Palestinian soccer head banned for inciting Messi hatred

Associated PressAug 24, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned the head of the Palestinian Football Association from attending soccer games for a year for inciting hatred and violence toward Lionel Messi.

Jibril Rajoub called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters and shirts if he participated in an Argentina game in Israel in June. It led to Argentina canceling the World Cup warmup match.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee cited comments by the Palestinian FA president “calling on football fans to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi.”

Rajoub is banned from attending any football matches in an official capacity for 12 months from Friday.

PSG to start Areola over Buffon in next 2 Ligue 1 matches

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has announced that he will start Alphonse Areola over Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon in the club’s next two Ligue 1 matches in a bid to get the Frenchman some game time.

Tuchel confirmed that Buffon has not been dropped, and the move is instead to give Areola playing time, with his last competitive minutes coming at the end of last season. Areola was with the French World Cup squad this summer, but did not appear as Hugo Lloris played every minute of the tournament.

“Alphonse will play against Angers and Nimes,” Tuchel said during his pre-match press conference. “After that, we will see. We think it’s important for Alphonse to play. His last match was in May. He must play.”

As Tuchel said, Areola will suit up against Angers at home on Saturday, and then against Nimes on the road the following weekend. PSG’s next match is against St. Etienne at home on September 15th, followed by a visit to Stade Rennais on September 22nd.

40-year-old Buffon, who signed a one-year deal this summer after the expiry of his Juventus contract, played throughout much of preseason and was in goal as PSG took care of Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee de Champions on August 4th. He also has played all of PSG’s first two league matches of the season, earning wins against both Caen and Guingamp and conceding just one goal.

“Gigi had three exceptional, magnificent matches. I do not like leaving him out. I do not like making long-term decisions. It is important during this preparatory stage that Alphonse adapts to the team. I like complicated decisions. I must make a choice. I like that.”

The odd man out of the goalkeeping mix at Parc des Princes seems to be 28-year-old German Kevin Trapp, who PSG’s starter for two seasons in 2015/16 and 2016/17 but lost his job last season to Areola.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Week 3 of the Premier League season is here and it is time to focus on what will happen in each game on the slate.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM ]

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-0 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Premier League manager Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Which managers stole the show during Week 2 of the new Premier League season?

We focus on that in the latest Premier League manager Power Rankings, with plenty of fine displays in the dugouts across the league.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

From Bournemouth’s big win at West Ham to the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur keeping their 100 percent records, there are some gaffers who are starting up where they left off last season.

Click play on the video above as we analyze the top five managerial performances from Week 2 and how that impacted our rankings.

Chinese player scores nine goals in 29 minutes

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

This has to be some kind of record, right?

China’s national women’s team beat Tajikistan 16-0 in the Asian Games earlier this week and Wang Shanshan scored nine times after coming off the bench in the 56th minute. Shanshan scored her first goal in the 64th minute and scored three times in stoppage time to complete her triple hat-trick.

That’s right, she scored nine times in less than 29 minutes.

Tajikistan lost 16-0 to North Korea and 6-1 to Hong Kong in their other Group B games to finish bottom of the group with a goal difference of -37, while China finished top of the group and will play Thailand in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

If you are having a bad day, spare a thought for Tajikistan goalkeeper Saiyora Saidova who conceded 32 goals in 180 minutes of action before being benched for their final group game against Hong Kong. 