Everton reduced to 10 men after Richarlison headbutt

By Matt ReedAug 25, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Richarlison‘s start to his Everton career had been quite brilliant for the opening two matches, but now the Brazilian faces some time on the sidelines after a rash decision on Saturday.

During the first half of Everton’s match against Bournemouth (currently 0-0 at the break), Richarlison was shown a red card in the 40th minute after headbutting Cherries man Adam Smith after a coming together.

It appeared that Smith tempted the Toffees goal scorer into the sequence, but it was Richarlison that acted on it and was ultimately dismissed by referee Lee Probert on the brink of halftime.

Since the Everton attacker was given a straight red card, he’ll miss the next three matches for the Toffees, including the club’s Sept. 23 meeting with Arsenal.

Emery after first win at Arsenal: “It is clear we need to improve”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Unai Emery is off and running as Arsenal boss with his first win as a Premier League manager at home against West Ham on Saturday.

But that doesn’t mean he happy with everything his Arsenal side did in their 3-1 victory. Far from it.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Emery once again focused on the lack of balance in his team as West Ham took the lead and threatened constantly on the break throughout the London derby.

“The three points were very important. Today I saw good things, but also things for improve,” Emery said. “It was very important for our supporters. After 1-0, the team was improving, the players, the substitute players made the difference. It was for that I am happy but there are things we must improve. More transition. For the second half we were speaking in the dressing room and to help more inside with two midfielders. We need the balance, in the first half we suffered more than we want.

“It is clear for us we need to improve. Also, the win gives the confidence for the players. The first half, we needed calm. The players, they show every supporter we want and can do the second half going forward with balance, and win the match. We need this control with possession with the ball and also going forward with balance, which is important.”

The Gunners created plenty of chances going forward and substitutes Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck made a big difference late in the game. Getting three points on the board after losing to Manchester City and Chelsea to open up the season will be a big relief for Emery.

Yet defensively, especially in midfield, Arsenal couldn’t cope with Marko Arnautovic, Michail Antonio and especially Felipe Anderson who launched several counterattacks with astonishing ease. That “balance” Emery has talked about following all of his Premier League games in charge of Arsenal so far may take a long time to arrive. But one thing is clear: Emery will stick to his philosophy and way of playing.

He’s off and running as Arsenal’s manager but don’t let the 3-1 scoreline deceive you. This was far from a routine win for Arsenal as the project under Emery is slowly progressing.

The Arsenal manager also discussed a reported fallout with star midfielder Mesut Ozil, who missed the win against West Ham due to illness.

“There is no problem with the player, this information [about a bust up] is not true,” Emery said.

Ozil, 29, has been publicly asked to work a little harder defensively by Emery, while the German playmaker was subbed out in the second half of the defeat at Chelsea last weekend. There’s no doubting Ozil’s quality but it appears he, like the rest of his teammates, may need some time to adapt to Emery’s playing philosophy.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side aim to keep up their 100 percent record to start the season.

The Reds have won their first two games, scoring six times and conceding just once with Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson monsters in defense and the usual suspects clinical up top.

As for Brighton, they beat Manchester United 3-2 last weekend and Chris Hughton‘s side will fancy themselves as the underdogs.

In team news Liverpool remain unchanged for the third-straight game.

Brighton bring in Leon Balogun and Yves Bissouma for their first Premier League starts.

LINEUPS

Arsenal edge past lively West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
  • Arnautovic gave West Ham lead
  • Monreal, Diop own goal, Welbeck seal win
  • First Arsenal win for Unai Emery
  • Three-straight defeats for West Ham

Arsenal beat a spirited West Ham side 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Unai Emery getting his first win, and points, as a Premier League manager.

The Hammers took the lead through Marko Arnautovic and were dangerous throughout on the break, but Arsenal equalized through Nacho Monreal and then a Issa Diop goal put them ahead. Danny Welbeck scored late on to seal the win as Arsenal have three points from their opening three games.

Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham have now lost all three of his opening games as Hammers boss, but don’t let the scoreline deceive you in this game.

The Gunners thought they had taken the lead early on as Aaron Rasmey headed home after Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s effort was parried by Lukasz Fabianski, but the Welshman was in an offside position.

At the other end Arnautovic smashed a shot into the side-netting as West Ham broke free via Robert Snodgrass‘ ball. Arnautovic almost got on the end of another ball soon after as the visitors launched plenty of dangers counters.

Arnautovic made no mistake soon after as he linked up well with Felipe Anderson and stroked home the opener to send the away fans wild at the Emirates Stadium. 1-0 to the Hammers.

West Ham’s lead was short-lived with Hector Bellerin racing down the right and his cross to the back post found Monreal who slammed home to make it 1-1. Before the break the Hammers continued to look dangerous on the break with Anderson going close, while at the other end Aubameyang fired over.

The Hammers should have regained the lead just before half time as Snodgrass raced onto a through ball but Petr Cech saved well down low.

After the break Arnautovic went close again but West Ham’s main man injured himself in the process of having a shot and had to leave the pitch.

Arsenal struggled to get going in the second half but they took the lead as Lacazette’s cross hit Diop and deflected in to make it 2-1. Unfortunate for the Hammers.

The Gunners almost grabbed another soon after but Diop blocked Aubameyang’s shot this time and then Fabianski saved well. Ramsey was then denied by Fabianski but at the other end Anderson set up Lucas Perez but his shot across goal just missed the onrushing Andriy Yarmolenko.

Anderson then drilled a shot across goal which was inches away from connecting with his teammate as Arsenal then sealed the win.

Bellerin crossed for substitute Welbeck who turned under no pressure and slotted home to make it 3-1.

Leicester grab last-gasp victory at Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
  • Maguire scores stoppage time winner
  • Southampton took lead through Bertrand
  • Hojbjerg sent off for Saints
  • Back-to-back wins for Leicester

Leicester City fought back from 1-0 down to beat 10-man Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Saints took the lead through Ryan Betrand’s screamer but Demarai Gray equalized and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sent off to swing the game in Leicester’s favor. Harry Maguire then scored a beauty from outside the box in the 92nd minute to win it for Claude Puel‘s side.

Mark Hughes and Southampton have yet to win this season, while Leicester have six points from their first three games as they snatched victory without the suspended Jamie Vardy.

Saints started brightly and pinned Leicester back with Shane Long lurking and forcing a corner from Nathan Redmond‘s cross.

Southampton then went close again as a corner found its way back to Mohamed Elyounoussi and his low drilled effort was smothered by Kasper Schmeichel and then cleared.

Redmond’s cross was then punched out of dangers by Schmeichel and from the resulting corner Jannik Vestergaard headed wide from a good position.

Leicester improved before the break as Demarai Gray broke but he couldn’t convert Ben Chilwell‘s cross towards him. Chilwell’s cross towards Kelechi Ihenacho was just in front of the Nigerian striker as he came within inches of connecting and surely putting the Foxes ahead.

Ings then had the best chance of the first half as he turned sharply in the box but his curled effort towards the far post was pushed away by Schmeichel.

Saints deservedly took the lead at the start of the second half as Bertrand was found on the edge of the box and smashed home a wonderful effort to make it 1-0.

Yet Southampton were pegged back soon after as slack defending let in Gray and his fine finish made it 1-1. Soon after the pendulum swung further in Leicester’s favor with Hojbjerg shown a second yellow card for taking a tumble in the box as the hosts were down to 10 men.

In the end it was Leicester who looked more likely to win it late on as Chilwell was denied by McCarthy and they grabbed victory in the 92nd minute. Maguire scored from outside the box to send the away fans wild as Leicester made it back-to-back wins.

Heartbreak for Southampton.