PL Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
  • Last time Arsenal lost its first 3 league games was 1954
  • West Ham has beat Arsenal once in its last 22 meetings
  • Arsenal is unbeaten in last 9 home London derbies

Arsenal has its best chance yet to gain its first points under Unai Emery as they host West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Gunners are without a point after losses to Chelsea and Manchester City, and the team has struggled to show improvement under Emery to this point. Should they falter again, pressure could build with the built-in excuse of a difficult first two fixtures now passed.

[ LIVE STREAM: Arsenal vs. West Ham ]

Emery has no new injury problems to deal with, as other than Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all out long-term, everyone is fit. West Ham, meanwhile, will be missing captain Mark Noble who picked up a back injury, while Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid all remain out.

The Hammers sit 19th in the table with zero points and a -5 goal differential after losses to Liverpool and Bournemouth. They squandered a lead last time out, wasting a 1-0 lead to the Cherries to fall 2-1. They have just four wins since January 20th. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to play his former club and lead the midfield in Noble’s absence.

What they’re saying

Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mhkitaryan on the team’s struggles: “We don’t feel any pressure. We are not thinking that something is going wrong because we are moving in the right way even if we lost two games. I don’t know why people are criticizing so much. I’m not paying attention because I know if I’ve played bad or well.”

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic on Arsenal: “They have a new coach and a new team and they are trying to achieve big things because they are a top club. But there is no reason why we can’t take points there because they are also human beings.”

Prediction

West Ham is struggling to find its way, and the Gunners need a win desperately, and Arsenal will channel that motivation to a 2-0 road victory.

PL Preview: Wolves vs. Manchester City

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
  • Wolves was one of two teams to hold Manchester City goalless last season
  • Man City has not dropped PL points since early February
  • Man City is unbeaten in 12 PL games vs promoted sides under Guardiola

Wolves dominated the Championship last season, but has yet to win a Premier League match in its return to the English top flight. The task is monumental on Saturday as they host defending champions Manchester City on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET  on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

City has looked as dominant as ever to start this season, outscoring its first two opponents Arsenal and Huddersfield Town 8-1. Five players have scored for the Citizens already this season, with Sergio Aguero’s three strikes leading the way.

[ LIVE STREAM: Wolves vs. Manchester City ]

However, Guardiola lost playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for three months with a knee injury, meaning the Man City boss has a few choices to select from. He could move Gabriel Jesus from the wing to the middle, bring Leroy Sane back into the squad in a playmaking role, or move Bernardo Silva from a wing-back position he has surprisingly excelled at of late.

The only other squad difficulty for Man City is the loss of backup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who ruptured his Achilles tendon during training on Monday. That leaves either 20-year-old academy product Daniel Grimshaw or recalled 19-year-old Montenegrin Aro Muric as the backup to Ederson, with Joe Hart sold this summer.

For Wolves, they still don’t have new signing Leander Dendoncker who isn’t fit to play yet, but Adama Traore could make his debut start after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s loss to Leicester City.

What they’re saying

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Wolves: “Wolves destroyed the Championship. They had an incredible season. They play attractive football and attack with good players. We knew how tough it would be last season in the Carabao Cup and it was.”

Wolves boss Nuno on style of play: “We don’t know how to play any other way. There are two ways to react to what happened against Leicester. You react by changing or not. We will not change because we want to build something. It is more important than we keep doing the things that we train to do.”

Prediction

Despite the one point from two matches, Wolves is still a dangerous team and will make things difficult for Manchester City. This match will come down to the wire, and will end in a 1-1 draw as City adapts to play without Kevin de Bruyne.

Bayern opens Bundesliga season with 3-1 win over Hoffenheim

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
Bayern Munich survived a battering from Hoffenheim to earn a 3-1 win in the Bundesliga’s season-opening match despite seeing two goals ruled out by VAR.

Hoffenheim inflicted pain early and often with a physical style of play, earning four yellow cards in the first half and sending Kingsley Coman off injured just before the break on a hard challenge by Nico Schultz that on another day could have earned him a sending off.

[ MORE: Coman injured in first half ]

Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a free header off an inswinging corner by Joshua Kimmich, and it looked like Bayern might roll. However, Hoffenheim gummed up the match with its persistent fouling, and they would eventually equalize just before the hour mark.

Adam Szalai fired a low shot across Manuel Neuer’s goal and into the bottom-left corner to even things up, and it started to look dicey for the hosts. Nevertheless, Bayern weathered the storm and Franck Ribery earned a penalty in the 78th minute as he looked to play past a sliding Havard Nordveldt. Ribery tried to go up and over Nordveldt but instead was sent flying to the turf, and while the call remained questionable thanks to little actual contact, VAR was not called upon to challenge the decision.

On Robert Lewandowski’s ensuing penalty, Oliver Baumann made the save, and while Coman’s replacement Arjen Robben was there to poke home the rebound, VAR disallowed the goal on encroachment, meaning Lewandowski was forced to retake the penalty. Given a second chance, the Polish international buried the chance to put Bayern 2-1 up.

Lewandowski had a goal previously disallowed for offside, and VAR again ruled out a Bayern goal late in the match, pulling back a hard deflection off the body of Thomas Muller on the grounds of handball. Still, the hosts would eventually earn a third as Robben roofed one on the break in the 90th minute, and the game was decided.

The win gives Bayern a solid start to its title defense, with the Bavarian giants hoping to earn their seventh straight domestic championship.

Hodgson labels Watford mascot “a disgrace” after mocking Zaha

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Ahead of Crystal Palace’s match on Sunday against Watford, Palace boss Roy Hodgson has dug up old dirt on Watford mascot Harry the Hornet, warning the costumed man to behave himself.

The Watford mascot famously fell to the ground in 2016 while walking past Zaha to mock the Palace man who received a yellow card for a dive earlier in the match. The incident occurred after the match and drew a sarcastic clap from Zaha who did not take kindly to the incident.

[ LIVE STREAM: Watford vs. Crystal Palace on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET ]

“Zaha does not dive,” said Hodgson during his pre-match press conference. “If you’re asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful, because that’s not what football matches are about. And certainly if it’s provoking the crowd into looking for something that’s not there, it should be stopped.”

At the time, Zaha was asked if there was “an agenda against him” to which the Palace winger responded, “I feel that there totally is.”

“It was definitely a penalty,” Zaha said back in 2016. “I was so shocked when the ref told me it was a dive. What was funny was after the game – even though it makes no difference – was that he [Adrian Mariappa] has actually gone: ‘I’ll be honest, Wilf, it was actually a pen.'”

Then-manager of Palace Sam Allardyce called the incident “out of order” but the club was not punished by the Football Association.

Besiktas seems to accidentally announce Karius signing

By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Reports across Europe have claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is on his way to Turkish club Besiktas, and that seems to have been accidentally confirmed on Friday.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Beskitas had signed Karius on a two-year loan deal. On Friday, the club’s Twitter account was caught posting a graphic on their profile header with the announcement before it was taken down soon after.

According to the ESPN report, there is a $2.9 million loan fee with another $10 million at stake in performance bonuses. Liverpool reportedly has a 20% future sell-on fee should Besiktas make the loan deal permanent at the end of the two years.

Karius’s Liverpool downfall has been highly public. His disastrous performance in the Champions League final was the beginning of the end, followed by Liverpool’s acquisition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. Karius was reportedly caught off guard by the club’s acquisition of a big-money signing at his position, and was put off by the move.

The 25-year-old German will now compete with Besiktas captain Tolga Zengin for the starting goalkeeper spot.