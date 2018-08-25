Watch Live: Premier League games, 10am ET

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 25, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in Week 3 of the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby, Southampton welcome Leicester, Everton head to Bournemouth and Huddersfield clash with Cardiff.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Video: USMNT’s John Brooks opens scoring for Wolfsburg

By Matt Reed, Aug 25, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
John Brooks and Wolfsburg are off and running in their Bundesliga opener, as the U.S. Men’s National Team defender scored in his 100th league appearance on Saturday.

The USMNT center back will find that he won’t score many goals easier than this one, after getting a free header in the 33rd minute just yards out from net, which Brooks converted with ease.

Wolfsburg took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Schalke courtesy of the Brooks goal, which is his seventh-career Bundesliga finish.

Brooks is in his first season with Wolfsburg, after joining the club from Hertha Berlin during the summer.

Man City unnerved by early-season draw

By Matt Reed, Aug 25, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Manchester City’s dominant run in 2017/18 guided the club to one of the most comprehensive Premier League-winning seasons in the history of English football.

[ MORE: Wolves impress, hold champions Man City to draw ]

The club’s step towards another PL crown got off to a strong start in the opening two weeks of this campaign, however, the Citizens struggled in their third fixture of the season, which saw manager Pep Guardiola and Co. drop points to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 1-1 draw represents the first piece of adversity that City has had to endure domestically in quite some time, after dropping points in just five league matches last season (3D, 2 L).

City, who conceded to Wolves on a questionable header/hand ball, don’t appear worried though about the result.

“It was a good game,” Guardiola said following the match. “We conceded too many counter-attacks. We missed simple passes. We created enough chances to win the game but it is a good point.

“We play at the same level as we did last season. People can imagine how difficult it is to play against a good team with nine players behind. We tried but we will improve because defensively we were not solid like we normally are.

“Every game we play, we learn for the next one.”

Noticeable claims for handball went unnoticed during Wilfried Bony‘s opener for Wolves, bringing about talks of when the PL will implement VAR into its league.

However, Guardiola wasn’t focused on the referee’s non-decision.

“It is none of my business,” Guardiola said. “The Premier League will decide when they decide that VAR will be here. I make a compliment for the referee’s job and that is all.”

Last season, the Citizens went 22 matches unbeaten to start their title-winning campaign, so 2018/19 presents a new challenge for the club.

City defender Kyle Walker echoed similar sentiments to his manager following the draw, despite Bony’s questionable goal.

“It is hard for the referees to see everything,” Walker said. “We should have equalized at the end. We need to go again and hopefully we can get three points next week.”

Wolves impress, hold Man City to draw

By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 25, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
  • Wolves took lead via controversial Boly goal
  • Laporte headed home City’s equalizer
  • First dropped points of the season for City
  • New boys Wolves still without a win

Manchester City drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the reigning Premier League champions striking the woodwork three times against a lively Wolves side.

The home side, who pressed high and impressed at various stages with their shape and composure, took the lead in controversial fashion as a cross struck Willy Boly‘s hand and flew in to give them the lead.

Aymeric Laporte powered home a header to grab a point for City as Pep Guardiola‘s side were a little sluggish but still had plenty of chances to wrap up the victory with Sergio Aguero striking the woodwork in each half and Raheem Sterling also denied by the crossbar.

With the point City have 10 on the board through their opening three games, while Wolves have two points after their first three matches back in the Premier League.

Wolves started the game well and won the ball back on the halfway line with plenty of clever pressing to cause Man City some issues.

Ilkay Gundogan broke free from Wolves’ defense but his tame effort was saved easily by Rui Patricio. At the other end Ruben Neves struck over and the game came to life in a few moments.

After a bad giveaway from Vincent Kompany the ball was played into Raul Jimenez who slotted home but was offside and the goal was disallowed. Moments later City struck the woodwork twice in quick succession.

First Aguero curled against the post, then Rui Patricio produced a fine save to deny Sterling’s superb effort from distance as the Portuguese international tipped the effort onto the crossbar.

Aguero then cut inside in the box and looked certain to slot home but Boly slid in with a perfect last-ditch tackle, while Fernandinho dragged a shot just wide as City pressed for the opener. At the other end Jimenez flashed wide at the back post as the Mexico international was off balance.

Kompany nodded over from a corner at the start of the second half as City pushed hard to get ahead against a stubborn Wolves side.

Wolves almost took the lead as Helder Costa burst through but Ederson saved superbly to concede a concede and from that corner the home side went ahead in controversial fashion. Joao Moutinho‘s inch-perfect cross was knocked home by Boly but the ball clearly came off his hand on its way into the net.

The goal stood as Wolves’ fans were in dreamland.

But Man City equalized soon after as Laporte headed home powerfully with 20 minutes to go from Gundogan’s free kick as the Frenchman scored his first goal in a City shirt at a pivotal moment.

Late on Patricio saved brilliantly from Gabriel Jesus‘ close-range header as the substitute powered an effort in on goal fro Benjamin Mendy‘s cross. While at the other end Diogo Jota smashed over from Adama Traore’s cross and then Kompany blocked another Traore cross as Wolves pushed hard to win it.

Aguero hit the crossbar in the 95th minute with a free kick but Guardiola’s boys had to be content with a point after a lively display from Wolves.

Palestinians slam FIFA for chief’s ban over Messi incitement

Associated Press, Aug 25, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) The Palestinian soccer federation is lashing out at FIFA for banning its chief from games for a year for inciting against superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina’s national team from playing in Israel.

The Palestine Football Association says Saturday the decision by international soccer’s ruling body was “absurd and lacking in evidence.” FIFA says Jibril Rajoub “incited hatred and violence” by calling on soccer fans “to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi.”

Argentina eventually abandoned the trip to Jerusalem for a game against Israel in June. Argentina Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt “totally attacked, violated” after images emerged of the team’s white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.