still, the hosts would eventually earn a third as Robben roofed one on the break in the 90th minute, and the game was decided.

The win gives Bayern a solid start to its title defense, with the Bavarian giants hoping to earn their seventh straight domestic championship.