Wolves impress, hold Man City to draw

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
  • Wolves took lead via controversial Boly goal
  • Laporte headed home City’s equalizer
  • First dropped points of the season for City
  • New boys Wolves still without a win

Manchester City drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the reigning Premier League champions striking the woodwork three times against a lively Wolves side.

The home side, who pressed high and impressed at various stages with their shape and composure, took the lead in controversial fashion as a cross struck Willy Boly‘s hand and flew in to give them the lead.

Aymeric Laporte powered home a header to grab a point for City as Pep Guardiola‘s side were a little sluggish but still had plenty of chances to wrap up the victory with Sergio Aguero striking the woodwork in each half and Raheem Sterling also denied by the crossbar.

With the point City have 10 on the board through their opening three games, while Wolves have two points after their first three matches back in the Premier League.

Wolves started the game well and won the ball back on the halfway line with plenty of clever pressing to cause Man City some issues.

Ilkay Gundogan broke free from Wolves’ defense but his tame effort was saved easily by Rui Patricio. At the other end Ruben Neves struck over and the game came to life in a few moments.

After a bad giveaway from Vincent Kompany the ball was played into Raul Jimenez who slotted home but was offside and the goal was disallowed. Moments later City struck the woodwork twice in quick succession.

First Aguero curled against the post, then Rui Patricio produced a fine save to deny Sterling’s superb effort from distance as the Portuguese international tipped the effort onto the crossbar.

Aguero then cut inside in the box and looked certain to slot home but Boly slid in with a perfect last-ditch tackle, while Fernandinho dragged a shot just wide as City pressed for the opener. At the other end Jimenez flashed wide at the back post as the Mexico international was off balance.

Kompany nodded over from a corner at the start of the second half as City pushed hard to get ahead against a stubborn Wolves side.

Wolves almost took the lead as Helder Costa burst through but Ederson saved superbly to concede a concede and from that corner the home side went ahead in controversial fashion. Joao Moutinho‘s inch-perfect cross was knocked home by Boly but the ball clearly came off his hand on its way into the net.

The goal stood as Wolves’ fans were in dreamland.

But Man City equalized soon after as Laporte headed home powerfully with 20 minutes to go from Gundogan’s free kick as the Frenchman scored his first goal in a City shirt at a pivotal moment.

Late on Patricio saved brilliantly from Gabriel Jesus‘ close-range header as the substitute powered an effort in on goal fro Benjamin Mendy‘s cross. While at the other end Diogo Jota smashed over from Adama Traore’s cross and then Kompany blocked another Traore cross as Wolves pushed hard to win it.

Aguero hit the crossbar in the 95th minute with a free kick but Guardiola’s boys had to be content with a point after a lively display from Wolves.

Palestinians slam FIFA for chief’s ban over Messi incitement

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 25, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) The Palestinian soccer federation is lashing out at FIFA for banning its chief from games for a year for inciting against superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina’s national team from playing in Israel.

The Palestine Football Association says Saturday the decision by international soccer’s ruling body was “absurd and lacking in evidence.” FIFA says Jibril Rajoub “incited hatred and violence” by calling on soccer fans “to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi.”

Argentina eventually abandoned the trip to Jerusalem for a game against Israel in June. Argentina Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said at the time players felt “totally attacked, violated” after images emerged of the team’s white and sky-blue striped jerseys stained with red paint resembling blood.

Zlatan scores, booked for diving in LA derby draw

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
We saw the best and worst of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the LA derby on Friday evening.

LA Galaxy drew 1-1 at home against new rivals LAFC, with Zlatan scoring the opener but then booked for what has to be one of the more obvious dives in the box you will ever see.

Even in LA, that kind of playacting isn’t welcomed…

LAFC equalized in the second half thanks to a penalty kick from Carlos Vela as the Mexico star was definitely brought down by Perry Kitchen.

In their three “El Trafico” derby games in LAFC’s debut campaign in MLS, the Galaxy have one win and two draws as they have bragging rights in the City of Angels with the two teams not having any other regular-season games scheduled.

Take a look at the highlights below, as Zlatan’s acting for the dive will not win him any Oscars, or friends and isn’t included in the official highlights.

With the point LA Galaxy remain in fifth place in the Western Conference on 38 points, while LAFC sit in second on 43 points.

Watch Live: Wolves v. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City at Molineux on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the champions of England’s top two tiers from last season collide.

Wolves are yet to win on their return to the Premier League despite promising displays against Everton and Leicester, while Man City are top of the league with two wins from two as Pep Guardiola‘s boys have started the season where they left off in 2017-18.

In team news Wolves are unchanged for a third-straight game.

Man City bring in Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling to their starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Josef Martinez sets single season MLS goalscoring record

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnAug 24, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
A 25-year-old MLS record has finally fallen.

Josef Martinez, with his 28th goal of the campaign in the 74th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-1 win over Orlando City, has set the Major League Soccer single-season goalscoring record.

With the goal, Martinez also tied an MLS record with a score in nine straight league matches, with an insane 14 goals during that span. His torrid pace has Atlanta on a massive hot streak, as the team has lost just once since May 22nd.

The goal itself was beautiful, taking a feed from Julian Gressel and putting a move so filthy on Jonathan Spector that he sent the Orlando City defender crumbling into goalkeeper Joe Bednik, leaving Martinez to chip the netminder who now sat on his rear end. It was a move and finish fitting of a record-scoring strike.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan has been an absolute menace since joining Atlanta last May, with now 47 MLS goals in 48 games. As you can see, he’s a goalscoring machine:

After setting the record, Martinez was immediately congratulated by New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips who was the most recent man to equal the previous mark of 27 back in 2014. Wright-Phillips was tied with Chris Wondolowski and Roy Lassiter at the top of the list.

He also received a congratulations video from San Jose’s Wondolowski via the Major League Soccer social media account. “It’s been fun watching you play this season, and hoping to watching you score many more goals, just not against us,” he said.

The insane part about Martinez’s goalscoring numbers this season is that Atlanta still has a whopping eight league matches remaining, and with the club chasing the Supporter’s Shield, it’s unlikely that he will sit very many of the remaining matches, if any. Atlanta United sits atop the Eastern Conference on 51 points with the victory, two points above Wright-Phillips and the Red Bulls.