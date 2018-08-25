PL Sunday preview: Watford aims for third win, Chelsea in action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s action gave us four red cards and much more drama, so what’s in store in the Premier League on Sunday?

Chelsea has a shot at going top of the league with a victory at Newcastle, while Watford aims to stay perfect as well through three weeks.

Then, newcomers Fulham look to secure its first point(s) of the season after a busy summer of spending in the lead up to promotion.

Below, we take a look at Sunday’s three matches on the PL docket.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace — 8:30 am on NBCSN

The Hornets are buzzing, and a win on Sunday would bring a major milestone to the club after its success in the opening month of the PL season.

Watford has never won its first three matches in a top-flight season, making the emphasis on this weekend all the more important for the side that has impressed in its first two matches.

Meanwhile, Palace have faired well at Vicarage Road in the past, which could be good news for Roy Hodgson and Co. as they aim to get their season on track.

Fulham vs. Burnley — 11 am on NBC Sports Gold

It’s been a tricky ride for Fulham in its opening two matches, and a home fixture against Burnley won’t be an easy task.

Both teams are winless entering the weekend, with just one goal apiece to show for their efforts, so perhaps Sunday will give one team a lift in the confidence department.

Burnley could have a number of changes in its squad after playing in the Europa League midweek.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea — 11 am on NBCSN

The Blues have looked confident thus far under Maurizio Sarri, and with a potentially bigger role in store for Eden Hazard on Sunday, it could be a long day for Newcastle.

With Alvaro Morata on the mark for Chelsea last week, the Spaniard could be finding his form after a difficult finish to last season, which will prove to be crucial for an already-strong Chelsea attack.

The team has looked confident in the midfield, since Jorginho‘s introduction this summer alongside N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have struggled to create chances in their opening two matches, but will be hoping to capitalize on the same attacking tendencies that benefitted Arsenal last week against Chelsea.