Man City unnerved by early-season draw

Manchester City’s dominant run in 2017/18 guided the club to one of the most comprehensive Premier League-winning seasons in the history of English football.

The club’s step towards another PL crown got off to a strong start in the opening two weeks of this campaign, however, the Citizens struggled in their third fixture of the season, which saw manager Pep Guardiola and Co. drop points to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 1-1 draw represents the first piece of adversity that City has had to endure domestically in quite some time, after dropping points in just five league matches last season (3D, 2 L).

City, who conceded to Wolves on a questionable header/hand ball, don’t appear worried though about the result.

“It was a good game,” Guardiola said following the match. “We conceded too many counter-attacks. We missed simple passes. We created enough chances to win the game but it is a good point.

“We play at the same level as we did last season. People can imagine how difficult it is to play against a good team with nine players behind. We tried but we will improve because defensively we were not solid like we normally are.

“Every game we play, we learn for the next one.”

Noticeable claims for handball went unnoticed during Wilfried Bony‘s opener for Wolves, bringing about talks of when the PL will implement VAR into its league.

However, Guardiola wasn’t focused on the referee’s non-decision.

“It is none of my business,” Guardiola said. “The Premier League will decide when they decide that VAR will be here. I make a compliment for the referee’s job and that is all.”

Last season, the Citizens went 22 matches unbeaten to start their title-winning campaign, so 2018/19 presents a new challenge for the club.

City defender Kyle Walker echoed similar sentiments to his manager following the draw, despite Bony’s questionable goal.