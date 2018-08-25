More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Wolves v. Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City at Molineux on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the champions of England’s top two tiers from last season collide.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Wolves are yet to win on their return to the Premier League despite promising displays against Everton and Leicester, while Man City are top of the league with two wins from two as Pep Guardiola‘s boys have started the season where they left off in 2017-18.

In team news Wolves are unchanged for a third-straight game.

Man City bring in Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling to their starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Josef Martinez sets single season MLS goalscoring record

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A 25-year-old MLS record has finally fallen.

Josef Martinez, with his 28th goal of the campaign in the 74th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-1 win over Orlando City, has set the Major League Soccer single-season goalscoring record.

With the goal, Martinez also tied an MLS record with a score in nine straight league matches, with an insane 14 goals during that span. His torrid pace has Atlanta on a massive hot streak, as the team has lost just once since May 22nd.

The goal itself was beautiful, taking a feed from Julian Gressel and putting a move so filthy on Jonathan Spector that he sent the Orlando City defender crumbling into goalkeeper Joe Bednik, leaving Martinez to chip the netminder who now sat on his rear end. It was a move and finish fitting of a record-scoring strike.

The 25-year-old Colombian has been an absolute menace since joining Atlanta last May, with now 47 MLS goals in 48 games. As you can see, he’s a goalscoring machine:

After setting the record, Martinez was immediately congratulated by New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips who was the most recent man to equal the previous mark of 27 back in 2014. Wright-Phillips was tied with Chris Wondolowski and Roy Lassiter at the top of the list.

He also received a congratulations video from San Jose’s Wondolowski via the Major League Soccer social media account. “It’s been fun watching you play this season, and hoping to watching you score many more goals, just not against us,” he said.

The insane part about Martinez’s goalscoring numbers this season is that Atlanta still has a whopping eight league matches remaining, and with the club chasing the Supporter’s Shield, it’s unlikely that he will sit very many of the remaining matches, if any. Atlanta United sits atop the Eastern Conference on 51 points with the victory, two points above Wright-Phillips and the Red Bulls.

PL Preview: Liverpool vs. Brighton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Liverpool has won 5 in a row against Brighton
  • Christ Hughton has never secured a PL point at Anfield
  • Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 22 home league games

For as good as Manchester City has looked to start the Premier League season, Liverpool has followed suit. Now a new team is in their sights as Liverpool hosts Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at Anfield.

The Reds have scored six goals in two games, and Liverpool remains the only Premier League team yet to concede a single goal. Mohamed Salah has picked up where he left off last season, and new signings Naby Keita and Alisson appear to have hit the ground running.

[ LIVE STREAM: Liverpool vs. Brighton ]

Brighton will be a tough opponent, but it will be an uphill battle for the Seagulls after last week’s upset win over Manchester United. Both Chris Hughton and Brighton have terrible history playing at this park, and that could come into play yet again. The Reds have made their home park an absolute fortress, without a single league loss at home in nearly 17 months.

Liverpool is still without defender Dejan Lovren, who the club confirmed will not be back until after the international break due to a pelvic injury. That, however, remains Liverpool’s only injury at the moment, other than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is likely to miss most – if not all – of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, is without defender Lewis Dunk who played every single minute of last year’s Premier League campaign. Dunk picked up an ankle injury in the Manchester United match, while club captain Bruno has only managed 26 minutes this season due to a hamstring injury. Jose Izquierdo is out still as he regains fitness from a leg injury suffered on World Cup duty with Colombia.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Chris Hughton on upset of Man United: “We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week’s performance. Hopefully it allows us to go to Liverpool with a little bit more confidence, a little bit less pressure.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the PL competition: “Here you can give a few more points away and you have to be ready for all the games. I don’t want to compare it but if you could beat Bayern [with Dortmund] it was good because usually they had won all their other games. That will not happen here. Even City couldn’t do that last year. They got 100 points but that was a rare thing to do.”

Prediction

This match will be tough on Brighton. They seem to have Manchester United’s number, but they have struggled against other top teams, and Liverpool is a juggernaut. The Reds win 3-0 and continue to rock the early portion of the season.

Lyon scores fantastic team goal against Strasbourg

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 7:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bertrand Traore ends up on the scoresheet as Lyon defeated Strasbourg 2-0, but his teammates should get much more credit than that after an incredibly fun moment in the second half.

[ PREVIEW: Wolves vs. Man City ]

With Lyon already up 1-0 on a lovely low curler from Martin Terrier against his former club just before halftime, they worked to double their lead on a wonderful buildup down the left-hand flank. In total there were six passes in the move, but that doesn’t do the moment justice.

First it was the earlier goalscorer Terrier with hard work up the flank to move the ball out of the defensive third, while Ferland Mendy continued the move with a successful take-on in a crowd before releasing the ball back to Terrier. He brilliantly one-touches the ball to release Memphis Depay on the break. The former Manchester United man squared to Traore on the right side of the six-yard box who beat a pair of defenders with fabulous touches before finishing calmly.

Traore’s goal is his second of the season, with one in the season opening win over Amiens. The win gives Lyon its second win in three Ligue 1 matches, with its only loss to Reims on the road.

PL Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Last time Arsenal lost its first 3 league games was 1954
  • West Ham has beat Arsenal once in its last 22 meetings
  • Arsenal is unbeaten in last 9 home London derbies

Arsenal has its best chance yet to gain its first points under Unai Emery as they host West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Gunners are without a point after losses to Chelsea and Manchester City, and the team has struggled to show improvement under Emery to this point. Should they falter again, pressure could build with the built-in excuse of a difficult first two fixtures now passed.

[ LIVE STREAM: Arsenal vs. West Ham ]

Emery has no new injury problems to deal with, as other than Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all out long-term, everyone is fit. West Ham, meanwhile, will be missing captain Mark Noble who picked up a back injury, while Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid all remain out.

The Hammers sit 19th in the table with zero points and a -5 goal differential after losses to Liverpool and Bournemouth. They squandered a lead last time out, wasting a 1-0 lead to the Cherries to fall 2-1. They have just four wins since January 20th. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to play his former club and lead the midfield in Noble’s absence.

What they’re saying

Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mhkitaryan on the team’s struggles: “We don’t feel any pressure. We are not thinking that something is going wrong because we are moving in the right way even if we lost two games. I don’t know why people are criticizing so much. I’m not paying attention because I know if I’ve played bad or well.”

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic on Arsenal: “They have a new coach and a new team and they are trying to achieve big things because they are a top club. But there is no reason why we can’t take points there because they are also human beings.”

Prediction

West Ham is struggling to find its way, and the Gunners need a win desperately, and Arsenal will channel that motivation to a 2-0 road victory.