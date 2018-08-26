Chelsea edge Newcastle amid late Yedlin drama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hazard scores on first start

Joselu equalizes in controversial fashion

Yedlin scores late own goal

Chelsea make it 3 wins from 3

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Sunday at St James’ Park after plenty of late drama.

In a frantic final 15 minutes Eden Hazard scored a disputed penalty kick, then Joselu equalized before USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin was unlucky to score a late own goal to seal the win for Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues have now won their opening three games to kick off the season, while Newcastle is still searching for their first win as Rafael Benitez had to make plenty of changes to his team due to injuries as the Magpies were set up in a 5-4-1 formation.

An even start to the first half saw Newcastle rarely threaten but DeAndre Yedlin had plenty of surging runs down the right flank.

However, Chelsea got going as Hazard, in particular, recovered after a few knocks to create plenty of chances.

Hazard teed up Pedro after a mazy run but Martin Dubravaka saved, while Cesar Azpilicueta had a shot blocked and Alvaro Morata also went close.

The Blues were doing all the pressing but Newcastle’s makeshift five-man defines held firm for the first 45 minutes. Just.

At the start of the second half Azpilicueta had a tame effort saved as Chelsea continued to have all the play but Newcastle were a solid defensive unit.

Antonio Rudiger was inches away from a stunning goal to break the deadlock as the German defender smashed a shot from distance which rattled the crossbar from 35 yards out.

Chelsea took the lead with 15 minutes to go as Fabian Schar tackled Marcos Alonso in the box and although Newcastle’s Swiss defender got the ball, he was adjudged to have fouled Chelsea’s left back. Hazard slotted home the spot kick as Newcastle’s fans booed loudly.

Soon they were cheering as Yedlin held off Olivier Giroud and it looked like a foul but play was waved on and he crossed superbly for Joselu to head home. 1-1.

But Yedlin went from hero to villain moments later with the USMNT right back redirecting a shot across goal into his own net to make it 2-1 to Chelsea in the 88th minute.

What a finish to the game which is best described as a slow burner.

