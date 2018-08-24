More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Tottenham Hotspur

Reason for Tottenham’s stadium delay explained

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium at White Hart Lane will not open until late October at the earliest and the specific reasons for its delay are starting to trickle out.

Spurs blamed the delay on “issues with the critical safety systems” after testing.

Speaking to trade magazine Building, Mark Reynolds, the chief executive of Mace, the firm who are building the stadium, had the following details.

“Issues with critical safety systems were identified,” Reynolds said. “This is linked to the fire detection contractor encountering higher than usual electrical wiring faults. Many of the outstanding external elements of the build are cosmetic and are not required for the stadium to open for the first football game. Follow up meetings continue to take place with trade contractors where the situation and planned timetable are being reviewed to rectify and re-test. We shall then be in a better position to outline the revised timetable for opening.

“[A cable net roof] requires all of the structure to be completed in order to begin. The roof was always scheduled as one of the last activities and is now due to be substantially complete at the end of August.”

So, the roof will be finished in the next week or so and testing will continue to be planned but it does seem that Spurs are some way off hosting their first game at the new stadium, as they’ve currently announce games through the end of October will be move to Wembley, and elsewhere, with some issues surrounding NFL games at Wembley and its unavailability for the game against Manchester City on Oct. 28 in particular.

Inner circles have been whispering for some time that Tottenham’s new stadium wouldn’t be ready for September 2018 and some bookmakers have even suspended betting with money being placed on Spurs not playing at all in their new stadium during the 2018-19 campaign.

There will no doubt be more news in the coming weeks as tests take place and contractors work around the clock to try and get Tottenham in their new home before the busy festive period.

Until then, maybe they can switch their nickname to the “nomads” instead of Spurs?

Mourinho miserable, plays game in press conference

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho spoke for four minutes and 19 seconds on Friday to preview Manchester United huge clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That was all.

Mourinho turned up early for his press conference, meaning plenty of journalists missed out on the chance to speak with him, and he then gave short, rather curt answers to questions about his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Paul Pogba’s comments after their shock defeat at Brighton last weekend.

The Portuguese coach said his relationship with Woodward is fine despite reports suggesting he is unhappy about the lack of incoming transfers in the summer, and when asked about reports stating there is a strained relationship here’s what Mourinho said.

“I don’t know 10% of what is written,” Mourinho said. “I’m not the right guy to answer.”

When asked about Pogba, United’s captain for their opening two games of the season, saying he didn’t have “the right attitude” in the game against Brighton, Mourinho illuminated us further…

“Paul has to answer by his words. If you want any explanation about Paul’s words you must get him and ask him,” Mourinho said.

Asked what he hopes from United against Tottenham on Monday, he was even more talkative.

“To play well and win, don’t make mistakes, play well and win. That is what we want,” Mourinho said.

So, what is all this about?

Mourinho obviously isn’t happy with media reports suggesting he and Pogba have fallen out and that there is a rift between himself and Woodward, so he isn’t playing ball.

He’s done this before, many times, and the last time was during his second spell in charge of Chelsea when things began to unravel. Mourinho’s surly demeanor has certainly been more prevalent in recent months and for a large chunk of his two years in charge of United.

It doesn’t seem likely to end anytime soon and it seems like he is hoping to create an “us versus them” mentality which has worked out so well for him in the past.

Burnley fans stabbed, injured in Greece

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
A number of Burnley fans were injured ahead of their UEFA Europa League playoff first leg defeat at Olympiakos on Thursday.

In a statement released by the club late Thursday, Burnley confirmed that one person had been stabbed in the leg and four others injured in an attack outside of the George Karaiskakis Stadium.

Per the statement, all of those involved did not travel with the official club package which included organized transfers to and from the stadium.

22 Burnley fans were also detained by police for drunkenness.

“Burnley Football Club is working closely with Olympiakos and the local Greek police to investigate these incidents. A group of 22 supporters were detained by Police ahead of the game for offences relating to drunkenness, in breach of Greek legislation. They were detained, rather than arrested, and released later on Thursday night without charge.”

The 10-man Clarets lost the game 3-1 at Olympiakos with the Greek giants heading to Turf Moor for the second leg next Thursday with a healthy advantage.

France, Spurs star Hugo Lloris arrested, charged for DUI

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Hugo Lloris was arrested for drink driving in the early hours of Friday morning in London.

Lloris, 31, failed a roadside breathalyser test and was taken to Charing Cross Police Station, where he was released on bail after spending seven hours there.

The captain of Tottenham and France — Lloris led his nation to 2018 World Cup glory over the summer — will now be a doubt to play for Spurs at Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in their huge clash at Old Trafford.

Here is what the Metropolitan Police in London said in a statement, as Lloris was arrested at around 2:20am local time.

“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1. Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley, was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 September.”

Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga are Tottenham’s other goalkeepers, with Vorm likely to step in for Lloris if he isn’t in the right place to face United on Monday.

Report: Liverpool rejects $2.5 billion ownership bid

By Kyle BonnAug 23, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

According to reports in England, Liverpool has rebuffed a $2.5 billion takeover, one that would have potentially been a world record for a soccer club.

The Mirror reporter Andrew Gilpin writes that Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, part of the Abu Dhabi ruling family and a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, met with current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group about the massive takeover, but the deal ultimately broke down.

After the report was released, Liverpool released a statement denying the claims that the potential deal progressed that far. “FSG has been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale,” read the statement. “But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”

There are slightly conflicting reports across the English media with regards to how far the failed deal progressed, but most reports state that at some point FSG chairman Tom Werner met with Sheik Khaled. According to BBC’s Dan Roan, the deal was considered not credible by FSG’s investment bank.

This is not the first time an outside consortium has attempted to purchase Liverpool in recent years. Reports say a group led by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley failed with a $1.9 billion bid last summer, before launching her recent attempts at securing ownership of Newcastle United.

As the statement above confirms, Liverpool has been searching for a minority investor for quite some time, hoping to emulate Manchester City, who took on Chinese investors China Media Capital back in late 2015 in a deal worth approximately $339.5 million.