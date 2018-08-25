Leicester grab last-gasp victory at Southampton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maguire scores stoppage time winner

Southampton took lead through Bertrand

Hojbjerg sent off for Saints

Back-to-back wins for Leicester

Leicester City fought back from 1-0 down to beat 10-man Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Saints took the lead through Ryan Betrand’s screamer but Demarai Gray equalized and then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sent off to swing the game in Leicester’s favor. Harry Maguire then scored a beauty from outside the box in the 92nd minute to win it for Claude Puel‘s side.

Mark Hughes and Southampton have yet to win this season, while Leicester have six points from their first three games as they snatched victory without the suspended Jamie Vardy.

Saints started brightly and pinned Leicester back with Shane Long lurking and forcing a corner from Nathan Redmond‘s cross.

Southampton then went close again as a corner found its way back to Mohamed Elyounoussi and his low drilled effort was smothered by Kasper Schmeichel and then cleared.

Redmond’s cross was then punched out of dangers by Schmeichel and from the resulting corner Jannik Vestergaard headed wide from a good position.

Leicester improved before the break as Demarai Gray broke but he couldn’t convert Ben Chilwell‘s cross towards him. Chilwell’s cross towards Kelechi Ihenacho was just in front of the Nigerian striker as he came within inches of connecting and surely putting the Foxes ahead.

Ings then had the best chance of the first half as he turned sharply in the box but his curled effort towards the far post was pushed away by Schmeichel.

Saints deservedly took the lead at the start of the second half as Bertrand was found on the edge of the box and smashed home a wonderful effort to make it 1-0.

Yet Southampton were pegged back soon after as slack defending let in Gray and his fine finish made it 1-1. Soon after the pendulum swung further in Leicester’s favor with Hojbjerg shown a second yellow card for taking a tumble in the box as the hosts were down to 10 men.

In the end it was Leicester who looked more likely to win it late on as Chilwell was denied by McCarthy and they grabbed victory in the 92nd minute. Maguire scored from outside the box to send the away fans wild as Leicester made it back-to-back wins.

Heartbreak for Southampton.

