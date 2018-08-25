Watch Live: Premier League games, 10am ET

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves took lead via controversial Boly goal

Laporte headed home City’s equalizer

First dropped points of the season for City

New boys Wolves still without a win

Manchester City drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the reigning Premier League champions striking the woodwork three times against a lively Wolves side.

The home side, who pressed high and impressed at various stages with their shape and composure, took the lead in controversial fashion as a cross struck Willy Boly‘s hand and flew in to give them the lead.

Aymeric Laporte powered home a header to grab a point for City as Pep Guardiola‘s side were a little sluggish but still had plenty of chances to wrap up the victory with Sergio Aguero striking the woodwork in each half and Raheem Sterling also denied by the crossbar.

With the point City have 10 on the board through their opening three games, while Wolves have two points after their first three matches back in the Premier League.

Wolves started the game well and won the ball back on the halfway line with plenty of clever pressing to cause Man City some issues.

Ilkay Gundogan broke free from Wolves’ defense but his tame effort was saved easily by Rui Patricio. At the other end Ruben Neves struck over and the game came to life in a few moments.

After a bad giveaway from Vincent Kompany the ball was played into Raul Jimenez who slotted home but was offside and the goal was disallowed. Moments later City struck the woodwork twice in quick succession.

First Aguero curled against the post, then Rui Patricio produced a fine save to deny Sterling’s superb effort from distance as the Portuguese international tipped the effort onto the crossbar.

Aguero then cut inside in the box and looked certain to slot home but Boly slid in with a perfect last-ditch tackle, while Fernandinho dragged a shot just wide as City pressed for the opener. At the other end Jimenez flashed wide at the back post as the Mexico international was off balance.

Kompany nodded over from a corner at the start of the second half as City pushed hard to get ahead against a stubborn Wolves side.

Wolves almost took the lead as Helder Costa burst through but Ederson saved superbly to concede a concede and from that corner the home side went ahead in controversial fashion. Joao Moutinho‘s inch-perfect cross was knocked home by Boly but the ball clearly came off his hand on its way into the net.

The goal stood as Wolves’ fans were in dreamland.

But Man City equalized soon after as Laporte headed home powerfully with 20 minutes to go from Gundogan’s free kick as the Frenchman scored his first goal in a City shirt at a pivotal moment.

Late on Patricio saved brilliantly from Gabriel Jesus‘ close-range header as the substitute powered an effort in on goal fro Benjamin Mendy‘s cross. While at the other end Diogo Jota smashed over from Adama Traore’s cross and then Kompany blocked another Traore cross as Wolves pushed hard to win it.

Aguero hit the crossbar in the 95th minute with a free kick but Guardiola’s boys had to be content with a point after a lively display from Wolves.

