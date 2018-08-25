Arsenal edge past lively West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arnautovic gave West Ham lead

Monreal, Diop own goal, Welbeck seal win

First Arsenal win for Unai Emery

Three-straight defeats for West Ham

Arsenal beat a spirited West Ham side 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Unai Emery getting his first win, and points, as a Premier League manager.

The Hammers took the lead through Marko Arnautovic and were dangerous throughout on the break, but Arsenal equalized through Nacho Monreal and then a Issa Diop goal put them ahead. Danny Welbeck scored late on to seal the win as Arsenal have three points from their opening three games.

Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham have now lost all three of his opening games as Hammers boss, but don’t let the scoreline deceive you in this game.

The Gunners thought they had taken the lead early on as Aaron Rasmey headed home after Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s effort was parried by Lukasz Fabianski, but the Welshman was in an offside position.

At the other end Arnautovic smashed a shot into the side-netting as West Ham broke free via Robert Snodgrass‘ ball. Arnautovic almost got on the end of another ball soon after as the visitors launched plenty of dangers counters.

Arnautovic made no mistake soon after as he linked up well with Felipe Anderson and stroked home the opener to send the away fans wild at the Emirates Stadium. 1-0 to the Hammers.

West Ham’s lead was short-lived with Hector Bellerin racing down the right and his cross to the back post found Monreal who slammed home to make it 1-1. Before the break the Hammers continued to look dangerous on the break with Anderson going close, while at the other end Aubameyang fired over.

The Hammers should have regained the lead just before half time as Snodgrass raced onto a through ball but Petr Cech saved well down low.

After the break Arnautovic went close again but West Ham’s main man injured himself in the process of having a shot and had to leave the pitch.

Arsenal struggled to get going in the second half but they took the lead as Lacazette’s cross hit Diop and deflected in to make it 2-1. Unfortunate for the Hammers.

The Gunners almost grabbed another soon after but Diop blocked Aubameyang’s shot this time and then Fabianski saved well. Ramsey was then denied by Fabianski but at the other end Anderson set up Lucas Perez but his shot across goal just missed the onrushing Andriy Yarmolenko.

Anderson then drilled a shot across goal which was inches away from connecting with his teammate as Arsenal then sealed the win.

Bellerin crossed for substitute Welbeck who turned under no pressure and slotted home to make it 3-1.

