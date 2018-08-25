Bournemouth fight back to draw Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The twists and turns in Saturday’s match presented great drama, and the Cherries managed to pick up a point after the dust settled.

Bournemouth and Everton finished 2-2 at Dean Court, after a wild turn of events in the second half saw the match flip back and forth between the unbeaten sides.

After trailing 2-0 with under a quarter hour remaining, Bournemouth scored twice through Josh King and Nathan Ake to give the hosts a share of the points against Everton.

Despite having gone down a man in the first half, Everton struck twice in the second stanza to pull in front of the Cherries, with Theo Walcott and Michael Keane scoring the for the visitors.

A scary moment late on in the match saw Keane win a defensive header for Everton, however, the young defender stayed down on the pitch for a lengthy period after a collision with a teammate.

Walcott had broken the deadlock in the 56th minute after a brilliant run against the flow of play, which was the start of Everton’s move back into the match, before Keane doubled the advantage after the hour mark.

Shortly after, Bournemouth was reduced to 10 men after the Toffees went on a breakaway when Adam Smith brought down Walcott on the edge of the penalty area.

The Cherries were brought back into the match when Wilson was taken down by Leighton Baines for a penalty. That led to a Josh King conversion from the spot, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The biggest moment of the first half came just five minutes before the break, as Richarlison was sent off for a slight headbutt on Adam Smith.

Entering Saturday’s match, the Brazilian had scored three goals in the opening two games for the Toffees.

Bournemouth nearly went ahead on the quarter hour, as Wilson found himself alone inside the penalty area, but his curling effort sailed high of the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ake found himself with a free header from six yards out in the 40th minute, but the defender’s attempt went lame off his shoulder and lifted Everton off the hook.