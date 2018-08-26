Kaku blast guides Red Bulls past DC United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harrison, NJ — Alejandro “Kaku” Gamarra’s fourth goal of the season propelled the New York Red Bulls to their 16th win of the season on Sunday, as the hosts dispatched of their I-95 rivals, D.C. United, for the second time in 2018.

By virtue of the victory, the Red Bulls captured the Atlantic Cup for the ninth time in storied rivalry against D.C. United.

Despite a flurry of chances in the opening 45 minutes, including a Wayne Rooney attempt that struck the crossbar, the Red Bulls pulled ahead in the 56th minute when Kaku gathered the ball at the top of the penalty area and blasted a left-footed effort into the far corner beyond goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

The Red Bulls strike first! Kaku finds the back of the net to give the home side a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/IAGYHNAWGa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 27, 2018

Rooney boasted several quality chances on the night for the visitors, including a free kick that forced a tough save out of Luis Robles in the ninth minute.

The Red Bulls nearly made DC pay just two minutes after, when Derrick Etienne Jr. led a counterattack for Chris Armas’ side, which ended with a Daniel Royer shot that skied over the crossbar.

DC’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes though may have come in the 24th minute, when Oneil Fisher’s point-blank header sailed over the bar, following a cross from Yamil Asad.

The former Atlanta United attacker was lively in the first half for DC, however, a strong tackle from Kemar Lawrence towards the latter stages of the half forced Asad out in the 47th minute.

The two clubs will meet one more time in the regular season on September 16 down at Audi Field in the nation’s capital.