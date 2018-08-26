More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Chelsea edge Newcastle amid late Yedlin drama

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Hazard scores on first start
  • Joselu equalizes in controversial fashion
  • Yedlin scores late own goal
  • Chelsea make it 3 wins from 3

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Sunday at St James’ Park after plenty of late drama.

In a frantic final 15 minutes Eden Hazard scored a disputed penalty kick, then Joselu equalized before USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin was unlucky to score a late own goal to seal the win for Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues have now won their opening three games to kick off the season, while Newcastle is still searching for their first win as Rafael Benitez had to make plenty of changes to his team due to injuries as the Magpies were set up in a 5-4-1 formation.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

An even start to the first half saw Newcastle rarely threaten but DeAndre Yedlin had plenty of surging runs down the right flank.

However, Chelsea got going as Hazard, in particular, recovered after a few knocks to create plenty of chances.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Hazard teed up Pedro after a mazy run but Martin Dubravaka saved, while Cesar Azpilicueta had a shot blocked and Alvaro Morata also went close.

The Blues were doing all the pressing but Newcastle’s makeshift five-man defines held firm for the first 45 minutes. Just.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

At the start of the second half Azpilicueta had a tame effort saved as Chelsea continued to have all the play but Newcastle were a solid defensive unit.

Antonio Rudiger was inches away from a stunning goal to break the deadlock as the German defender smashed a shot from distance which rattled the crossbar from 35 yards out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea took the lead with 15 minutes to go as Fabian Schar tackled Marcos Alonso in the box and although Newcastle’s Swiss defender got the ball, he was adjudged to have fouled Chelsea’s left back. Hazard slotted home the spot kick as Newcastle’s fans booed loudly.

Soon they were cheering as Yedlin held off Olivier Giroud and it looked like a foul but play was waved on and he crossed superbly for Joselu to head home. 1-1.

But Yedlin went from hero to villain moments later with the USMNT right back redirecting a shot across goal into his own net to make it 2-1 to Chelsea in the 88th minute.

What a finish to the game which is best described as a slow burner.

MLS Rivalry Week wrap: Wild games galore

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week is Rivalry Week in Major League Soccer and the Saturday evening slate didn’t disappoint.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Below is a roundup of the action from across MLS, as we had crucial wins, stunning comebacks and blowouts.

[ MORE: Latest MLS standings

Things are getting very interesting in the playoff race in both the Eastern and Western Conferences as we approach the final stretch of the 2018 campaign.

Toronto FC 3-1 Montreal Impact
Watch out. Here come TFC. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Toronto eased by Canadian rivals Montreal at BMO Field after a wild opening 30 minutes when all four goals were scored. Toronto raced into a 3-0 lead with two from the Atomic Ant and one from Jonathan Osorio, while Alejandro Gonzalez pulled one back for Montreal. As for Toronto, the reigning MLS champs have now lost just one of their last six but now have a tough stretch of four games coming up as they travel to Portland, then host LAFC and the Galaxy as well as heading to the Red Bulls. A late playoff charge certainly isn’t out of the question.

Sporting KC 2-0 Minnesota United
SKC keep up the pressure on Western Conference frontrunners FC Dallas with Yohan Croizet and Diego Rubio scoring at the start of the second half to seal the win. The Loons still have a slim chance of making the playoffs in the West, but it’s a big ask for Adrian Heath’s side after four defeats in their last five. Sporting KC have won four games on the spin and are red-hot heading into the business end of the season.

Colorado Rapids 0-6 Real Salt Lake
This is what you call rubbing salt into the wounds. Colorado sit second from bottom in the Western Conference after another miserable campaign so far and their nearest rivals RSL blew them out of the water to lift the Rocky Mountain Cup. Okay, RSL were helped by Colorado going down to nine men in the first half with Niki Jackson sent off after nine minutes and Bismark Adjei-Boateng off right at half time, but you can only beat what you’re playing against. Colorado’s manager Anthony Hudson issued a public apology for the performance after the game.

Mike Petke’s RSL gave the Rapids a pasting with Jefferson Savarino scoring twice, while Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata, Corey Baird and Albert Rusnak had a goal each. Salt Lake sit fourth in the West and are still in the hunt for the Conference title.

San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps 
What a game at Avaya Stadium. San Jose led 2-0 after just 18 minutes with goals from Jahmir Hyka and Magnus Eriksson and looked to be breezing to victory, but Vancouver came roaring back with three second half goals. Yordy Reyna set them on their way, then Christian Techera scored two minutes later to stun San Jose and make it 2-2. Kei Kamara bagged the game-winner just seven minutes later as Vancouver scored three times in nine second half minutes to turn the game on its head. What a comeback.

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New England Revolution
Cory Burke grabbed the Union a crucial win against fellow playoff hopefuls New England, as Philadelphia have now won four of their last five games and are firmly in the playoff picture in the East. As for the Revs, things are unraveling slightly for Brad Friedel in his first season as a head coach. They are now without a win in their last eight games and have lost six of their last seven encounters.

VIDEO: Fulham’s Jean Seri scores stunner

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jean Seri opened his account in the Premier League and for Fulham in spectacular fashion.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The former Nice midfielder drove home a wonderful effort from outside the area to make it 1-0 in the fourth minute.

Watch the video below to see the sensational effort from Seri to get Slavisa Jokanovic‘s side off and running at Craven Cottage.

Watch Live: Newcastle v Chelsea; Fulham v Burnley

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Premier League games kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, with Chelsea heading to Newcastle and Fulham hosting Burnley.

Chelsea is aiming to make it three wins from three under Maurizio Sarri as Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic come into the starting lineup for the first time this season, while Newcastle spanked the Blues 3-0 at home last season and Rafael Benitez’s side have a great recent record at home against Chelsea.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

DeAndre Yedlin comes back into the starting lineup for Newcastle after his injury, while Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles miss out with knocks for the banged up Magpies.

Fulham welcome Burnley to Craven Cottage with Slavisa Jokanovic‘s side searching for their first win of the season, as to are Burnley who lost 3-1 at Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League playoff first leg on Thursday.

Both Fulham and Burnley make a multitude of changes to their lineups for Sunday’s clash in west London.

Click on the links below to stream both games.

11 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea – STREAM LIVE
11 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Burnley – STREAM LIVE

Watford stay perfect, beat Crystal Palace in fiery encounter

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • 3 wins from 3 for Watford
  • Pereyra, Holebas put them ahead
  • Wilfried Zaha scores for Palace
  • Zaha’s 7th goal in last 9 games

Watford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday with Javi Gracia‘s Hornets making it three wins from three to start the new Premier League season.

That is the first time in 20 years they’ve won their opening three games of a campaign and the first time they’ve ever done that in the Premier League.

After a feisty first half which saw plenty of late challenges fly in, Andreas Pereyra put Watford ahead in the second half and Jose Holebas doubled the lead with a cross which flew into the far corner.

Wilfried Zaha, booed throughout after early yellow cards for and against him, pulled one back for Palace but it wasn’t enough to stop Roy Hodgson‘s boys slumping to back-to-back defeats.

With the win Watford remain perfect with nine points from nine, while Palace stay on three points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Palace started the game brightly and Etienne Capoue was booked for catching Zaha inside the first five minutes. Andros Townsend‘s clipped cross to the back post found Zaha and Christian Benteke unmarked but the latter headed wide.

Zaha was booked himself for a late challenge on Jose Holebas in a fiery start to the game.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Benteke went even closer moments later as Townsend’s cross found the Belgian but his header was well-saved by Ben Foster. And a few minutes later Foster denied the onrushing James McArthur

Watford’s best chance of the first half arrived as Pereyra’s shot was deflected over by McArthur when it seemed certain to fly in. Pereyra then curled an effort towards the far post which Wayne Hennessey saved comfortably in the end. At the other end McArthur again broke free but a wonderful last-ditch tackle from Holebas denied him.

Right on half time Daryl Janmaat then drilled a shot just wide of the far post as Watford finished the half strongly.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pereyra gave Watford the lead after the break as a powerful run forward from Capoue saw the Argentinian cut in and curl home a beauty into the far corner. 1-0.

Palace pushed hard to get back into the game and Benteke curled a powerful effort inches wide of the post as the Eagles went so close to an equalizer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Watford then made it 2-0 with a bizarre goal from Holebas as his cross from the left flew over everyone, including Palace goalkeeper Hennessey, and into the far corner.

Moments later Palace halved the deficit as Zaha scored from close range to become their leading all-time goalscorer in the PL and make it 2-1.

In the 96th minute Joel Ward somehow headed wide when unmarked from a corner as Palace went so close to snatching a dramatic equalizer.

But Watford held on for the win as they remain the surprise package of the opening month of the season.